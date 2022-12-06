Ho Ho Ho-t Dang! Yes folks, it’s that time again where we get all festive on Desert Planet Discs in time for the Holiday Season. With our thoughts on Andor, Tales of the Jedi and the seasonal offerings from Hasbro and Funko, plus a host of special guests giving us the lowdown on their year in Star Wars, along with a plethora of tunes jingling all the way to the big day. And of course we have a very special present for you, our lovely listeners, so what are you waiting for!

1 DAY AGO