Star Wars: The Old Republic: Showdown on Ruhnuk Teaser Clip
In Game Update 7.2, explore Ruhnuk, an unknown and inhospitable planet that resides in the center of an electrical nebula. Shae Vizla continues her pursuit of Heta Kol to stop the Mandalorian clans from heading down the path to civil war in Showdown on Ruhnuk. English (Publication Language) 160 Pages...
Made to Measure: Michael Wilkinson on designing the costumes of Star Wars: Andor
With Star Wars: Andor in the history books and the long wait until the second season waiting to be filled with numerous other GFFA projects and events, the looks and styles of Andor are waiting to be translated into fan-made versions seen at events around the globe, including Star Wars: Celebration. Speaking with Kristin Baver, costume designer Michael Wilkinson discusses the clothing seen in the show, and how important they are to the wider story of Andor.
Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Season 2 episodes revealed
Not only were we treated yesterday to the superb new trailer for season 2 of The Bad Batch, and the superb key art to match, but also the dates and episode titles of the 16 episodes we can be thrilled, engaged and delighted by, starting with a double-dose on Wednesday 4th January and ending with a duo of episodes on Wednesday 29th March, just ahead of Celebration Europe starting on Friday 7th April.
Jon Kasdan on Val Kilmer: “The whole world wants Madmartigan back”
It almost happened. Val Kilmer was eager and keen to return to the role of Madmartigan in the Disney Plus series Willow, but ill-health put paid to that. Despite his absense, showrunner Jon Kasdan was keen to ensure the presense of Madmartigan remained a fixture in the story. “We really...
Desert Planet Discs Track 25: Santa’s Got a Brand New Gag – Christmas Special 2022
Ho Ho Ho-t Dang! Yes folks, it’s that time again where we get all festive on Desert Planet Discs in time for the Holiday Season. With our thoughts on Andor, Tales of the Jedi and the seasonal offerings from Hasbro and Funko, plus a host of special guests giving us the lowdown on their year in Star Wars, along with a plethora of tunes jingling all the way to the big day. And of course we have a very special present for you, our lovely listeners, so what are you waiting for!
“Hot Dang ladies and gentlemen”: Darth Elvis to retire from live performances after #CANTINA 2
The Dark King of the Sith has announceed his retirement from live performing after 15 years with his final, triumphant appearance due to be at 9th May 2023’s #CANTINA 2 event at the Indigo at the O2 during Star Wars Celebration Europe weekend. Darth Elvis will still be recording...
Funko Pop 2022 Advent Calendar: 8th December
It’s December and time for the eighth day of opening the Funko Pop 2022 Advent Calendar, and behind door number eight it’s everyone’s favourite Swiss army knife, R2-D2. ‘Tis the season to be Jedi or Sith, should you choose! Whether you’re feeling ughty or nice, the Star Wars Funko Advent Calendar will help you count down the holiday season. Open the tiny doors to reveal 24 unique Funko Pocket Pops! featuring some beloved Star Wars characters dressed in their winter best. Each collectible brings a festive twist to their typical look, making these galactic heroes and villains a fine addition to your holiday décor. Who will join in on your celebrations? Pocket Pop! collectibles vary in height depending on character. The maximum figure height is approximately 2.1-inches tall.
Jon Kasdan on Willow: “Is this something I could make real”
In 1988, 8 year old Jon Kasdan was the perfect age to be captivated by Willow, and many years later after his family’s involvement with Lucasfilm and the Star Wars saga Kasdan had the opportunity (and the clout) to suggest bringing back another Lucasfilm property. Now streaming on Disney Plus, Willow was that idea and Kasdan talks with Lucasfilm about his journey to the Mother World and how the ’88 film, despite its passable box office returns, remains a favourite in the hearts of many.
Gary Whitta on a project that “could have been a cool bookend to Rogue One”
With Rogue One ending with the death of most of its lead characters, segeuing into the opening moments of A New Hope, ideas of sequels to the film seemed bleak and unlikely. Prequels – like Star Wars: Andor – appeared to be the sole option, but an interesting tweet from writer Gary Whitta sheds light onto an avenue not taken that could have seen a successor to Rogue One hunt down Imperial war criminals.
