Allentown, PA

KPVI Newschannel 6

UPDATE: Gunshot victim at fire scene identified

The Schuylkill County Coroner's office has identified a man found dead near a house fire Wednesday in West Penn Twp. in which two firefighters suffered fatal injuries. According to Deputy Coroner Michael Bowman, Christopher Kammerdiener, 35, was pronounced dead at 5:44 p.m. at the scene. He was discovered in a wooded area near the home at 1121 Clamtown Road.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
KPVI Newschannel 6

Investigation continues in deadly Schuylkill County fire that killed two Lehigh County firefighters

WEST PENN TWP. — Authorities, including the ATF, are investigating Wednesday's fatal fire at a Schuylkill County home that killed two Lehigh County firefighters. Firefighter Marvin Gruber, 59, and Assistant Fire Chief Zachary Paris, 36, both of the New Tripoli section of Lynn Twp., died in the fire at 1121 Clamtown Road, said the Schuylkill County coroner's office. The home is about four miles south of Tamaqua.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
KPVI Newschannel 6

Luzerne County Historical Society receives grant

The Luzerne County Historical society was awarded a $4,000 Cultural and Historical Support Grant, the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission announced Thursday. PHMC awarded almost $2 million to 161 eligible museums and official county historical societies from 56 Pennsylvania counties. In addition, PHMC awarded $200,000 in Historical and Archival Records Care (HARC) Grants to 37 organizations in 20 Pennsylvania counties.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
KPVI Newschannel 6

Salvation Army Red Kettle donations down, need up

READING, Pa. — The Salvation Army of Reading said it's been a tough year for the Red Kettle Campaign so far donations are down and the need is way up. "The money that people give to us now, we use throughout the year to help meet different needs that come our way," said Major Darren Mudge, commanding officer of The Salvation Army's Reading Corps.
READING, PA
KPVI Newschannel 6

Northampton County Executive McClure's vetoes stand at last council meeting of 2022

Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure won out Thursday at County Council's last meeting of the year, as his budget vetoes were sustained. His 2023 operating budget of $544.8 million, with no tax cut, was approved by Council last week with minor changes that accounted for little more than a tenth of a percent of the total. He vetoed the changes and garnered enough votes Thursday to prevail.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
KPVI Newschannel 6

NASD holds hearing for new $73.4M elementary school on Route 329

NORTHAMPTON, Pa. – The Northampton Area School District hosted a hearing on a proposed elementary school project Thursday night at the Northampton Area Middle School cafeteria. The hearing, officially known as Act 34, is required by law. The $73.4 million, 113,238-square-foot project is slated for Route 329 and Seemsville...
NORTHAMPTON, PA

