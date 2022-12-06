3d modelled and rendered basketball hoop. (HILLSBORO) The semifinal round of the 67th Gene Steighorst Tournament at Hillsboro High School takes place Friday night, December 9, as #5 Hillsboro with a record of 2-0, faces #1 seed Park Hills with a record of 1-1 at 5:30pm. Following that game it will be #2 Festus, 3-0, against #3 North County who has a record of 2-2. Hillsboro coach Brian Sucharski talks about what it will take to beat Park Hills.

HILLSBORO, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO