ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Catoosa County, GA

Catoosa UGA Extension, 4-H Launch ‘Bags-to-Beds’ Drive to Assist Local Humanitarian Relief Efforts

By Contributed Article
eastridgenewsonline.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
WTVC

Erlanger Health System: Toy choking hazard

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Lindsay Bass talks about how many toys can be a choking hazard for young children, Lindsay Bass shares tips to prevent your children from injury during this gift giving season. Stay connected with Erlanger Health System. 423-778-9434. ______________. Follow This N That on our social media...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

City of East Ridge Receives Favorable Audit

At last Thursday’s East Ridge City Council meeting, independent auditors from HHM CPAs presented a summary of the City’s annual financial audit document. According to a press release, as part of their audit process, they did not propose significant adjustments to the city’s financial records. There were no uncorrected misstatements. Further, they did not become aware of any fraudulent or illegal acts.
EAST RIDGE, TN
WTVCFOX

USPS temporarily closes South Chattanooga post office Friday

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Just weeks before Christmas, USPS has temporarily closed the South Chattanooga post office due to "safety reasons." This is the post office located on the 1000 block of West 40th Street:. USPS says this will only affect retail operations and that the P.O. Box lobby will...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wutc.org

Preserve Chattanooga: The Historic River-to-Ridge Area Plan

Our guests: Todd Morgan, director of Preserve Chattanooga – and Dan Reuter, City Planning Administrator and Executive Director of the Regional Plan Association, funded by the City of Chattanooga and Hamilton County with additional funding from other jurisdictions. Here in Chattanooga, the historic River-to-Ridge Area – generally bounded by...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
allongeorgia.com

Most Recent Chattooga County Food Service Inspections

Scores below 70 are considered failing. When a restaurant is deemed unacceptable, follow-up inspections are generally completed within 10 days of the original evaluation. These are the most current reports. Most Current Inspections. HAYS CI. 777 UNDERWOOD DR TRION, GA 30753. Phone Number:. Permit Type: Food Service. Last Inspection Score:...
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
wutc.org

For Riverbend 2023, A Look Forward That Looks Back

The Riverbend Festival began forty years ago - in 1982 - at Ross’ Landing on the Tennessee River in downtown Chattanooga. Back then, few visited the riverfront, home to boarded-up buildings. But the festival lit a spark for the community to gather, celebrate and imagine what the riverfront could...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wutc.org

A Squeeze For Space In The Hamilton County Schools

Overcrowding is a problem for the Hamilton County Schools. Depending on the school, there’s more than one solution on the table for consideration and possible action in the new year. Carmen Nesbitt is education reporter for The Chattanooga Times Free Press.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

A Look Back at County Mayor Weston Wamp’s First 100 Days in Office

Friday marked the first 100 days in office for new County Mayor Weston Wamp, who is the county’s first executive to be elected from outside of county government. Since September 1st, Mayor Wamp and his team have hit the ground running on big projects and priorities ranging from a historic pay raise for law enforcement to increasing career training opportunities for students.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WTVC

Miniature Masterpiece in Murray County, Ga.

Murray County, Ga. — We get to do a lot of fun stuff here on The Daily Refresh, and we get all kinds of unique and cool people. But this next guest is from another world! Just a much smaller one. On behalf of the Murray County Arts Council please welcome Lori McDaniel.
eastridgenewsonline.com

December 9 Police Briefs

The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. 22-016749 – 4000 BLK Bennett Rd- Mental Health- Police were dispatched to the above apartments regarding a female party on the premises who was screaming racial slurs and acting disorderly. Police made contact with a female subject in one of the apartments, who could be heard inside her apartment screaming at no one. She was instructed to cease her disorderly ways.
EAST RIDGE, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

Municipal Court Docket for December 13

The following individuals are scheduled to appear in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, December 13. Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Justin Benford – Forgery, Theft. Jonathan Blankenship – Aggravated Criminal Trespass, Public Intoxication. Rashawn Caslin – Unlawful Possession Firearm, Theft, Criminal Impersonation, Simple...
EAST RIDGE, TN
WDEF

Chen Bond Hearing Paints Events that Led to Pace’s Death

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The man accused of murdering 22 year old Jasmine Pace had his bond hearing today in Chattanooga. Prosecutors outlined how they say Jason Chen murdered 22 year old Jasmine Pace. Testimony from witnesses detailed startling evidence from the crime scene at Chen’s apartment on Tremont Street and Pace’s autopsy.
CHATTANOOGA, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy