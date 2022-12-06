DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Cameroon soccer federation president and former star player Samuel Eto’o apologized for kicking a man to the ground in what he called a “violent altercation” outside a World Cup stadium early Tuesday. Eto’o had paused to pose for photos with fans near Stadium 974 after Brazil beat South Korea 4-1. A video originally posted on social media by newspaper La Opinion showed him then reacting to comments by a man holding a camera. The former Barcelona and Inter Milan forward was initially held back by people in his entourage, but he then got clear and appeared to aim a kick at the man, who fell backwards to the ground. “I had a violent altercation with a person who was probably an Algerian supporter,” Eto’o wrote in statements posted in French and English on his Twitter account, citing a months-long campaign by that country’s fans against Cameroon since their World Cup playoff in March.

