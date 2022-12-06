Read full article on original website
TikTok banned for Maryland's executive branch by state's governor
The Republican governor announced the decision on Tuesday, citing an unacceptable cybersecurity risk to the state.
Gizmodo
Indiana AG Sues TikTok Twice as Texas Joins the Call to Ban App From State-Issued Devices
TikTok is facing growing scrutiny from various U.S. political officials. Amidst an ongoing call from state leaders to ban the app from state government devices, Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita has announced that the state has filed two lawsuits against the social media platform. Rokita announced the lawsuits in a...
Indiana Attorney General files lawsuits against TikTok
Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita on Wednesday announced he has filed two separate lawsuits against TikTok, which accuse the company of making false claims about the safety of user data, and age-appropriate content.
Jill Biden privately told the French president that she and Joe Biden were ready for his re-election campaign: NYT
Joe Biden, who at 80 is the oldest US president in history, has not publicly announced whether he will seek reelection in 2024.
Federal judge in Texas rules that disarming those under protective orders violates Second Amendment
A Texas federal judge declared it was unconstitutional to disarm someone who is under a protective order, setting into motion a likely legal fight over who can possess firearms.
Sen. Chris Murphy said most counties refuse to enforce gun laws. Is that true?
Sen. Chris Murphy: “60% of counties in this country are refusing to implement the nation's gun laws.”. Here's why: The suspect in a mass shooting at a LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, had previously made threats to use weapons, but local law enforcement did not pursue removing them under the state’s red flag law.
KELOLAND TV
Rounds reacts to former president’s call to terminate the United States Constitution
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Former President Donald Trump is facing backlash after he called for the “termination” of parts of the Constitution over the false claim the 2020 election was stolen. Trump made the statement over the weekend on his Truth Social media platform. Senator Mike...
Inmates at violent West Virginia prison were tipped off to Whitey Bulger's arrival; hours later, he was dead.
Inmates at a violent West Virginia prison knew ahead of time that infamous gangster James "Whitey" Bulger would be transferred there hours before he was murdered.
Alaska Governor Threatens to sue Biden Administration Over State Land Development Halt
Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy says he’s prepared to sue the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency if it blocks the development of over 300 miles of Alaska-owned land. EPA Region 10, which covers Alaska, Idaho, Oregon, Washington, and hundreds of Tribal Nations, recommended the agency finalize its decision to prohibit development of the Pebble deposit in the Bristol Bay area, the governor said. The EPA has 60 days to make a final determination.
Both Kansas senators vote no, as U.S. Senate defeats filibuster on gay marriage bill
Passage of a measure that would protect gay marriage rights nationwide crossed a key threshold Wednesday when the Senate defeated a filibuster and set the stage for final approval shortly. Senators voted 62-37 to move the Respect for Marriage Act to the Senate for an up-or-down up-and-down vote in the...
“This reporting is stunning”: Experts say newly found secret Trump docs could trigger new FBI search
Legal experts were stunned after former President Donald Trump's lawyers found more documents marked classified in his Florida storage facility months after the Justice Department launched its criminal investigation into national security documents Trump kept after leaving the White House. Lawyers for Trump in recent weeks found at least two...
Notorious cartel hit man disappears from US prison system, leaving Mexico dumbfounded
Edgar Valdez-Villareal, a notorious drug cartel leader, has gone missing from the Bureau of Prisons system. He is mysteriously listed as having been "released" in November.
Fox host won’t let Trump walk back his call to terminate Constitution: “The damage has been done”
Donald Trump arrives at a rally on April 2 near Washington, Michigan. ( Scott Olson/Getty Images) Fox Business host Stuart Varney used his monologue on Tuesday to lash out at former President Donald Trump's desire to terminate parts of the U.S. Constitution over his 2020 presidential election loss. Over the...
The feds botched Whitey Bulger's prison transfer so badly that the infamous Boston gangster had 'lost the will to live,' a watchdog found
Bulger was kept in a single cell as his transfer from a Florida to a West Virginia prison dragged on, according to a watchdog report on his killing.
Democrats break with tradition by passing over 89-year-old Dianne Feinstein to elect Patty Murray 3rd in line to the presidency
Senators have long picked their longest-serving member to be third in line to the presidency. But Feinstein declined it.
Men are dropping out of the labor force because they’re upset about their social status, according to a new study
“For many workers, a job not only offers financial security, it also affirms their status, which is tied to their position relative to their age peers and many social outcomes."
DEA agent who helped put Viktor Bout behind bars slams Brittney Griner swap: 'We couldn't even get two people for the world's most notorious weapons trafficker'
Tom Pasquarello’s phone started buzzing around 7 a.m. on Thursday morning. “Did you hear the news?” a friend asked. “What news?” Pasquarello responded. The news turned out to be the undoing of one of Pasquarello’s proudest achievements from his tenure as a regional director with the Drug Enforcement Agency. The U.S. had released the notorious Russian arms trafficker who Pasquarello helped take down 14 years ago with an audacious sting operation.
Blackwell confirmed by Senate, heads to bench on federal court in Minneapolis
WASHINGTON – The Senate late Wednesday voted to confirm Jerry Blackwell, the attorney who was tapped to prosecute the Derek Chauvin case, as Minnesota’s newest federal judge. Blackwell, 60, decided to quit a 35-year career as a successful corporate lawyer to serve a lifetime appointment on the U.S....
GOP proposals would create flat Social Security benefit, up retirement age
While Republicans have been accused of rubbing their hands at the chance to drive the stake into the heart of Social Security, they say they want the opposite – that they want to save it with reforms that would preserve and return it to its antipoverty roots, along with helping reduce federal spending.
An Iranian patrol vessel tried to blind the bridges of US Navy ships sailing through the Strait of Hormuz, US military says
US forces have repeatedly raised concerns about Iranian influence and activities in waters in and around the Middle East in recent weeks.
