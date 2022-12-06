The groundbreaking for the new Troy Pediatric Clinic was held with a special ceremony in Troy on Thursday, Dec. 8. The pediatric clinic will begin construction soon on the corner of John H. Witherington Drive across from the First Cahawba Bank. The clinic will be the newest satellite clinic of the Dothan Pediatric Healthcare Network, which boasts locations in Dothan, Enterprise, Eufaula, Ozark and, soon, Troy. The Troy Pediatric Clinic is expected to open in the Summer of 2023.

