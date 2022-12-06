Read full article on original website
955wtvy.com
Wiregrass Christmas Event for the Weekend 12/9-12/10
There’s still plenty of Christmas events this weekend in The Wiregrass. This morning at 8 you’re invited to the Slocomb Recreation Center for pancakes and pictures with Santa. Tomorrow starting at 10:30am it’s the Downtown Dothan Christmas Festival. Vendors will line Foster Street with local goods. And they’ll be another chance to get your picture with Santa.
wtvy.com
Talking with David Hanks about Miracle on Foster at WTVY Studios
Joe Lane of the Cochran Firm talks about the importance of the Miracle on Foster food drive. Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza on Thursday announced a dent in Dothan crime with his stern look perhaps a predictor of things to come. Miracle on Foster food drive- Foster Street, Dothan, AL.
wtvy.com
Talking with Jessica Givens about Miracle on Foster at WTVY Studios
wdhn.com
Wiregrass groups discuss rise in opioid overdoses
WIREGRASS, Ala. (WDHN) — The state of Alabama is seeing a higher-than-average amount of opioid overdoses this year. That’s according to a recent poll released by the National Highway Safety Traffic Administration. There are about 55 non-fatal opioid overdoses nationwide per every 100,000 people. Houston County and Coffee...
wdhn.com
Law Enforcement seminar in Ozark looks at high stress of the job
OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — In Ozark, Dale/Geneva counties’ District Attorney Kirk Adams sponsored the 14th annual wiregrass law enforcement conference. One issue discussed is it’s okay to say your not okay. The average life of a law enforcement officer is only 57 years old, and the profession has one of the highest” suicide rates.
wtvy.com
Larry Givens gives Miracle on Foster donation update - Abbeville
District Attorney Kirke Adams last Friday asked Judge Stanley Garner to deny bond for two child sex suspects which is allowed under the law that went into effect on November 28. Secretary for the Department of Commerce Ed Castile says that while we are currently in an employment valley, a...
wtvy.com
Joe Lane on the importance of Miracle on Foster
Mr Kev Time behind bars as judge stand by his orders. In a convoluted situation, arrests warrants were issued last week for Kevin Saffold on charges that he became disruptive at the courthouse. Updated: 4 hours ago. Wiregrass Gives Back: Salvation Army gives back to the Wiregrass. Drugs, guns, and...
wtvy.com
Mr Kev Time behind bars as judge stand by his orders
wtvy.com
Talking the Ozark City School 8th Annual Holiday Bazaar
The Wiregrass Food Bank's Julie Gonzales joins News 4 Live at Lunch live from in front of Hometown Food Center in Headland for Day 3 of the Miracle on Foster food drive. John Milner, Assistant Recreation Program Coordinator with Dothan Leisure Services, joins News 4 Live at Lunch to talk about the Paws and Claus event happening on Saturday.
wtvy.com
Dothan Hoops Holiday Explosion bracket
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Hoops is hosting their second annual Holiday Explosion tournament. The tournament will feature girls basketball teams from around the Wiregrass and surrounding areas. 12 teams will compete from December 20-23 at Headland High School. Teams playing in the first round on the 20th include Malone,...
luvernejournal.com
Local ladies enjoy “girls’ night out” creating cookies
South Ridge Winery partnered with Sugar on Top Bakery to host a cookie decorating class on Friday evening. The class is one of many regular events the winery hosts to invite locals to their site on Sweetwater Road, for food, fun, and a sampling of beverages. Tonya and Matthew Pippin...
wtvy.com
WATCH: Ozark Christmas Parade
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Ozark Christmas Parade will be happening on Tuesday, December 6. The parade, sponsored by the Kiwanis Club, gets underway at 6:00 p.m. with the Tree Lighting Celebration, with the parade itself to immediately follow. News 4′s own Taylor Pollock will be emceeing the event.
wdhn.com
Downtown Enterprise Christmas events drum up shopping
ENTERPRISE, Ala.(WDHN)—Two months ago, flames broke out in a Downtown Enterprise ravaging several businesses. Despite that Sunday morning fire, local officials say businesses along Main Street appear. to be doing well this Christmas shopping season. From mid-November to Christmas, the city hosts “Whoville” and a number of other events...
wtvy.com
Salvation Army uses holiday season to prepare giving back to the Wiregrass year round
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - December is the time to celebrate giving, and one well-known nonprofit offers many ways for people to join them in helping those in need. The Salvation Army gives back year-round, but uses the holiday season to encourage people to put their motto of “doing the most good” at the forefront.
wtvy.com
Pea River Historical Society opens new chapter with extensive renovations
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The last time the Pea River Historical Society was updated was 1956, and after over 60 years, it is getting a makeover. The updates were originally planned to take place later in 2023, but after the downtown fire in October forced them to store away artifacts, the plans were moved up.
wtvy.com
Dale County has first Aniah's Law case in Alabama
Secretary for the Department of Commerce Ed Castile says that while we are currently in an employment valley, a peak is closer than we think. Larry Givens gives Miracle on Foster donation update - Abbeville. Updated: 3 hours ago. Larry Givens of the Cochran Firm gives an update on MOF.
wtvy.com
City infuses $20 million into genomic research
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan city commissioners voted unanimously on Tuesday to appropriate more than $20 million to cutting-edge research. “This may be the top thing that we’ve ever done in the city of Dothan,” said Commissioner Gantt Pierce. HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology, based in Huntsville, announced in...
Troy Messenger
Troy Pediatric Clinic holds groundbreaking
The groundbreaking for the new Troy Pediatric Clinic was held with a special ceremony in Troy on Thursday, Dec. 8. The pediatric clinic will begin construction soon on the corner of John H. Witherington Drive across from the First Cahawba Bank. The clinic will be the newest satellite clinic of the Dothan Pediatric Healthcare Network, which boasts locations in Dothan, Enterprise, Eufaula, Ozark and, soon, Troy. The Troy Pediatric Clinic is expected to open in the Summer of 2023.
wtvy.com
Police: Dothan man assaulted another with axe
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan man was taken into custody on Thursday on an attempted murder charge after police say he assaulted another man with an axe. According to a press release from the Dothan Police Department, officers responded to a burglary in the 1000 block of Greentree Avenue at around 9:07 a.m. on December 8.
wtvy.com
On the dotted line: Johnson signs with PSC
GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) -- Geneva High School’s Madison Johnson signs to play volleyball with Pensacola State. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
