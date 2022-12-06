ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ozark, AL

955wtvy.com

Wiregrass Christmas Event for the Weekend 12/9-12/10

There’s still plenty of Christmas events this weekend in The Wiregrass. This morning at 8 you’re invited to the Slocomb Recreation Center for pancakes and pictures with Santa. Tomorrow starting at 10:30am it’s the Downtown Dothan Christmas Festival. Vendors will line Foster Street with local goods. And they’ll be another chance to get your picture with Santa.
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Talking with David Hanks about Miracle on Foster at WTVY Studios

Joe Lane of the Cochran Firm talks about the importance of the Miracle on Foster food drive.
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Talking with Jessica Givens about Miracle on Foster at WTVY Studios

Joe Lane of the Cochran Firm talks about the importance of the Miracle on Foster food drive.
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Wiregrass groups discuss rise in opioid overdoses

WIREGRASS, Ala. (WDHN) — The state of Alabama is seeing a higher-than-average amount of opioid overdoses this year. That’s according to a recent poll released by the National Highway Safety Traffic Administration. There are about 55 non-fatal opioid overdoses nationwide per every 100,000 people. Houston County and Coffee...
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

Law Enforcement seminar in Ozark looks at high stress of the job

OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — In Ozark, Dale/Geneva counties’ District Attorney Kirk Adams sponsored the 14th annual wiregrass law enforcement conference. One issue discussed is it’s okay to say your not okay. The average life of a law enforcement officer is only 57 years old, and the profession has one of the highest” suicide rates.
OZARK, AL
wtvy.com

Larry Givens gives Miracle on Foster donation update - Abbeville

District Attorney Kirke Adams last Friday asked Judge Stanley Garner to deny bond for two child sex suspects which is allowed under the law that went into effect on November 28.
ABBEVILLE, AL
wtvy.com

Joe Lane on the importance of Miracle on Foster

Mr Kev Time behind bars as judge stand by his orders. In a convoluted situation, arrests warrants were issued last week for Kevin Saffold on charges that he became disruptive at the courthouse.
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Mr Kev Time behind bars as judge stand by his orders

Joe Lane of the Cochran Firm talks about the importance of the Miracle on Foster food drive.
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Talking the Ozark City School 8th Annual Holiday Bazaar

The Wiregrass Food Bank's Julie Gonzales joins News 4 Live at Lunch live from in front of Hometown Food Center in Headland for Day 3 of the Miracle on Foster food drive. John Milner, Assistant Recreation Program Coordinator with Dothan Leisure Services, joins News 4 Live at Lunch to talk about the Paws and Claus event happening on Saturday.
OZARK, AL
wtvy.com

Dothan Hoops Holiday Explosion bracket

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Hoops is hosting their second annual Holiday Explosion tournament. The tournament will feature girls basketball teams from around the Wiregrass and surrounding areas. 12 teams will compete from December 20-23 at Headland High School. Teams playing in the first round on the 20th include Malone,...
DOTHAN, AL
luvernejournal.com

Local ladies enjoy “girls’ night out” creating cookies

South Ridge Winery partnered with Sugar on Top Bakery to host a cookie decorating class on Friday evening. The class is one of many regular events the winery hosts to invite locals to their site on Sweetwater Road, for food, fun, and a sampling of beverages. Tonya and Matthew Pippin...
CRENSHAW COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

WATCH: Ozark Christmas Parade

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Ozark Christmas Parade will be happening on Tuesday, December 6. The parade, sponsored by the Kiwanis Club, gets underway at 6:00 p.m. with the Tree Lighting Celebration, with the parade itself to immediately follow. News 4′s own Taylor Pollock will be emceeing the event.
OZARK, AL
wdhn.com

Downtown Enterprise Christmas events drum up shopping

ENTERPRISE, Ala.(WDHN)—Two months ago, flames broke out in a Downtown Enterprise ravaging several businesses. Despite that Sunday morning fire, local officials say businesses along Main Street appear. to be doing well this Christmas shopping season. From mid-November to Christmas, the city hosts “Whoville” and a number of other events...
ENTERPRISE, AL
wtvy.com

Dale County has first Aniah's Law case in Alabama

Larry Givens of the Cochran Firm gives an update on MOF.
DALE COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

City infuses $20 million into genomic research

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan city commissioners voted unanimously on Tuesday to appropriate more than $20 million to cutting-edge research. “This may be the top thing that we’ve ever done in the city of Dothan,” said Commissioner Gantt Pierce. HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology, based in Huntsville, announced in...
DOTHAN, AL
Troy Messenger

Troy Pediatric Clinic holds groundbreaking

The groundbreaking for the new Troy Pediatric Clinic was held with a special ceremony in Troy on Thursday, Dec. 8. The pediatric clinic will begin construction soon on the corner of John H. Witherington Drive across from the First Cahawba Bank. The clinic will be the newest satellite clinic of the Dothan Pediatric Healthcare Network, which boasts locations in Dothan, Enterprise, Eufaula, Ozark and, soon, Troy. The Troy Pediatric Clinic is expected to open in the Summer of 2023.
TROY, AL
wtvy.com

Police: Dothan man assaulted another with axe

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan man was taken into custody on Thursday on an attempted murder charge after police say he assaulted another man with an axe. According to a press release from the Dothan Police Department, officers responded to a burglary in the 1000 block of Greentree Avenue at around 9:07 a.m. on December 8.
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

On the dotted line: Johnson signs with PSC

GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) -- Geneva High School’s Madison Johnson signs to play volleyball with Pensacola State. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
GENEVA, AL

