Webb City, MO

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Stabbing near Galena, Kan.; Two arrested on Attempted Murder

Steven Tyner, 49, taken into custody. Courtesy Cherokee County Sheriff. CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — Around 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 8, 2022, Cherokee County authorities were notified that a woman had arrived at a Joplin, Mo. hospital suffering multiple stab wounds. Detectives determined the crime had occurred at a property north of Galena, Kan. As a result of the investigation,...
GALENA, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

Joplin man sentenced in January robbery

JOPLIN, Mo. — It’s a guilty plea and sentencing for a Joplin man, charged in a January robbery case. Jasper County Judge, Dean Dankelson, sentenced James Gautney, 33, to ten years in prison for first degree robbery, and seven years for unlawful possession of a firearm. Gautney must...
JOPLIN, MO
Lawrence County Record

Kingsley, Kennedy dead in apparent murder-suicide

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reported that two people who were found dead inside a Miller residence on the afternoon of Monday, Nov. 28, were killed in a murder-suicide. The deceased were identified as Kaleb Kingsley, 55, of Miller and Linda Kennedy, 43, of Chetopa, Kan. According to a...
MILLER, MO
Lawrence County Record

Suspects in McDonald’s robbery now behind bars

Two people who were suspected of being involved in the robbery of the McDonald’s in Aurora on Tuesday, Nov. 29, were arrested less than 24 hours later and are being held in the Lawrence County Jail. Ryan Hall, 22, of Aurora is charged with first-degree robbery, armed criminal action...
AURORA, MO
KYTV

CRIME STOPPERS: Do you recognize this Greene County fugitive?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - This week’s Crime Stoppers fugitive is Caitlin Paige Bolton. The 37-year-old is wanted for failing to appear in Greene County court on two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Springfield police describe Bolton as approximately 5′08″ tall, 130 pounds. She has green eyes. Investigators...
GREENE COUNTY, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Suspected thief taken into custody in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — Cherokee County authorities arrest a woman caught in the act of trying to steal. Around 1 p.m. Saturday, sheriff’s deputies were dispatched east of Crestline. A local contractor discovered 43-year-old Emily Ann Clark trying to steal property from the Cherokee County Rural Water District.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: Netflix comes to Joplin, single vehicle fatality

JOPLIN, Mo. – Netflix’s latest season of its true crime documentary show I Am A Killer features a Joplin man who was sentenced to first-degree murder. Gary Black was convicted of the fatal stabbing of Jason Johnson in 1998. But Jason Johnson was not his only victim. Jackie Clark Senior was robbed and shot by Gary Black near i-44 in Joplin when he was 18 years old…and now he’s telling his story.
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Grove man dies in Kansas crash

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — A Grove man died in a head-on car crash on a Kansas highway, the Kansas Highway Patrol reported. Trey Cunningham, 20, died Dec. 5 around 4:20 at Freeman West Hospital in Joplin. Cunningham was not wearing a seatbelt when he crashed on U.S. Highway 69 Alt about a mile north of U.S. Highway 166 Highway, KHP said.
GROVE, OK
KYTV

Republic Police Department asks for help identifying larceny suspect

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - The Republic Police Department asks for your help identifying a larceny suspect. Police released a bank ATM photo of the woman. The image shows her inside a white SUV. Police have not released possible crime scenes tied to the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to...
beckersasc.com

Missouri physician pleads guilty to healthcare fraud, must pay $127K

Joplin, Mo.-based pain management physician Heather Stelling, MD, has pleaded guilty to healthcare fraud and must pay $127,750 in restitution, KOAM News reported Dec. 2. Dr. Stelling, who owned and operated a pain management clinic in Joplin, allegedly used false information to get Medicare and Medicaid reimbursements. She also allegedly continued to practice medicine from Sept. 12 to Sept. 24, 2018, despite knowing her medical license was suspended.
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Joplin woman killed trying to cross busy roadway

JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin woman was hit and killed Thursday morning as she tried to cross a busy road near Joplin’s airport. Police say around 6:15 AM Cheyanne Funk, 22, of Joplin was struck by a vehicle while crossing State Hwy 171 near Swede Lane, in front of the Joplin Airport.
JOPLIN, MO

