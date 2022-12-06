Police have warned the community of Moscow, Idaho, to “stay vigilant” as detectives continue to hunt a murderer while families and students prepare to celebrate upcoming winter graduation at the University of Idaho. “As always, we want to remind the public to stay vigilant, travel in groups, and communicate with family and friends as you travel,” the Moscow Police Department said in a news release. Families have begun arriving in town for upcoming commencement ceremonies at the university. Four of the university’s seniors, Madison Mogen, Coeur d’Alene, Kaylee Goncalves, and Xana Kernodle, were found slaughtered in bed nearly a month ago—stabbed multiple times while they were likely asleep. Goncalves was reportedly due to take part in winter graduation. So far, the killer is still at large, and police have not identified a suspect or a weapon. Most recently, police have asked the public’s help in identifying the owner of a white Hyundai Elantra whose occupants “may have critical information to share regarding this case."Read it at The Idaho Statesman

MOSCOW, ID ・ 34 MINUTES AGO