Read full article on original website
Related
Republicans, Democrats argue over date for special election to replace late Pa. Rep. Tony DeLuca
About this much can be said for certain: A special election to fill the 32nd state House seat long held by the late Anthony DeLuca, who died shortly before the November election, will be held early next year. It can also be said with a high degree of confidence that the race to replace him will attract interest from a number of contenders, among them Penn Hills Mayor Pauline Calabrese, a Democrat. And there is speculation in both parties that Republican Carrie Lewis DelRosso, who ran for lieutenant governor this fall, will also join the fray.
House Republicans choose Steve Scalise for majority leader
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The House Republican conference on Tuesday (Nov. 15) elected Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) to serve as majority leader when the next session of Congress begins in January. “I’ve served as the Whip now for the last eight years and it’s been a great honor, but...
Republicans Not Getting In The Way Of A Trump 2024 Run
Donald Trump is no longer president. He was impeached over his role in inciting an insurrection. He cost Republicans a majority in the Senate not once but twice, most recently in the 2022 elections. And he’s a proven turnoff for swing and suburban voters. Yet on the eve of...
Schumer reelected Senate leader after Dems expand majority
Sen. Chuck Schumer has been elected for another term as Democratic leader in the Senate
Jill Biden privately told the French president that she and Joe Biden were ready for his re-election campaign: NYT
Joe Biden, who at 80 is the oldest US president in history, has not publicly announced whether he will seek reelection in 2024.
Ginni Thomas joins conservatives pressing to delay House, Senate GOP elections
Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, is among a group of 59 influential conservative power brokers who signed an open letter pressing Republican leaders in the House and Senate to delay their internal conference leadership elections. “The Republican Party needs leaders who will confidently and skillfully...
Washington Examiner
Liz Cheney slams Republicans who rejected gold medal honors for Jan. 6 police
As lawmakers hosted the Congressional Gold Medal Ceremony to honor the law enforcement officers who defended the Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) criticized a handful of Republicans who shunned the ceremony by voting against it earlier this year. “I don't see how anybody with any...
“This reporting is stunning”: Experts say newly found secret Trump docs could trigger new FBI search
Legal experts were stunned after former President Donald Trump's lawyers found more documents marked classified in his Florida storage facility months after the Justice Department launched its criminal investigation into national security documents Trump kept after leaving the White House. Lawyers for Trump in recent weeks found at least two...
Kevin McCarthy will not be House speaker, Matt Gaetz says
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) says he is convinced House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) will not become speaker, a declaration that signals a turbulent process given the GOP's ultraslim projected margin in winning control of the lower chamber.
It’s Official: Hakeem Jeffries Replaces Nancy Pelosi as Democrats’ House Leader
Nancy Pelosi’s two-decade reign on Capitol Hill officially came to a close on Wednesday, as House Democrats elected Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) to be their new leader.It was a largely suspense-free proceeding: Jeffries had been running unopposed for the top spot, and in recent years, he had emerged as the de facto heir apparent to Pelosi. When the Speaker announced she would not seek another term in leadership on November 17, top Democrats quickly endorsed Jeffries as her replacement.But the moment holds plenty of significance for House Democrats, who will navigate the post-Pelosi era in the minority after a narrow...
GOP proposals would create flat Social Security benefit, up retirement age
While Republicans have been accused of rubbing their hands at the chance to drive the stake into the heart of Social Security, they say they want the opposite – that they want to save it with reforms that would preserve and return it to its antipoverty roots, along with helping reduce federal spending.
McCarthy: Democrats could pick Speaker if Republicans ‘play games’ on House floor
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) warned his skeptics in the House Republican Conference against opposing him for Speaker on the House floor. “We have to speak as one voice. We will only be successful if we work together, or we’ll lose individually. This is very fragile — that we are the only stopgap for this Biden administration,” McCarthy said on Newsmax Monday.
New Democratic House leaders are 31 years younger on average, featuring Hakeem Jeffries, Katherine Clark, and Pete Aguilar
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries leads a new generation of left-of-center congressional standard bearers as Nancy Pelosi and Steny Hoyer step away.
It’s Official: The Democrats Held the Senate
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. What’s been likely for days is now official: Democrats will hold the US Senate. Media outlets on Saturday night projected that Nevada Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto had narrowly won her race, giving Democrats at least 50 Senate seats—enough to control the chamber.
Virginia Rep. Abigail Spanberger Wins New Democratic 'Battleground' Post
Spanberger defeated Pennsylvania Rep. Matt Cartwright, who has won reelection in a tough seat while holding more progressive views.
The difference a 51-49 Senate majority makes to Democrats
Democrats were going to control the Senate in January regardless of the outcome of Tuesday night's runoff election between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican candidate Herschel Walker, since a Democrat occupies the White House. CBS News projects Warnock will keep his seat in the Senate, meaning Democrats will have...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Senate runoff fatigue renews debate over election process in Georgia
ATLANTA — After spending one year in the U.S. Senate, appointed Sen. Kelly Loeffler successfully cleared a crowded nonpartisan jungle primary in her quest to be elected to the seat. But when the Republican incumbent went head to head with Democrat Raphael Warnock after no candidate reached Georgia’s required...
Private RNC member emails reveal anger to Trump, frustration with McDaniel’s response to him
In missives sent to all 168 members, several committeemen expressed horror with the Nick Fuentes dinner. One wanted the chair to speak out.
MSNBC
Stefanik echoes Trump on Justice Department, special counsel
After Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Jack Smith to oversee the criminal investigations into Donald Trump, the former president didn't just launch a hysterical offensive; he also told his Republican allies about his expectations. As we recently discussed, just hours after Garland broke the news about the new special counsel,...
Michigan’s Stabenow, Minnesota’s Klobuchar rise in U.S. Senate Democratic leadership
WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Democrats on Thursday elected their leadership for their new 51-seat majority in the upcoming 118th Congress, elevating two Midwesterners — Michigan’s Debbie Stabenow to the No. 3 slot and Minnesota’s Amy Klobuchar to the No. 4 role. Stabenow, chair of the Democratic Policy and Communications Committee, and Klobuchar, chair of the […] The post Michigan’s Stabenow, Minnesota’s Klobuchar rise in U.S. Senate Democratic leadership appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Comments / 0