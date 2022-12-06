ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ruston, LA

Memories to championships past, and to come

I am a Ruston Bearcat. It’s in my blood. Or my bloodline, anyway. Most people know that I grew up in New Orleans. But my father grew up in Ruston, and my mother in Quitman. And I spent much time in my youth hearing stories of the mighty Bearcats football team.
RUSTON, LA
Heartbreak in the Big Easy

As the final seconds ticked off the scoreboard late Friday night at the Superdome, the Ruston Bearcats (12-2) came up a touchdown short. And by the immediate reaction of the Ruston players as the clock hit zeroes, it was obvious they weren’t content on just being back in the state title game. This bunch came with the mindset of taking the championship trophy back to the northern part of the state.
RUSTON, LA
Homer falls in Division IV Non-Select Final

Turnovers were the story for Homer in their second-straight trip to the Superdome. Oak Grove took a 10-0 lead into the locker room, capitalizing on a turnover on downs on the Pelicans first drive and an interception late in the first half. The Tigers scored a touchdown late in the...
HOMER, LA
Broadcast information for state championship game

Ruston fans that will not be able to make the drive to the Superdome Friday night will still be able to experience the game. KXKZ 107.5 FM will be the audio home for the state championship contest, where play-by-play Kyle Roberts and color commentator Nick Brown will have the action live with kickoff set for 7 p.m.
RUSTON, LA
High school girls basketball: Airline, Benton, Haughton win tournament games

The Airline Lady Vikings, Benton Lady Tigers and Haughton Lady Bucs cruised to victories on the first day of tournaments Thursday. Airline reached the 10-win mark with a 66-13 rout of North DeSoto in the Doyline tournament. Benton rolled past host West Ouachita 46-19 in the West Ouachita tournament in West Monroe.
BENTON, LA
Ruston fans invited to pregame tailgate

Bearcat fans that make their way to the Superdome can join a state championship community tailgate at Opening Act at Champions Square beginning at 4 p.m. through 7 p.m. before kickoff. All Ruston football fans, friends, and family are welcome to come eat jambalaya while food is available. Opening Act...
RUSTON, LA
Trey Holly gets set for his final game as a Farmer

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Trey Holly is preparing to put his Union jersey on one last time. The state’s all-time leading rusher takes time to reminisce ahead of Union’s Saturday state championship showdown with top seeded Many.
MONROE, LA
Community invited to send Bearcats off this morning

Community members are invited to watch the Ruston High School Bearcats leave for South Louisiana beginning at 9:15 a.m. The map above shows areas where community members are invited. The route in red is open for the public, with the staff encouraging fans to cheer the team onward from the Trenton Street area.
RUSTON, LA
3 members of Southern University’s Human Jukebox killed in crash

NATCHITOCHES, La. — Three members of Southern University’s Human Jukebox were killed in a crash with an 18-wheeler Tuesday night. In a Facebook post by Southern, the university confirms that Dylan Young, Brody Moore, and Tyron Williams died in a crash in the Natchitoches area as they were on their way to Texas for the Christmas break.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
OAK GROVE WINS STAE

Louisiana to be featured in Rose Parade 2023 with artist Lainey Wilson. Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser stopped in Monroe on Dec. 8, 2022, to promote Louisiana’s float appearing in the Rose Parade in Pasadena. KNOE Thursday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. Updated: 4 hours ago. KNOE Thursday Evening...
MONROE, LA
Student arrested for dorm room burglary

A student is in custody after allegedly burglarizing a dorm room at Grambling State University. Emmanueal H. Simmons, 18, of Houston, Texas was arrested Tuesday for simple burglary, according to a report filed by GSU Police. On Monday, a GSU student reported his locked dormitory room was burglarized. A PlayStation...
GRAMBLING, LA
Teacher Feature: Annie Jones finds calling early in life

When Annie Jones was in seventh grade, she told her family and consumer science teacher that she wanted her job one day. Her dream became reality in January 2006, when that teacher, Randy Parnell, called Jones to announce her retirement. Jones had attended Simsboro High School from elementary through high...
LINCOLN PARISH, LA

