A New Book Documents How Designer Ken Scott Championed Freedom with Florals and Flying Colors
Serving as a reminder that the American Heartland has been, and continues to be, a place where fashion talent is incubated is a just-released coffee table book on the designer Ken Scott. “He’s the designer of some of the most colorful clothes in the world today,” crowed Vogue in 1966, calling him, “the boy who started way back in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and made it as Mr. Famous International in Milan.” Fifty-five years later, Alessandro Michele was responsible for reviving Scott’s notoriety through the Ken Scott x Gucci Epilogue capsule launched for resort 2021.
Alejandra Alonso Rojas and Renna Jewels Launch a Whimsical Capsule Collection
Yesterday, two of New York City’s most talented creatives celebrated their collaboration. Renna Brown-Taher, of Renna Jewels, partnered with her longtime friend Alejandra Alonso Rojas, of her eponymous ready-to-wear line, to create a dazzling capsule collection of fine jewelry just in time for the holidays. An intimate breakfast at...
Vogue Club Gets Ready for the Fashion Awards with Christine Quinn
You’re likely already familiar with Christine Quinn—the breakout star of hit reality-TV show Selling Sunset, which Vogue once described as “manna from property-porn heaven”—but do you know just how obsessed she is with fashion? In this exclusive Vogue Club video, we get ready with Christine for the Fashion Awards in London—we’re talking full glam, plus a blockbuster Andrea Brocca custom gown (in black duchess satin, no less)—and dig a little deeper into her love of show-stopping style…
Why I’m Buying Back Appropriated Clothing as a Power Move
Earlier this fall, I was mindlessly scrolling—as I often do—through secondhand listings on Vestiaire Collective, The RealReal, eBay, and Grailed. On 2nd Street Vintage’s website, I spotted it: a vintage Jean Paul Gaultier top. In my size. For under $150. Was I dreaming?. My initial desire turned...
The Chanel Métiers d’Art Runway Was a Study in Easy Holiday Makeup
Each year, the Chanel Métiers d’Art show delivers a jolt of sumptuous glamour worthy of the holiday season. This year’s runway took place in Dakar, Senegal (the house’s first-ever show in Africa), and the departure harkened an arrival of bold, textured, and abundant looks accompanied by easy beauty. Basically, the ideal antidote to the winter’s bitter cold.
Lily Collins’s Latest French-Girl Look Is Not Very Emily
As fans await the return of Emily in Paris on Netflix this December, Lily Collins has been giving them a taste of what’s to come on the red carpet. Or not. By now the audience is familiar with heroine Emily Cooper’s wardrobe: bold, frilly and very colorful – verging occasionally on the gaudy. But with her latest real-life look, Collins adopted a sultrier version of the oft-referenced French-girl aesthetic.
Emily Ratajkowski’s Vintage Party Dress Is a Resurgent Noughties Favorite
Emily Ratajkowski is the perfect match for vintage Roberto Cavalli. Back in the noughties, the designer specialized in fun-loving, flesh-baring party dresses—and Emily just wore one from the fall 2004 collection to a festive event. Sourced from Brooklyn-based vintage collector Marie Laboucarié of Nina Gabbana Vintage—who has an eye...
In Brooklyn, Loewe and Creative Time Celebrated Artist Charles Gaines
After a three-year halt, Creative Time gathered in Brooklyn, New York, to celebrate the return of their annual gala this year celebrating artist Charles Gaines. Creative Time has a history of commitment to ambitious projects spanning the country. Their dedication to storytelling through public art displays is no small effort, and Gaines’s latest work is proof.
After Almost 20 Years in Business, Nili Lotan is Launching Handbags
Nili Lotan believes that her mission on Earth is to connect with women, and that making clothes—and now accessories!—is a tool for her to do so. This is what she tells me on the eve of her handbag launch. The Israeli-American designer has been creating sophisticated wardrobe staples for almost 20 years, having launched her eponymous label in 2003. With a growing direct-to-consumer site (she says it’ll reach 60% of her business next year), and expansions into menswear and accessories, Lotan has slowly but steadily grown within the luxury space by focusing on wardrobe-building—i.e. dressing women for their everyday lives.
Inspired by The White Lotus, Street Style Worthy of an Italian Summer Getaway
If you weren’t already dreaming of a Sicilian Summer, you might be now, thanks to The White Lotus. The costumes from the show have been up for much discussion on the internet, with fans loving the use of Italian designers in the costuming from Bottega Veneta, Versace, Dolce & Gabbana, and Valentino. Whether you love or hate Tanya’s go-to floral dress and Valentino bag look, Lucia and Mia’s sultry mini dresses, or Daphne’s easy matching sets, you can’t help but also wish to be vacationing at The White Lotus. Scroll through our favorite floral, leopard, sequin, and pantsuit moments to take with you on your next getaway.
The Minimalist’s Guide to Mastering Holiday Season Style
There’s no shame against a full sequin gown or embellished party suit, but there’s more than one way to dazzle this holiday season. Leave the shimmer and shine to your accessories this December, and keep your partywear on the more understated side for a more minimalist look. Of course, we won’t rule sparkle out completely; take Altuzarra’s maxi skirt and turtleneck shirt set as the prime example. A deep gold Lurex is striking yet still subtle.
In London, Tilda Swinton Hosted an Unexpectedly Raucous British Fashion Awards After-Party
As founder of indie magazines Dazed & Confused and AnOther—and father to Lila Moss with his ex-partner Kate—editor Jefferson Hack has likely witnessed plenty of debauched nights out in his time. Still, it’s hard to imagine that few will hold the same sentimental value as last night’s Fashion Awards afterparty in London.
Watch Lea Michele Do Her Funny Girl Stage Makeup
It’s Lea Michele’s moment, and she’s not taking it for granted. “This is the perfect timing for me to be doing this show,” says the 36-year-old star of starring as Fanny Brice in Funny Girl’s much-talked-about revival on Broadway. Though she’s no stranger to the spotlight on the Great White Way, Michele relishes playing the role of her dreams while parenting her two-year-old son in New York City. But how does the Glee alum balance it all? For her, it’s all about self-care. “I really believe [that] if I’m taking care of myself and doing all the things that are good for me and my body, then it really helps me do my job best [and] be a really good mom,” she says. Today, Michele takes Vogue backstage for a behind-the-scenes peek at her preshow beauty routine, from refreshing skin care to her stage-ready makeup techniques.
Cardi B Scores the Kitschiest Bag of the Season
This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Cardi B is a real Chanel lover. The rapper has a wardrobe full of pieces from the French label—including both vintage and current-season pieces. Remember when she paired Chanel’s surf-inspired dress from spring 2002 with $30 shoes? The ultimate high-low pairing. Taking to Instagram this week, she shared her latest Chanel outfit: It included a buttoned-up Chanel romper with a big, embroidered CC on it. But it was her kitschy bag that truly stole the show.
Flip-Flop Heels Are Not Over for Kendall Jenner
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, we may earn affiliate revenue on this article and commission when you buy something. Kendall Jenner hit pause on her swaddling knitwear streak to tap into the partywear trend for magpie sparkle this week. While The Row’s alpaca coats and mohair shirts might work for Calabasas, Sunset Boulevard called for an altogether more glitzy proposition as she hit private club Poppy for a tequila-fueled night courtesy of 818.
Vogue’s Top Gifts of 2022 to Give This Holiday Season
Over here at Vogue, we spend months curating our gift guides—and we take our job of rounding up the top gifts of 2022 seriously! With our help, you’ll be able to find the perfect present for everyone on your list, whether it’s your workout-obsessed girlfriend, your 10+ skin-care steps-a-night sister, or your boyfriend who really needs a new pair of pajamas. But while our breadth of gift guides means options aplenty, it was clear that a few gift ideas (10, to be exact) rose to the top.
Deeda Blair Debuts Her New Rizzoli Tome With a Luncheon at Christie’s
There was no mistaking Deeda Blair when she strode into Christie’s Auction House last Thursday afternoon. With her signature coiffe perfectly, well, coiffed, and donning a tweed skirt suit, she appeared the epitome of the sort of uptown glamour synonymous with her legacy as a bona fide swan. These days, her social calendar remains as demanding as ever as she continues to master the art of hosting, and on this particular afternoon, guests were treated to the debut of her new Rizzoli tome, Deeda Blair: Food, Flowers, and Fantasy, in which her hosting prowess shines.
The Met’s Annual Acquisition Gala Raised $4 Million for New Works
In the candlelit Temple of Dendur, The Metropolitan Museum of Art debuted a collection of newly acquired works last night at the museum’s annual Acquisitions Gala. Notably on showcase was The Mantuan Roundel by Gian Marco Cavalli (circa 1500), which was discovered under a staircase in the English countryside. (Beyond the works on view were more unseen treasures like Bust-Length Study of a Man, 1848 by François-Auguste Biard.) However, it was the archive of James Van Der Zee, a staggering 19,000 photos and 30,000 negatives comprised largely of formal sittings with Harlem luminaries of the 1920s and ’30s, that stole the show. Cocktail hour saw guests stepping into a world inspired by Van Der Zee, with formal sittings taking place in an ornate tableau complete with leather wingback chairs, velvet fainting sofas, and vases bursting with florals and wheat stalks.
Florence Pugh Kicks Off Festive Season in a Backless Valentino Gown
Florence Pugh has delivered a series of stand-out red-carpet moments this year, from the sequined tulle confection she wore on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet in May to her sheer pink gown at Valentino’s haute couture show in Rome in July. The common thread between them? The actor’s close relationship with the Italian fashion house’s creative director, Pierpaolo Piccioli.
Noah Schnapp Talks Style, School, and Just a Hint of Stranger Things’ Final Season
Noah Schnapp may well be Gen Z’s leading renaissance man. He’s the actor behind the sweetly sensitive and been-through-hell Will Byers on Stranger Things, Netflix’s second-most-successful show ever (Squid Games has the number one spot), which spotlights a group of Midwestern adolescents battling both malevolent phenomena and the (possibly as scary) trials of growing up. He is a full-time undergraduate student at University of Pennsylvania. He is, perhaps obviously, huge on TikTok. He is the founder of tbh, a chocolate hazelnut spreadable foodstuff. And–importantly, this is Vogue–the 18-year-old polymath is a budding style star.
