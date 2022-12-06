Read full article on original website
lincolnparishjournal.com
Memories to championships past, and to come
I am a Ruston Bearcat. It’s in my blood. Or my bloodline, anyway. Most people know that I grew up in New Orleans. But my father grew up in Ruston, and my mother in Quitman. And I spent much time in my youth hearing stories of the mighty Bearcats football team.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Heartbreak in the Big Easy
As the final seconds ticked off the scoreboard late Friday night at the Superdome, the Ruston Bearcats (12-2) came up a touchdown short. And by the immediate reaction of the Ruston players as the clock hit zeroes, it was obvious they weren’t content on just being back in the state title game. This bunch came with the mindset of taking the championship trophy back to the northern part of the state.
KTBS
Homer falls in Division IV Non-Select Final
Turnovers were the story for Homer in their second-straight trip to the Superdome. Oak Grove took a 10-0 lead into the locker room, capitalizing on a turnover on downs on the Pelicans first drive and an interception late in the first half. The Tigers scored a touchdown late in the...
KNOE TV8
Ruston football head coach Jerrod Baugh shares his story to success
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Jerrod Baugh has led the Bearcats to their first state championship game since 1998. Ruston’s head coach recounts his journey before he takes his squad to the Superdome to try to capture their first title since 1990.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Broadcast information for state championship game
Ruston fans that will not be able to make the drive to the Superdome Friday night will still be able to experience the game. KXKZ 107.5 FM will be the audio home for the state championship contest, where play-by-play Kyle Roberts and color commentator Nick Brown will have the action live with kickoff set for 7 p.m.
NOLA.com
Here’s what Destrehan expects to get from Ruston in the Division I nonselect football championship
Undefeated Destrehan will face a familiar postseason opponent when the third-seeded Wildcats face No. 1 Ruston in the Division I nonselect state football championship set for 7 p.m. Friday in the Caesars Superdome. This will be the third year in a row for Destrehan (13-0) and Ruston (12-1) to meet...
bossierpress.com
High school soccer: Bossier boys notch seventh straight win; Airline takes district opener
The Bossier Bearkats and Airline Vikings posted victories in boys games Thursday. In a non-district game, Bossier defeated Haughton 5-0 at Memorial Stadium. Airline opened District 1-1 play with a 9-1 victory over Southwood at M.D. Ray Field at Airline Stadium. At Bossier, Yoany Reyes scored two goals for the...
bossierpress.com
High school girls basketball: Airline, Benton, Haughton win tournament games
The Airline Lady Vikings, Benton Lady Tigers and Haughton Lady Bucs cruised to victories on the first day of tournaments Thursday. Airline reached the 10-win mark with a 66-13 rout of North DeSoto in the Doyline tournament. Benton rolled past host West Ouachita 46-19 in the West Ouachita tournament in West Monroe.
bossierpress.com
High school girls basketball: Haughton advances to championship game of Cedar Creek tournament; Benton downs West Monroe
The Haughton Lady Bucs advanced to the championship game of the Cedar Creek tournament with a 45-25 victory over Quitman Friday in Ruston. Elsewhere, the Benton Lady Tigers won their second straight game in the West Ouachita tournament, defeating West Monroe 48-36. Airline suffered only its second loss of the...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Ruston fans invited to pregame tailgate
Bearcat fans that make their way to the Superdome can join a state championship community tailgate at Opening Act at Champions Square beginning at 4 p.m. through 7 p.m. before kickoff. All Ruston football fans, friends, and family are welcome to come eat jambalaya while food is available. Opening Act...
KNOE TV8
Trey Holly gets set for his final game as a Farmer
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Trey Holly is preparing to put his Union jersey on one last time. The state’s all-time leading rusher takes time to reminisce ahead of Union’s Saturday state championship showdown with top seeded Many.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Community invited to send Bearcats off this morning
Community members are invited to watch the Ruston High School Bearcats leave for South Louisiana beginning at 9:15 a.m. The map above shows areas where community members are invited. The route in red is open for the public, with the staff encouraging fans to cheer the team onward from the Trenton Street area.
3 members of Southern University’s Human Jukebox killed in crash
NATCHITOCHES, La. — Three members of Southern University’s Human Jukebox were killed in a crash with an 18-wheeler Tuesday night. In a Facebook post by Southern, the university confirms that Dylan Young, Brody Moore, and Tyron Williams died in a crash in the Natchitoches area as they were on their way to Texas for the Christmas break.
KNOE TV8
OAK GROVE WINS STAE
Louisiana to be featured in Rose Parade 2023 with artist Lainey Wilson. Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser stopped in Monroe on Dec. 8, 2022, to promote Louisiana’s float appearing in the Rose Parade in Pasadena. KNOE Thursday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. Updated: 4 hours ago. KNOE Thursday Evening...
3 members of Southern University band killed in wreck
Three members of the Southern University marching band, known as the Human Jukebox, were killed in a car crash Tuesday night, according to The Advocate.
Two NELA schools recognized as two of the 41 Louisiana Comeback campuses, exceeding pre-pandemic levels in reading and math
According to a release, Louisiana Comeback campuses are schools that are currently performing higher in reading and math than before the pandemic.
brproud.com
Construction crews put up first tilt panels for the structure of West Monroe new Indoor Sports and Events Center
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – Walls are going up on the new Indoor Sports and Events Center in West Monroe. Construction crews started erecting the tilt panels on Monday, December 5th, and all walls are expected to be completed by the following week. The $23 million financial investment project...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Student arrested for dorm room burglary
A student is in custody after allegedly burglarizing a dorm room at Grambling State University. Emmanueal H. Simmons, 18, of Houston, Texas was arrested Tuesday for simple burglary, according to a report filed by GSU Police. On Monday, a GSU student reported his locked dormitory room was burglarized. A PlayStation...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Teacher Feature: Annie Jones finds calling early in life
When Annie Jones was in seventh grade, she told her family and consumer science teacher that she wanted her job one day. Her dream became reality in January 2006, when that teacher, Randy Parnell, called Jones to announce her retirement. Jones had attended Simsboro High School from elementary through high...
Four-vehicle Ouachita Parish crash claims the life of Rayville man
OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, December 8, 2022, shortly after 6:30 AM, Louisiana State Police responded to a four-vehicle crash that took place on Louisiana Highway 139 at Trichel Road in Ouachita Parish, La. The crash claimed the life of 70-year-old Louis E. Higgins of Rayville, La. According to authorities, a 2013 Toyota Camry, […]
