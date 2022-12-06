Catoosa UGA Extension, 4-H Launch ‘Bags-to-Beds’ Drive to Assist Local Humanitarian Relief Efforts

Read full article on original website
WTVC
Erlanger Health System: Toy choking hazard
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Lindsay Bass talks about how many toys can be a choking hazard for young children, Lindsay Bass shares tips to prevent your children from injury during this gift giving season. Stay connected with Erlanger Health System. 423-778-9434. ______________. Follow This N That on our social media...
WTVC
Chattanooga businesses asking why remnants from Motor Car Festival yet to be cleaned up
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — It's been almost two months since Chattanooga held the Motor Car Festival and some surrounding businesses are asking why the clean up process is taking so long. "There were some jersey barriers, a few things that were left in the right of way, not blocking traffic...
WTVCFOX
"Money about to run out:" Group urges donors to help Budgetel evictees before Christmas
EAST RIDGE, Tenn. — Time is running out for the primary benefactor for dozens of evictees of the Budgetel in East Ridge. The Chattanooga Regional Homeless Coalition (CRHC) announced on Wednesday that the money they have to help evictees with temporary housing is about to dry up. : D.A....
eastridgenewsonline.com
City of East Ridge Receives Favorable Audit
At last Thursday’s East Ridge City Council meeting, independent auditors from HHM CPAs presented a summary of the City’s annual financial audit document. According to a press release, as part of their audit process, they did not propose significant adjustments to the city’s financial records. There were no uncorrected misstatements. Further, they did not become aware of any fraudulent or illegal acts.
WTVC
Chattanooga Holiday Market starts this weekend at the Chattanooga Convention Center
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Melissa Lail talks about how the Chattanooga Holiday Market has been a holiday tradition for locals and visitors wanting a special, local shopping experience. Held at the Chattanooga Convention Center for the first three weekends in December. Stay connected with Chattanooga Market.
WTVCFOX
USPS temporarily closes South Chattanooga post office Friday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Just weeks before Christmas, USPS has temporarily closed the South Chattanooga post office due to "safety reasons." This is the post office located on the 1000 block of West 40th Street:. USPS says this will only affect retail operations and that the P.O. Box lobby will...
wutc.org
Preserve Chattanooga: The Historic River-to-Ridge Area Plan
Our guests: Todd Morgan, director of Preserve Chattanooga – and Dan Reuter, City Planning Administrator and Executive Director of the Regional Plan Association, funded by the City of Chattanooga and Hamilton County with additional funding from other jurisdictions. Here in Chattanooga, the historic River-to-Ridge Area – generally bounded by...
allongeorgia.com
Most Recent Chattooga County Food Service Inspections
Scores below 70 are considered failing. When a restaurant is deemed unacceptable, follow-up inspections are generally completed within 10 days of the original evaluation. These are the most current reports. Most Current Inspections. HAYS CI. 777 UNDERWOOD DR TRION, GA 30753. Phone Number:. Permit Type: Food Service. Last Inspection Score:...
wutc.org
For Riverbend 2023, A Look Forward That Looks Back
The Riverbend Festival began forty years ago - in 1982 - at Ross’ Landing on the Tennessee River in downtown Chattanooga. Back then, few visited the riverfront, home to boarded-up buildings. But the festival lit a spark for the community to gather, celebrate and imagine what the riverfront could...
WTVCFOX
Jasmine Pace's remains found inside trash bags stuffed in suitcase, officer testifies
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE:. Warning: The details in this story are disturbing. Jason Chen's bond hearing revealed gruesome new details in the Jasmine Pace's death, including that she was stabbed a total of 60 times, according to Hamilton County's medical examiner. First, how the hearing ended: A judge set...
wutc.org
A Squeeze For Space In The Hamilton County Schools
Overcrowding is a problem for the Hamilton County Schools. Depending on the school, there’s more than one solution on the table for consideration and possible action in the new year. Carmen Nesbitt is education reporter for The Chattanooga Times Free Press.
eastridgenewsonline.com
A Look Back at County Mayor Weston Wamp’s First 100 Days in Office
Friday marked the first 100 days in office for new County Mayor Weston Wamp, who is the county’s first executive to be elected from outside of county government. Since September 1st, Mayor Wamp and his team have hit the ground running on big projects and priorities ranging from a historic pay raise for law enforcement to increasing career training opportunities for students.
WTVC
Miniature Masterpiece in Murray County, Ga.
Murray County, Ga. — We get to do a lot of fun stuff here on The Daily Refresh, and we get all kinds of unique and cool people. But this next guest is from another world! Just a much smaller one. On behalf of the Murray County Arts Council please welcome Lori McDaniel.
WTVCFOX
Driver trapped after leaf-blowing truck overturns in Hixson Thursday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The driver of a private leaf-blowing truck is recovering after an accident left him pinned to his steering wheel Thursday morning, according to the Chattanooga Fire Department. A release says at about 10 a.m., the truck struck a pole and then overturned on its side in...
WTVCFOX
Fire ruins Christmas for 18 employees at longtime Chatsworth eatery
CHATSWORTH, Ga. — Christmas is going to be tough for 18 workers at a restaurant in Chatsworth, after fire destroyed it late last month. The owner of the Little Rome Restaurant on Highway 411 says an electrical malfunction is to blame for the devastating fire. "It was devastating, still...
eastridgenewsonline.com
December 9 Police Briefs
The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. 22-016749 – 4000 BLK Bennett Rd- Mental Health- Police were dispatched to the above apartments regarding a female party on the premises who was screaming racial slurs and acting disorderly. Police made contact with a female subject in one of the apartments, who could be heard inside her apartment screaming at no one. She was instructed to cease her disorderly ways.
eastridgenewsonline.com
Municipal Court Docket for December 13
The following individuals are scheduled to appear in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, December 13. Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Justin Benford – Forgery, Theft. Jonathan Blankenship – Aggravated Criminal Trespass, Public Intoxication. Rashawn Caslin – Unlawful Possession Firearm, Theft, Criminal Impersonation, Simple...
North Georgia man found guilty of stabbing woman he was staying with, officials say
DALTON, Ga. — A man was convicted after being found guilty of stabbing a woman in the neck in July 2021. District Attorney Bert Poston said on July 13, 2021, 29-year-old Shaquae Divine Robinson got into an argument with Tracy Almaraz-Martinez, who had let him stay at her home on Straight Street in Whitfield County.
WDEF
Chen Bond Hearing Paints Events that Led to Pace’s Death
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The man accused of murdering 22 year old Jasmine Pace had his bond hearing today in Chattanooga. Prosecutors outlined how they say Jason Chen murdered 22 year old Jasmine Pace. Testimony from witnesses detailed startling evidence from the crime scene at Chen’s apartment on Tremont Street and Pace’s autopsy.
Tennessee couple charged after baby tests positive for meth and fentanyl
Investigators in Tennessee have arrested a couple after a 4-month-old was exposed to both methamphetamine and fentanyl.
