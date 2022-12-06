ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seahawks to sign veteran RB Wayne Gallman to practice squad

By Liz Mathews
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
The Seattle Seahawks will be adding a little depth to the run game by signing veteran running back Wayne Gallman to the team’s practice squad, per NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport.

The Seahawks running back corps was hit hard on Sunday when Kenneth Walker III left the game with an ankle injury. While coach Pete Carroll has confirmed Walker suffered a “jam” as opposed to an actual sprain, his exact timeline for return remains uncertain.

“I don’t have much more detail about it,” Carroll said Monday. “He’s got an area of ankle that’s sore that he jammed. There’s some strained tissue in there, but it’s not an ankle sprain. It’s not a high ankle sprain, it’s not a lateral ankle sprain like we normally report on. It’s different than that.”

Gallman was originally selected by the Giants in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL draft and played four seasons in New York. He spent time with both the Falcons and the Vikings last year.

Gallman could very well be elevated to the active roster ahead of the Panthers game on Sunday.

