Columbia Missourian
Morocco beats Spain on penalties to advance at World Cup
AL RAYYAN, Qatar — The first World Cup held in an Arab nation produced the Arab world’s first quarterfinalist Tuesday. Morocco became only the fourth African country to reach the quarterfinals at the biggest soccer tournament in the world by beating Spain 3-0 in a penalty shootout after a 0-0 draw through extra time.
heritagetalon.org
World Cup 2022
With the 2022 World Cup taking place in Qatar, Lionel Messi is striving for a win in his last big run. Messi is currently tied at second for the most goals scored in the world cup so far. Coming off a 2-0 win against Poland, Argentina is on track for the round of 16 and will be matched up against Australia.
Morocco and Spain go to extra time at World Cup
AL RAYYAN, Qatar — (AP) — The match between Morocco and Spain in the round of 16 of the World Cup has gone to extra time with the score 0-0. ___. AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material...
Croatia, Serbia fined for Balkan statements at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The Croatian and Serbian soccer federations were fined by FIFA on Wednesday for making Balkan political statements at the World Cup. FIFA fined the Croatians 50,000 Swiss francs ($53,000) after the team’s fans verbally abused and taunted Canada goalkeeper Milan Borjan, who has Serbian family ties.
Photos from the 2022 FIFA World Cup's Round of 16
After more than two weeks of incredible soccer, the 2022 World Cup's quarterfinals begin Friday. Last month, 32 countries sent their best to compete for the championship title in Qatar. Most of the competitors were eliminated after this past week's Round of 16. The final eight countries' teams will advance to their quarterfinals matchups Friday and Saturday.
When the World Cup comes to Kansas City, tough questions will follow
Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Eric Thomas directs the Kansas Scholastic Press Association and teaches visual journalism and photojournalism at the University of Kansas. Last weekend, the team representing the United States at […] The post When the World Cup comes to Kansas City, tough questions will follow appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Netherlands-Argentina quarterfinals
Argentina star and captain Lionel Messi continues his quest for just about the lone achievement that's eluded him in his soccer career — winning the World Cup. The two-time World Cup champion (1978, 1986) Albicelestes will take on the Netherlands in a quarterfinal match Friday at Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar.
FOX Sports
FOX Sports Announces Broadcaster Match Assignments for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ Quarterfinals
DOHA, QATAR – Eight powerhouse teams remain standing in the exhilarating quest to win the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ and with the Quarterfinals set to kick off on Friday, Dec. 9 and Saturday, Dec. 10, FOX Sports, America’s English-language home for the tournament, today announces broadcaster match assignments for the four-match slate on FOX. David Neal, Executive Producer of FIFA World Cup™ on FOX and Vice President of Production for FOX Sports, made today’s announcement spotlighting match coverage.
How to Watch the FIFA World Cup on December 9 - Croatia v. Brazil, Netherlands v. Argentina | Channel, Stream, Preview
The quarterfinals in the 2022 FIFA World Cup are set to begin on Friday, with some favorites looking to punch their ticket to the final four. Watch the FIFA World Cup on FuboTV (Free Trial) and Peacock. CROATIA vs. BRAZIL. Time: 10 a.m. ET. Where: Education City Stadium (Doha, Qatar)
Samuel Eto'o sorry for altercation outside World Cup game
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Cameroon soccer federation president and former star player Samuel Eto’o apologized for kicking a man to the ground in what he called a “violent altercation” outside a World Cup stadium early Tuesday. Eto’o had paused to pose for photos with fans near Stadium 974 after Brazil beat South Korea 4-1. A video originally posted on social media by newspaper La Opinion showed him then reacting to comments by a man holding a camera. The former Barcelona and Inter Milan forward was initially held back by people in his entourage, but he then got clear and appeared to aim a kick at the man, who fell backwards to the ground. “I had a violent altercation with a person who was probably an Algerian supporter,” Eto’o wrote in statements posted in French and English on his Twitter account, citing a months-long campaign by that country’s fans against Cameroon since their World Cup playoff in March.
