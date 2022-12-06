Read full article on original website
No food in 9 days for 19 Nevada prisoners on hunger strike
LAS VEGAS — Through stifled sobs, Nina Fernandez described on Friday a vastly different version of events than those shared by Nevada prison officials as to why her son and dozens of others have been on hunger strike at a maximum-security prison for more than a week. The Nevada...
Kari Lake challenges her defeat in Arizona governor’s race
PHOENIX — Kari Lake, the Republican defeated in Arizona governor’s race, is formally challenging her loss to Democrat Katie Hobbs, asking a court to throw out certified election results from the state's most populous county and either declare her the winner or rerun the governor's election in that county.
Federal data: Kansas oil spill biggest in Keystone history
TOPEKA, KAN. — A ruptured pipe dumped enough oil this week into a northeastern Kansas creek to nearly fill an Olympic-sized swimming pool, becoming the largest onshore crude pipeline spill in nine years and surpassing all the previous ones on the same pipeline system combined, according to federal data.
How they voted: NC congressional votes for the week ending Dec. 8
WASHINGTON — Here's a look at how North Carolina members of Congress voted over the previous week. HOME VISITS FOR EXPECTANT PARENTS: The House has passed the Jackie Walorski Maternal and Child Home Visiting Reauthorization Act (H.R. 8876), sponsored by Rep. Danny K. Davis, D-Ill., to reauthorize through fiscal 2027, and make changes, including an increase in funding, for the Maternal, Infant, and Early Childhood Home Visiting Program. Davis said the bill, by increasing home visit resources for expectant parents at risk for poor maternal and child health, would "make a real difference for children and families across America." The vote, on Dec. 2, was 390 yeas to 26 nays.
House advances giant Texas storm surge project in water bill
HOUSTON — Fourteen years after Hurricane Ike ripped through thousands of homes and businesses near Galveston, Texas — but mostly spared the region’s oil refineries and chemical plants — the U.S. House of Representatives voted Thursday to authorize the most expensive project ever recommended by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to protect against the next raging storm.
Moore v. Harper: Cary woman in Supreme Court case for NC redistricting
A Cary woman volunteered to be one of the plaintiffs in two redistricting cases in state court. She never expected one to become a national issue - but that's what happened when the US Supreme court accepted an appeal from republican state lawmakers. A Cary woman volunteered to be one...
New Mexico seeks tougher provisions for US nuclear dump
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico officials outlined new conditions Thursday for a proposed permit for the U.S. government to continue the disposal of nuclear waste in the southeast corner of the state, part of a multibillion-dollar federal cleanup program. As a hedge against becoming the nation’s only permanent dumping...
The Wrap: Two supreme courts and a surprise announcement
This week on The Wrap podcast, WRAL Capitol Bureau Chief Laura Leslie and WRAL State Government Reporter Travis Fain break down what’s next in North Carolina’s highly anticipated Moore v. Harper lawsuit, the election law case that was before the U.S. Supreme Court this week. Meanwhile, Labor Commissioner...
Sheriff: Gunfire by SC facility not linked to NC shooting
RIDGEWAY, S.C. — Law enforcement officials say they have found no evidence linking gunshots near a Duke Energy facility in South Carolina to earlier gunfire at North Carolina electric substations that cost thousands of customers their power, though multiple state and federal agencies continue to investigate. Kevin Wheeler, a...
USDA: Florida orange crop down 36% after twin hurricanes
ST. PETERSBURG, FLA. — Production of oranges in Florida this season is forecast to be down 36% from earlier estimates, in part a reflection of twin hurricanes that battered growing regions, according to U.S. Agriculture Department figures released Friday. The latest forecast calls for about 18 million boxes of...
Saturday rally in downtown Raleigh will protest death penalty
RALEIGH, N.C. — A rally protesting the death penalty in downtown Raleigh on Saturday is expected to be North Carolina's largest gathering against executions in over a decade. People against the death penalty are expected to march from Central Prison to the N.C. Governor's Mansion at noon. In attendance...
High-profile N. Carolina attorney Bill Diehl dies at 78
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Bill Diehl, a longtime high-profile North Carolina attorney whose family and friends recalled his passion as a legal advocate and in life, has died at age 78. Diel died Thursday in a Charlotte retirement community from complications related to his latest stroke, his brother, Danny, told...
Attorney: Kidnap plot leader should not get life sentence
The leader of a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer should not be sentenced to life in prison because federal prosecutors overstated his role in the plot and have created a “false narrative of a terrifying para-military leader," his attorney argues. Attorney Christopher Gibbons said in his sentencing...
ALLI GOLD ROBERTS: Major NC employers say state regulators must adopt stronger plan for power sector
EDITOR'S NOTE: Alli Gold Roberts is senior director for state policy programs at Ceres, a nonprofit that works with major capital market leaders to solve national and global sustainability challenges. Businesses throughout North Carolina are leading the transition to a clean economy. They are setting ambitious goals to invest in...
Kentucky remembers tornado victims as rebuilding continues
FRANKFORT, KY. — Chris Bullock has a lot to be grateful for as she decorates her new home for Christmas, after spending much of the past year in a camper with her family. One year ago Saturday, a massive tornado obliterated wide swaths of her Kentucky hometown of Dawson Springs, leaving her homeless after a terrifying night of death and destruction.
Flint water crisis charges dismissed against ex-Gov. Snyder
FLINT, MICH. — A judge dismissed criminal charges against former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder in the Flint water crisis, months after the state Supreme Court said indictments returned by a one-person grand jury were invalid. Snyder, a Republican who left office in 2019, was charged with two misdemeanor counts...
Pricey pants from 1857 go for $114k, raise Levi's questions
RENO, NEV. — Pulled from a sunken trunk at an 1857 shipwreck off the coast of North Carolina, work pants that auction officials describe as the oldest known pair of jeans in the world have sold for $114,000. The white, heavy-duty miner's pants with a five-button fly were among...
Reports: Many security lapses led to Texas inmate's escape
HOUSTON — A multitude of security lapses such as inadequate strip searches, poorly applied restraints, a staffing shortage and an environment where correctional officers became complacent created the conditions that led to the May escape of a Texas inmate, resulting in the deaths of five people, according to two reviews of the incident that were released Thursday.
Two earthquakes strike western NC within minutes
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — Two earthquakes were reported in North Carolina on Wednesday night. Both happened around 10:30 p.m. A magnitude 2.7 quake struck near Valley Hill, then a 2.1 quake was reported somewhere south of Asheville. Officials have not reported any damage, but the earthquakes had some neighbors...
Mauna Loa lava no longer imminent threat to Hawaii highway
HONOLULU — Lava from the world's largest volcano is no longer an imminent threat to the main highway across the Big Island of Hawaii, scientists said Thursday, a development that was a welcome reprieve for motorists who depend on the road. Mauna Loa was still erupting Thursday morning, but...
