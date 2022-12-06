ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WITF

Republicans, Democrats argue over date for special election to replace late Pa. Rep. Tony DeLuca

About this much can be said for certain: A special election to fill the 32nd state House seat long held by the late Anthony DeLuca, who died shortly before the November election, will be held early next year. It can also be said with a high degree of confidence that the race to replace him will attract interest from a number of contenders, among them Penn Hills Mayor Pauline Calabrese, a Democrat. And there is speculation in both parties that Republican Carrie Lewis DelRosso, who ran for lieutenant governor this fall, will also join the fray.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WAFB

House Republicans choose Steve Scalise for majority leader

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The House Republican conference on Tuesday (Nov. 15) elected Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) to serve as majority leader when the next session of Congress begins in January. “I’ve served as the Whip now for the last eight years and it’s been a great honor, but...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
HuffPost

Republicans Not Getting In The Way Of A Trump 2024 Run

Donald Trump is no longer president. He was impeached over his role in inciting an insurrection. He cost Republicans a majority in the Senate not once but twice, most recently in the 2022 elections. And he’s a proven turnoff for swing and suburban voters. Yet on the eve of...
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Liz Cheney slams Republicans who rejected gold medal honors for Jan. 6 police

As lawmakers hosted the Congressional Gold Medal Ceremony to honor the law enforcement officers who defended the Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) criticized a handful of Republicans who shunned the ceremony by voting against it earlier this year. “I don't see how anybody with any...
TheDailyBeast

It’s Official: Hakeem Jeffries Replaces Nancy Pelosi as Democrats’ House Leader

Nancy Pelosi’s two-decade reign on Capitol Hill officially came to a close on Wednesday, as House Democrats elected Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) to be their new leader.It was a largely suspense-free proceeding: Jeffries had been running unopposed for the top spot, and in recent years, he had emerged as the de facto heir apparent to Pelosi. When the Speaker announced she would not seek another term in leadership on November 17, top Democrats quickly endorsed Jeffries as her replacement.But the moment holds plenty of significance for House Democrats, who will navigate the post-Pelosi era in the minority after a narrow...
The Hill

McCarthy: Democrats could pick Speaker if Republicans ‘play games’ on House floor

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) warned his skeptics in the House Republican Conference against opposing him for Speaker on the House floor. “We have to speak as one voice. We will only be successful if we work together, or we’ll lose individually. This is very fragile — that we are the only stopgap for this Biden administration,” McCarthy said on Newsmax Monday.
Mother Jones

It’s Official: The Democrats Held the Senate

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. What’s been likely for days is now official: Democrats will hold the US Senate. Media outlets on Saturday night projected that Nevada Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto had narrowly won her race, giving Democrats at least 50 Senate seats—enough to control the chamber.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS News

The difference a 51-49 Senate majority makes to Democrats

Democrats were going to control the Senate in January regardless of the outcome of Tuesday night's runoff election between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican candidate Herschel Walker, since a Democrat occupies the White House. CBS News projects Warnock will keep his seat in the Senate, meaning Democrats will have...
KPVI Newschannel 6

Senate runoff fatigue renews debate over election process in Georgia

ATLANTA — After spending one year in the U.S. Senate, appointed Sen. Kelly Loeffler successfully cleared a crowded nonpartisan jungle primary in her quest to be elected to the seat. But when the Republican incumbent went head to head with Democrat Raphael Warnock after no candidate reached Georgia’s required...
GEORGIA STATE
MSNBC

Stefanik echoes Trump on Justice Department, special counsel

After Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Jack Smith to oversee the criminal investigations into Donald Trump, the former president didn't just launch a hysterical offensive; he also told his Republican allies about his expectations. As we recently discussed, just hours after Garland broke the news about the new special counsel,...
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Michigan’s Stabenow, Minnesota’s Klobuchar rise in U.S. Senate Democratic leadership

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Democrats on Thursday elected their leadership for their new 51-seat majority in the upcoming 118th Congress, elevating two Midwesterners — Michigan’s Debbie Stabenow to the No. 3 slot and Minnesota’s Amy Klobuchar to the No. 4 role. Stabenow, chair of the Democratic Policy and Communications Committee, and Klobuchar, chair of the […] The post Michigan’s Stabenow, Minnesota’s Klobuchar rise in U.S. Senate Democratic leadership appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
MICHIGAN STATE

