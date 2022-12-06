Read full article on original website
Crypto pundit thinks Ripple will lose against the SEC. Here is how XRP is behaving
XRP has been trading at or slightly below the $0.4 resistance. Gene Hoffman expects SEC to win the case against Ripple. XRP awaits further triggers for a breakout or drop. Ripple (XRP/USD) is still in waiting mode. The cryptocurrency clings to the $0.4 resistance as if buyers are not sure if to break above. They are, however, relentless in letting bears take the price below this level. Who wins?
Axie Infinity continues to face rejection. Are buyers giving up?
Axie Infinity token lost 6.60% on Thursday despite previous gains. Axie Infinity has been recording increasing activity on the platform. The token faces resistance at the 50-day moving average. After strong gains, Axie Infinity’s (AXS/USD) price is weakening. The token traded down by 6.60% in 24 hours, despite retaining a...
BNB to $266? Will a bitter exchange between Binance CEO and SBF hurt token further?
Binance has been on a slow decline since touching $315. The cryptocurrency has lacked positive catalysts to take the price higher. Binance (BNB/USD) continues to consolidate but is on a short-term descent after tapping a minor resistance. As of press time, BNB was trading at $289 and looking increasingly bearish. Investors now stare at a possible price bottom at $266.
Ethereum rises above $1,250 support, but buyers may still be unconvinced
Ethereum has been witnessing whale accumulation at $1,230. The cryptocurrency still lacks a directional bias as sellers remain active. Ethereum (ETH/USD) rose more than 2% on Friday, cementing a position above $1,250 support. The recovery saw ETH trade to a price of nearly $1,300 before falling slightly. However, the ETH price is not at a level we can consider bullish. It is, instead, consolidating at or above the crucial support. Will buyers help further recoveries?
Toko token gains 100% on Binance news. Here is the next potential price action
TKO rose by 100% on reports of the acquisition of Tokocrypto by Binance. The cryptocurrency has slid by 28% since forming a local top at $0.57. Toko (TKO/USD) token is attracting buyers. With a surge of 100%, it may be too late to buy TKO now. But when an opportune moment comes, you could snap the token, thanks to positive cryptocurrency news.
How bullish is Aave after recovering from the $50 bottom?
The cryptocurrency has suffered from limited DeFi activity. AAVE needs to overcome resistance at $71 and the descending trading channel. Aave price (AAVE/USD) touched a low of $50 on November 22. The level is a crucial support that AAVE traded at in June. Afterwards, AAVE embarked on strong bullish momentum, hitting $115 in August. If history repeats itself, AAVE buyers could look at another bullish rally that could last for a while. However, it is not that straightforward.
Toncoin is on the verge of a breakout. Here is the next potential target for bulls
The cryptocurrency is retesting the resistance at $1.97. Investors should watch for a breakout for a chance to buy the token. Toncoin (TON/USD) trades at $1.97. The level is an important resistance zone; it is the third time the cryptocurrency has tested it since September. TONCOIN was trading with increasing momentum at the crucial level, implying that buyers were looking for a potential breakout. Will it happen?
Crypto price predictions: FTX Token, Fetch.ai, Cortex (CTXC)
FTX Token (FTT) FTX Token token price soared by more than 31% in the past 24 hours, according to data compiled by Binance. It still remains near its all-time low as Sam Bankman remains in legal limbo. As we wrote here, American authorities are investigating him on a myriad of crimes.
MATIC set to be bullish after Starbucks Odyssey Beta launches on Polygon
Starbucks Odyssey Beta launches on Polygon. MATIC is up by 4% today and could rally higher soon. The broader crypto market could end the week in a positive tone after underperforming for most of the week. Starbucks Odyssey Beta launches on Polygon. The Polygon team announced a few hours ago...
ApeCoin staking launches with a thud! Will bulls overcome relentless bears?
ApeCoin gained 3% on Friday and remains green over the week. ApeCoin will start to issue staking rewards on December 12. The cryptocurrency faces resistance approaching the upper limit of descending channel. ApeCoin (APE/USD) staking functionality is no longer a dream – it’s a reality. Staking rewards are set to...
Litecoin price comeback stalls as hashrate nosedives
Litecoin price recovery stalled this week after defying gravity amid the ongoing crypto sell-off. LTC retreated to a low of $75.60, which was a few points below this month’s high of $84.47. It remains about 60% from the lowest level in November. LTC hashrate slumps. Litecoin has been in...
IMX is down by 9% but will it recover soon after Nifty Gateway launches on Immutable X?
Nifty Gateway officially launches on the Immutable X network. IMX has lost nearly 10% of its value and could dip further before the end of the day. The broader crypto market continues its poor performance this week. Nifty Gatesway launches on Immutable X. IMX, the native token of the Immutable...
Normalcy returning to crypto markets, on-chain data shows
Over the last few months, the crypto market has largely been pretty serene. Bitcoin had been in crab motion around $20,000 for quite a while, as it plodded along while waiting for the wider macro conditions to make a move. I wrote in late October to be cautious around this...
Decentraland Price Prediction: How Metacade (MCADE) Seems to Be the Biggest Star in the Metaverse for 2023
The race is on to see which metaverse project is going to come out on top and see which coin will give investors the biggest return in 2023. Decentraland has had a headstart compared to others in the industry but can its MANA token stay ahead of the best newcomers in the next year? A look at big upcoming moves in this market shows that Metacade and its MCADE coin are tipped to outperform the Decentraland forecast.
Bitcoin slides, but you do not want to miss out on a low price this analyst calls a “steal”
Bitcoin has lost a weekly 1.52%, and bear pressure is high. A quantitative analyst expects a bottom in around 3 months but says Bitcoin is attractive. Bears have an edge as long as BTC does not recapture $19,000. Bitcoin (BTC/USD) has lost 1.52% in a week as most cryptocurrencies struggle....
8 of the Best Staking Cryptos to Buy Before 2023
Staking is great. It offers you a way to earn some extra tokens by simply HODLing your coins like you were already doing. But what’s the point in earning some tasty interest if the value of your staked coins drops to $0?. This article outlines the eight of the...
DeFiChain’s Grand Central hard fork goes live
DeFiChain has launched one of its most monumental upgrades, the Grand Central hard fork, which brings on-chain governance as well as a new token consortium framework to DeFiChain. KEY TAKEAWAYS. DeFiChain is the world’s leading blockchain on the Bitcoin network dedicated to bringing decentralized financial applications to everyone. The...
Innovation in crypto is not possible without rules, says Stifel’s CEO
Stifel’s CEO believes that rules are necessary to boost innovation within the cryptocurrency industry. Cryptocurrency companies need to build trust with their users. Customer protection should be at the heart of every cryptocurrency company. Trust is needed in the cryptocurrency space. Ron Kruszewski, the chairman and CEO of Stifel,...
Crypto lender Celsius ordered to return crypto worth $44M to customers
The funds in question are cryptocurrencies held within custody accounts on Celsius that were yet to be transferred from earned accounts. The order was given by a United States Bankruptcy in a December 7, 2022 hearing. The amount is only a fraction of the billions that Celsius owes creditors. Celsius...
EOS price surges after listing of EOS/USDT on Binance
Today, the EOS price has been rallying after the EOS ecosystem achieved a major milestone with the listing of EOS/USDT on Binance. The new listing allows users to seamlessly transfer USDT in and out of the EOS network. It also exposes the EOS ecosystem to a huge economic activity. At...
