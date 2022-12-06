Read full article on original website
Report: Mavs, Pistons have discussed Nerlens Noel
The Mavericks and Pistons recently “touched base” on trade talks in which Nerlens Noel was among the players discussed, according to Ian Begley of SNY.tv. Begley adds that Noel has drawn interest from multiple playoff teams in need of rim protection. Noel was traded from the Knicks to...
A history of slow-moving NBA trade floodgates after December 15
A total of 74 NBA players who signed new contracts this past offseason will become trade-eligible next Thursday, on December 15. A handful of players will remain ineligible to be traded until January 15 or other specific dates, but December 15 is considered the unofficial start of NBA trade season, with all but a handful of players free to be included in deals.
Nets to be without whopping eight players vs. Pacers
The Nets will be extremely short-handed when they visit Indiana on Saturday for the second half of a back-to-back set. As Ian Begley of SNY.tv reports, Brooklyn has ruled out eight players, including their entire regular starting lineup. Kevin Durant (right knee injury management), Kyrie Irving (left adductor tightness), Ben...
James Wiseman eager to return to court after G League stint
Warriors center James Wiseman is back in the NBA and is eager to show what he learned during nearly three weeks in the G League, writes Kendra Andrews of ESPN. With Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins all missing tonight’s game at Utah, the team recalled Wiseman to have another player available.
Could the Raptors blow it up at the trade deadline?
Rival executives are keeping a close eye this season on the Raptors, according to ESPN’s Zach Lowe, who says those execs are “bracing for fireworks” if Toronto is still right around .500 as February’s trade deadline approaches. The club is currently 13-12. As Lowe lays out,...
NFL Week 14: Picks and preview
A pyrrhic victory headlined Week 13. The 49ers beat the Dolphins in impressive fashion but lost Jimmy Garoppolo for the season in the process. Brock Purdy came in and acquitted himself well, but even with Kyle Shanahan’s quarterback-friendly system, the Niners can’t win a Super Bowl with a former Mr. Irrelevant…right? Could Baker Mayfield be the answer? Kyle Shanahan says no, for now, but things can change in a hurry. The Bengals made a big statement, and now Joe Burrow is 3-0 against the Chiefs in his career. Mike White acquitted himself well, but the Vikings – stop me if this sounds familiar – barely survived the Jets. The Official Team of the Weekly Picks Column, the Detroit Lions, pummeled Jacksonville while the Eagles flexed on Tennessee. Speaking of the Titans, they made waves by firing GM Jon Robinson mid-week, while the Browns won Deshaun Watson’s debut, no thanks to the man himself. Week 14 brings a Jets-Bills rematch, the Eagles and Giants doing battle, plus a crucial game for the Chargers against the Dolphins. It’s not a great week of matchups, but it’s certainly not a bad one, either. Let’s get to the games.
Jordan Miller and Miami take down NC State
Jordan Miller scored a team-high 25 points to lead Miami to an 80-73 win against visiting North Carolina State in
Warriors' Anthony Lamb named in civil lawsuit against University of Vermont
Warriors two-way wing Anthony Lamb was named in a civil lawsuit filed this week against the University of Vermont, according to reports from The Athletic and ESPN’s Kendra Andrews. Lamb isn’t named as a defendant in the lawsuit, which accuses the school of mishandling reports of sexual harassment and...
Grizzlies' Desmond Bane out at least 3-4 more weeks
Desmond Bane will miss at least three to four more weeks with a toe injury he suffered last month, the Grizzlies announced. An email from the team said Bane is making progress as he rehabs a right big toe sprain and sesamoid injury. He has been cleared to begin “a gradual re-loading protocol,” and if that goes well he could resume playing by late December or early January.
Hawks’ Dejounte Murray to undergo MRI after spraining ankle
Hawks guard Dejounte Murray will undergo an MRI on Thursday to determine the severity of the left ankle sprain (Twitter link) that caused him to exit Wednesday’s loss in New York after only four minutes of action, tweets Lauren L. Williams of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Fellow starting guard Trae...
Hoops Rumors
NBA, NBPA will push back CBA opt-out deadline
The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association have agreed to extend the deadline to opt-out of the league’s current Collective Bargaining Agreement, reports ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The NBA and NBPA have been engaged in negotiations on a new Collective Bargaining Agreement but will need more time to...
Former lottery pick joins Heat's G League affiliate
Free-agent forward Stanley Johnson signed a contract to return to the G League and officially joined a new team. The Sioux Falls Skyforce, Miami’s affiliate, announced in a press release that they acquired Johnson from the NBAGL’s available player pool, waiving former South Dakota standout Tyler Hagedorn to complete the transaction.
Team president: Wolves expected 'growing pains' with Rudy Gobert trade
President of basketball operations Tim Connelly admits the Rudy Gobert trade hasn’t been an immediate success for the Timberwolves, but he never expected it to be, writes Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic. Connelly explains that Minnesota made the deal with Utah with the understanding that it would take time to adjust to a unique player like Gobert.
And-Ones: Projected Taxpayers, Parity, Sovereign Funds, Scola
The Warriors, Clippers, and Nets are the three teams projected to pay a nine-figure luxury bill in 2023, according to Eric Pincus of Sports Business Classroom. In his roundup of each team’s proximity to the tax line, Pincus has Golden State’s tax bill estimated at $176.5MM, with L.A. at $144.7MM and Brooklyn at approximately $109MM.
Matt Patricia gets trolled by Cardinals' DC over offense
The New England Patriots’ predictable offense is getting attention from rivals, including Arizona Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph. Joseph was asked about New England’s offense ahead of the two teams’ meeting next Monday. He observed that the Patriots are very conservative, and knowingly remarked that “it’s like a defensive guy is calling the offense.”
The wild, wacky career of 49ers vagabond QB Josh Johnson
Another day, another new jersey for Josh Johnson. On Tuesday, the 49ers signed the much-traveled quarterback from the Broncos' practice squad to back up rookie starter Brock Purdy, "Mr Irrelevant" from the 2022 NFL Draft. It's the fourth stint with the 49ers for Johnson, who has played for 14 NFL teams, a league record.
Three Los Angeles Rams players to watch on Thursday night against the Raiders
The injury-plagued defending champion Los Angeles Rams head into Week 14’s outing against the Las Vegas Raiders at 3-9 on the season and losers of six consecutive games. Los Angeles will be without quarterback Matthew Stafford, wide receivers Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson as well as star defender Aaron Donald, among others, for this somewhat meaningless game on Thursday Night Football.
Jason Garrett appears to have made decision on Stanford HC job
It was reported Thursday that Garrett was among the finalists for the gig, along with Sacramento State coach Troy Taylor. Per Stewart Mandel of The Athletic, candidates who were in the running but are no longer being considered include former Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio, Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman, and former BYU and Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall.
Hoops Rumors
