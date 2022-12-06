Read full article on original website
Related
KHOU
Texas lawmaker reflects on 'horror' of Uvalde investigation
"To see videos of children’s bodies and faces mangled. I don’t get those images out of my head at night," said Texas Sen. Roland Gutierrez.
Texas Has One of Worst Cities to Visit in Nation
Personal finance site mindyourdollars.com researched various factors, including crime rates, to compile a list of the 40 worst cities in the United States to visit. While the list isn't in any particular order, there's a Texas city that shows up on the list first, and it's on some other lists as well. Insurance company HiRoad ranks Houston 10th on the list of the worst cities in the United States to be stuck in traffic. The traffic is pretty notorious throughout the state, but according to the Houston Chronicle, out of the five largest cities in Texas, Houston had the most traffic deaths in 2021.
2 of Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives Have Been Captured Recently
Being on the run from police does not seem like fun to me. Constantly ducking every time you hear a siren. Wondering if that acquaintance who's hiding you will turn you in for the reward money. Not being able to get out and enjoy some time with friends in a public setting. Yeah, I would not want any of that. I'm not saying that's what these remaining wanted fugitives are having to do but they are having to hide from Texas law enforcement so they don't go to, or back to, jail.
Just 1 Texas City Named Among Best Places To Travel In 2023
Travel + Leisure wants you to visit this Texas city.
Trump told several lies about Texas in his speech yesterday
Along the border in Texas, we won every single community. I won every single community. The governor of Texas called – great gentleman, just got reelected – and he said to me, `I’d like to talk to you for a second.’ He said, ‘You’ve done something that nobody else has done. You’ve won every single area along the border – it’s the longest since Reconstruction. Governor Abbott is a very good man. And he’s working hard.” Donald Trump.
Driving between these Texas cities takes longer than crossing most states
To put the size of Texas into perspective, the Texas Panhandle town of Dalhart is closer to the state capitals of New Mexico, Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma and Wyoming than it is to Austin.
The latest on Ted Cruz' hospitalized daughter
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and his family had a scare this week when the politician’s daughter was rushed to the hospital, according to multiple reports. A representative for Cruz said his daughter is doing okay.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott issues directive outlawing COVID-19 vaccine mandates
The Republican leader directed state education officials to restrict schools from requiring COVID-19 inoculations for enrollment.
Woman Proves Everything Is Bigger In Texas With World's Largest Feet
Tanya Herbert of Houston wears a whopping size 18 shoe!
KFOX 14
Migrants show up at homes, abandon items in south-central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Some residents in south-central El Paso told KFOX14 the migrant crisis has made its way to their front doorsteps. People living near Fonseca and the César Chávez Border Highway said piles of clothes and personal belongings line the sidewalk and are discarded in an alley in their neighborhood.
Waylon And Willie Once Got Stranded On The Side Of The Road In Texas In The ’70s, And No One Would Stop To Help
Waylon and Willie stories are my favorite. And in a fantastic 1988 interview with SPIN, Waylon let the world in on one of his very favorite stories from their decades-long friendship. He recalls a day in the mid-’70s, at the height of their popularity and in the thick of the...
Illegal immigrants crossing easily into Texas caught on video, but not by Border Patrol
A video has been posted to social media that shows how easy it is for some people to get across the southern border into Texas. Instagram user @therealfitfamelpaso posted the video, which Fox News then reposted. The footage shows fourteen illegal immigrants crossing a border fence separating Mexico from Texas before avoiding traffic along State Highway 375.
3 Texas Cities Were Just Ranked Among The Best Cities In The WORLD!
Here's the 2023 World's Best Cities report.
San Antonio State Senator pre-files bills to reform Texas gun laws, compensate Uvalde victims
The bills filed by State Sen. Roland Gutierrez would raise the age to buy any firearm from 18 to 21 and set up orders that would keep guns away from dangerous people.
South Texas retiree gives back to help find lost migrants and remains
Don White is a 70-year-old retiree who volunteers searching desolate and remote ranchlands in Brooks County to try to find lost migrants, and to recover migrant remains. He spoke at length with Border Report recently on why he does this and the rewards he gets from finding someone alive.
These 3 New Texas Restaurants Were Just Named Among The Country's Best
Esquire published its annual "Best New Restaurants in America" list.
Video of Texas Teacher Telling Students His Race Is 'Superior' Sparks Fury
A video showing a white teacher in Texas telling a diverse group of students that his race is "superior" has sparked fury on social media. Several videos on Instagram show the unnamed teacher discussing race in a classroom at Bohls Middle School in Pflugerville, a suburb of Austin. "So, you...
An HBCU faced with surging enrollment in booming Nashville gets creative to house students
Fisk University's enrollment is booming right along with the population in the HBCU's home, Nashville. The school had to innovate to house students.
Texas state court throws out lawsuit against doctor who violated abortion law
A judge in San Antonio has thrown out a lawsuit filed against a Texas abortion provider who intentionally violated a controversial state abortion law.
Kiss 103.1 FM
Temple, TX
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
103.1 Kiss FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0