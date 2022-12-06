Read full article on original website
Stabbing near Galena, Kan.; Two arrested on Attempted Murder
Steven Tyner, 49, taken into custody. Courtesy Cherokee County Sheriff. CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — Around 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 8, 2022, Cherokee County authorities were notified that a woman had arrived at a Joplin, Mo. hospital suffering multiple stab wounds. Detectives determined the crime had occurred at a property north of Galena, Kan. As a result of the investigation,...
Joplin man sentenced in January robbery
JOPLIN, Mo. — It’s a guilty plea and sentencing for a Joplin man, charged in a January robbery case. Jasper County Judge, Dean Dankelson, sentenced James Gautney, 33, to ten years in prison for first degree robbery, and seven years for unlawful possession of a firearm. Gautney must...
KBI investigating homicide in Neosho County
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Neosho County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a woman was found dead at a rural residence in Chanute.
Kingsley, Kennedy dead in apparent murder-suicide
The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reported that two people who were found dead inside a Miller residence on the afternoon of Monday, Nov. 28, were killed in a murder-suicide. The deceased were identified as Kaleb Kingsley, 55, of Miller and Linda Kennedy, 43, of Chetopa, Kan. According to a...
“Now you know not to mess with me”: man accused of assaulting 15-year-old
REPUBLIC, Mo. — A Republic man was arrested after allegedly assaulting a 15-year-old boy who would not disclose where he received $400. Adam Clark Dunlap, 43, of Republic, was formally charged with three felony counts of abuse and neglect of a child and was arrested on Dec. 1. Dunlap was jailed with a $25,000 bond […]
Suspects in McDonald’s robbery now behind bars
Two people who were suspected of being involved in the robbery of the McDonald’s in Aurora on Tuesday, Nov. 29, were arrested less than 24 hours later and are being held in the Lawrence County Jail. Ryan Hall, 22, of Aurora is charged with first-degree robbery, armed criminal action...
CRIME STOPPERS: Do you recognize this Greene County fugitive?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - This week’s Crime Stoppers fugitive is Caitlin Paige Bolton. The 37-year-old is wanted for failing to appear in Greene County court on two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Springfield police describe Bolton as approximately 5′08″ tall, 130 pounds. She has green eyes. Investigators...
Man arrested in Greene County after 165 pounds of meth discovered in his car
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — On Nov. 29, a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper pulled over a man and discovered 165 pounds of meth in his vehicle. Around 12:17 p.m. on Nov. 29, a Nissan Armada with California plates was pulled over for a traffic violation on I-44 near the 82-mile marker in Greene County, according […]
Suspected thief taken into custody in Cherokee County
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — Cherokee County authorities arrest a woman caught in the act of trying to steal. Around 1 p.m. Saturday, sheriff’s deputies were dispatched east of Crestline. A local contractor discovered 43-year-old Emily Ann Clark trying to steal property from the Cherokee County Rural Water District.
Rangeline store victim of smash-and-grab burglaries 4 times in 2 weeks
JOPLIN, Mo. – For the fourth time in a two week span a Rangeline convenient store has been burglarized. Two times in the last two days. Joplin Police Capt William Davis tells us they are investigating all of the break-ins. These smash-and-grab burglaries have all occurred overnight during closing hours as persons break windows, and/or doors, to gain access. Then...
News To Know: Netflix comes to Joplin, single vehicle fatality
JOPLIN, Mo. – Netflix’s latest season of its true crime documentary show I Am A Killer features a Joplin man who was sentenced to first-degree murder. Gary Black was convicted of the fatal stabbing of Jason Johnson in 1998. But Jason Johnson was not his only victim. Jackie Clark Senior was robbed and shot by Gary Black near i-44 in Joplin when he was 18 years old…and now he’s telling his story.
Grove man dies in Kansas crash
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — A Grove man died in a head-on car crash on a Kansas highway, the Kansas Highway Patrol reported. Trey Cunningham, 20, died Dec. 5 around 4:20 at Freeman West Hospital in Joplin. Cunningham was not wearing a seatbelt when he crashed on U.S. Highway 69 Alt about a mile north of U.S. Highway 166 Highway, KHP said.
Republic Police Department asks for help identifying larceny suspect
REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - The Republic Police Department asks for your help identifying a larceny suspect. Police released a bank ATM photo of the woman. The image shows her inside a white SUV. Police have not released possible crime scenes tied to the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to...
Missouri physician pleads guilty to healthcare fraud, must pay $127K
Joplin, Mo.-based pain management physician Heather Stelling, MD, has pleaded guilty to healthcare fraud and must pay $127,750 in restitution, KOAM News reported Dec. 2. Dr. Stelling, who owned and operated a pain management clinic in Joplin, allegedly used false information to get Medicare and Medicaid reimbursements. She also allegedly continued to practice medicine from Sept. 12 to Sept. 24, 2018, despite knowing her medical license was suspended.
Joplin woman killed trying to cross busy roadway
JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin woman was hit and killed Thursday morning as she tried to cross a busy road near Joplin’s airport. Police say around 6:15 AM Cheyanne Funk, 22, of Joplin was struck by a vehicle while crossing State Hwy 171 near Swede Lane, in front of the Joplin Airport.
Oklahoma man dead after head-on crash in Kansas
A 20-year-old Oklahoma man died following a crash in southeast Kansas on Monday.
