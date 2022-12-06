Read full article on original website
Fredericktown’s Gresham to JeffCo
(Fredericktown) Fredericktown’s Ryleigh Gresham is moving from one winning program to another. The hitter was a main cog in helping the Blackcats to a 22-10-1 record this season. She selected Jefferson College in Hillsboro as her college destination…. Gresham made 157 kills this year and hit 36%. She led...
Saturday Sports Scoreboard
–67TH STEIGHORST TOURNAMENT IN HILLSBORO– — CHAMPIONSHIP AT 5 PM ON J98:. MAC WOMEN VS HILL COLLEGE @ HOBBS, NEW MEXICO NEW MEXICO JC INVITATIONAL 3:00 PM.
Steighorst Tournament Semifinals Friday Night
3d modelled and rendered basketball hoop. (HILLSBORO) The semifinal round of the 67th Gene Steighorst Tournament at Hillsboro High School takes place Friday night, December 9, as #5 Hillsboro with a record of 2-0, faces #1 seed Park Hills with a record of 1-1 at 5:30pm. Following that game it will be #2 Festus, 3-0, against #3 North County who has a record of 2-2. Hillsboro coach Brian Sucharski talks about what it will take to beat Park Hills.
Farmington’s McClain Lone Sophomore on Regional Radio Football Dream Team
(Farmington) Kaesen McClain burst into the high school football ranks as a freshman leading the 7-4 Farmington Knights in rushing with just under 1000 yards. He also solidified a linebacker position. As a sophomore Farmington relied on him even more as McClain rushed for nearly 1300 yards. The area coaches selected McClain as a Dream Team member…
Friday Sports Preview
–67TH STEIGHORST TOURNAMENT IN HILLSBORO– — SEMIFINALS ON J98 AT 5:15:
South Iron’s Drew Gayle Is Back On The Volleyball Dream Team
(Annapolis) Drew Gayle of the South Iron Panthers was voted onto the Regional Radio Volleyball Dream Team for the second time. Gayle had a milestone season that saw her reach 1,000 career kills and 1,500 career assists. She was happy to see her name on the Dream Team again…. South...
Ed Crouch – Service 12/13/22 11 a.m.
Ed Crouch of Farmington has died at the age of 84. His funeral service will be on Tuesday morning at 11 o’clock at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home-Taylor Chapel in Farmington. Burial will be in the Hillview Memorial Gardens in Farmington. Visitation is Monday at 5 o’clock and...
North County’s Lucy Pace Scores A Spot On The Tennis Dream Team
(Bonne Terre) Lucy Pace of the North County Raiders was voted onto the Regional Radio Girls Tennis Dream Team. The junior was a state qualifier in the singles tournament and had a record of 23-3 in singles and 20-1 in doubles. Pace was thankful for those that have helped her along this tennis journey…
Jefferson College Marketing & Public Relations Department receives multiple awards
(Jefferson County) For the tenth consecutive year, the Jefferson College Marketing and Public Relations Department has been recognized for its creative and professional excellence by the National Council for Marketing and Public Relations (NCMPR). Roger Barrentine is the Director of Marketing and Public Relations at the college. He says the...
Gary Wayne White – Service – 12/12/22 at 2 p.m.
Gary Wayne White of Doe Run died December 6th at the age of 76. The funeral service will be Monday afternoon at 2 at the Cozean Funeral Home in Farmington. Visitation for Gary White is Monday afternoon from 1 until 2 at the Cozean Funeral Home in Farmington.
Freeburg mayor, ex-Cards pitcher among 8 accused in Illinois poaching case
FREEBURG, Ill. – A mayor of one small Metro East village and a former St. Louis Cardinals pitcher are among eight people accused in an Illinois poaching investigation. Illinois Conservation Police have issued citations against Freeburg, Illinois, mayor Seth Speiser, 1980s Cardinals pitcher Danny Cox and six others. Others...
Rosati-Kain historic building complicates negotiations to stay open, alum remain optimistic
ST. LOUIS — Alumnae and students at an all-girls Catholic high school continue to fight to keep the school open. This is after the Archdiocese announced it would close Rosati-Kain and St. Mary's at the end of the school year, as part of a consolidation plan. However, while both...
Charles W. Gibbar – Service – 12/17/22 at 11 a.m.
Charles Gibbar of Perryville died December 8th at the age of 92. The funeral service will be Saturday morning, December 17th at 11 at Ford and Young Funeral Home in Perryville. Burial will be at the St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church Cemetery in Silver Lake. Visitation for Charles Gibbar...
Hillsboro Chamber Christmas parade is Saturday
(Hillsboro) The annual Hillsboro Chamber of Commerce Christmas parade will take place Saturday evening. The parade lineup starts behind the Hillsboro Intermediate School, travels south on Highway 21, and ends near Hillsboro City Hall. Mandy Alley is a member of the Hillsboro Chamber and is the parade coordinator. She says they have several activities planned after the parade ends.
OUTDOORS: State adds new firearms deer hunting opportunities for 2023
As firearms deer hunting opportunities in Missouri are winding down for 2022, hunters in Jefferson County and other areas have a few new chances to say “wait till next year.”. The state Conservation Commission last week approved dates and new regulations for next season. The primary schedule stays the...
Doris Oneida Petzoldt – Service 12/14/22 At 11 A.M.
Doris Oneida Petzoldt of Perryville died Thursday at the age of 77. The funeral service is Wednesday morning, December 14th at 11 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Perryville. Burial will be at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation for Doris Petzoldt is Tuesday evening, December 13th from 4 until 8 at Ford...
One employee dies in accident at Missouri lead mine
One man dies in a mining accident in Viburnum. The Doe Run Company confirms that Hagen Barton, an employee of the company’s Casteel Mine, died Tuesday while working underground. His body was discovered along a haul road outside his vehicle and he was unresponsive. Both the Mine Safety and Health Administration and local authorities are investigating.
After searing loss, Thanksgiving is challenging for the Holman family
For most of us, the holiday season brings to mind fun get-togethers with family and friends. For some, though, it’s a dark time of year filled with loneliness and longing for those they’ve lost. Former Jefferson County Assessor Randy Holman said the holiday season brings back painful memories...
Don’t Miss Christmas in the Valley This Saturday
(Ironton) Families are welcome to visit the Arcadia Valley this weekend for some holiday cheer. Jim Scaggs is the presiding commissioner of Iron County. He invites you out to the courthouse square on Saturday. Scaggs says the heart of Ironton currently has the look of one of those old fashioned...
