BNB to $266? Will a bitter exchange between Binance CEO and SBF hurt token further?
Binance has been on a slow decline since touching $315. The cryptocurrency has lacked positive catalysts to take the price higher. Binance (BNB/USD) continues to consolidate but is on a short-term descent after tapping a minor resistance. As of press time, BNB was trading at $289 and looking increasingly bearish. Investors now stare at a possible price bottom at $266.
Ethereum rises above $1,250 support, but buyers may still be unconvinced
Ethereum has been witnessing whale accumulation at $1,230. The cryptocurrency still lacks a directional bias as sellers remain active. Ethereum (ETH/USD) rose more than 2% on Friday, cementing a position above $1,250 support. The recovery saw ETH trade to a price of nearly $1,300 before falling slightly. However, the ETH price is not at a level we can consider bullish. It is, instead, consolidating at or above the crucial support. Will buyers help further recoveries?
Solana’s price movement should worry buyers, but still, there is a chance
The FTX crash has been a blow to SOL’s price and recovery. SOL trades with lower volumes, and a potential drop could occur. Solana (SOL/USD) trades at $13. The cryptocurrency has held to this key level for a month now. The level was reached after a sharp sell-off. That gives buyers the confidence that SOL is consolidating ahead of a potential takeoff. However, it is also true that SOL is just one potential bear leg, and the token will hit levels at or below $10. Fundamentals have not been favourable either.
Crypto price predictions: FTX Token, Fetch.ai, Cortex (CTXC)
FTX Token (FTT) FTX Token token price soared by more than 31% in the past 24 hours, according to data compiled by Binance. It still remains near its all-time low as Sam Bankman remains in legal limbo. As we wrote here, American authorities are investigating him on a myriad of crimes.
Crypto pundit thinks Ripple will lose against the SEC. Here is how XRP is behaving
XRP has been trading at or slightly below the $0.4 resistance. Gene Hoffman expects SEC to win the case against Ripple. XRP awaits further triggers for a breakout or drop. Ripple (XRP/USD) is still in waiting mode. The cryptocurrency clings to the $0.4 resistance as if buyers are not sure if to break above. They are, however, relentless in letting bears take the price below this level. Who wins?
Axie Infinity continues to face rejection. Are buyers giving up?
Axie Infinity token lost 6.60% on Thursday despite previous gains. Axie Infinity has been recording increasing activity on the platform. The token faces resistance at the 50-day moving average. After strong gains, Axie Infinity’s (AXS/USD) price is weakening. The token traded down by 6.60% in 24 hours, despite retaining a...
8 of the Best Staking Cryptos to Buy Before 2023
Staking is great. It offers you a way to earn some extra tokens by simply HODLing your coins like you were already doing. But what’s the point in earning some tasty interest if the value of your staked coins drops to $0?. This article outlines the eight of the...
IMX is down by 9% but will it recover soon after Nifty Gateway launches on Immutable X?
Nifty Gateway officially launches on the Immutable X network. IMX has lost nearly 10% of its value and could dip further before the end of the day. The broader crypto market continues its poor performance this week. Nifty Gatesway launches on Immutable X. IMX, the native token of the Immutable...
Crypto overview November 2022
Cryptocurrency prices have declined significantly in 2022, with crypto assets tracking the performance of stocks such the Nasdaq 100. An overview of three top cryptocurrencies in Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple highlights the opportunities and risks that abound. Investors seeking to trade on contracts for differences, CFDs, for crypto need to...
Litecoin price comeback stalls as hashrate nosedives
Litecoin price recovery stalled this week after defying gravity amid the ongoing crypto sell-off. LTC retreated to a low of $75.60, which was a few points below this month’s high of $84.47. It remains about 60% from the lowest level in November. LTC hashrate slumps. Litecoin has been in...
Ripple Keeps Falling Amid XRP-SEC Lawsuit Whilst MCADE is Selling Out in Its Presale
Ripple (XRP) has been falling sharply due to ongoing regulatory uncertainty surrounding the coin. In contrast, investors are showing an increased interest in Metacade (MCADE). Metacade is selling out in the presale as investors flock to Web3 gaming, given how lucrative this niche is proving to be. Why is Ripple...
Toncoin is on the verge of a breakout. Here is the next potential target for bulls
The cryptocurrency is retesting the resistance at $1.97. Investors should watch for a breakout for a chance to buy the token. Toncoin (TON/USD) trades at $1.97. The level is an important resistance zone; it is the third time the cryptocurrency has tested it since September. TONCOIN was trading with increasing momentum at the crucial level, implying that buyers were looking for a potential breakout. Will it happen?
DeFi protocol Tranchess introduces ETH liquid staking
DeFi protocol Tranches has launched ETH liquid staking to fulfil an urgent need for secure and decentralized alternatives on Ethereum. Tranchess is a decentralized app that executes yield-generating strategies tailored to users’ risk profiles. The ETH liquid staking will enable users to earn from staked ETH while retaining liquidity...
The Gnosis Merge schedules for today as the blockchain migrates to Proof of Stake
Gnosis follows the footsteps of Ethereum in migrating to a Proof of Stake (PoS) protocol. Gnosis is migrating from a Proof of Authority mechanism to PoS. The developers are working to ensure that The Merge is successful. Gnosis network to migrate to a PoS protocol. Privacy-focused Gnosis, one of the...
Coinbase asks users to switch USDT for the ‘reputable’ USDC
Crypto exchange Coinbase wants its users to switch their USDT for USDC. The company calls USDC the trusted and reputable stablecoin. Coinbase is a co-founder of Circle, the company that issues the USDC stablecoin. Coinbase wants users to adopt USDC. Coinbase, one of the leading crypto exchanges in the world,...
