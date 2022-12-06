A pyrrhic victory headlined Week 13. The 49ers beat the Dolphins in impressive fashion but lost Jimmy Garoppolo for the season in the process. Brock Purdy came in and acquitted himself well, but even with Kyle Shanahan’s quarterback-friendly system, the Niners can’t win a Super Bowl with a former Mr. Irrelevant…right? Could Baker Mayfield be the answer? Kyle Shanahan says no, for now, but things can change in a hurry. The Bengals made a big statement, and now Joe Burrow is 3-0 against the Chiefs in his career. Mike White acquitted himself well, but the Vikings – stop me if this sounds familiar – barely survived the Jets. The Official Team of the Weekly Picks Column, the Detroit Lions, pummeled Jacksonville while the Eagles flexed on Tennessee. Speaking of the Titans, they made waves by firing GM Jon Robinson mid-week, while the Browns won Deshaun Watson’s debut, no thanks to the man himself. Week 14 brings a Jets-Bills rematch, the Eagles and Giants doing battle, plus a crucial game for the Chargers against the Dolphins. It’s not a great week of matchups, but it’s certainly not a bad one, either. Let’s get to the games.

