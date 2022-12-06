Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Liver cancer study encourages caution with certain gene therapies
Research led by Randal J. Kaufman, Ph.D., has found that misfolded proteins in liver cells contribute to the development of liver cancer, shedding new light on the mysterious origins of one of the world's deadliest diseases. The findings, published in the journal Molecular Therapy, could also help improve the safety of certain gene therapies for hemophilia.
MedicalXpress
Risk of uterine diseases, cancers up with tamoxifen treatment
Tamoxifen treatment is associated with increased risk of endometrial hyperplasia, polyps, and carcinoma, as well as other uterine cancers, according to a study published online Nov. 28 in JAMA Network Open. Ki-Jin Ryu, M.D., Ph.D., from the Korea University College of Medicine in Seoul, and colleagues examined the association of...
ajmc.com
More Than 70% of Heavily Pretreated Patients Taking Talquetamab for Multiple Myeloma See Responses That “Deepen Over Time”
Results for talquetamab presented at the 64th American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting and Exposition about 70% of patients with multiple myeloma had responses. More than 70% of patients had responses—and about a quarter had complete responses—to the bispecific antibody talquetamab, even after progressing on a half-dozen other treatments—which for some included chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy.
MedicalXpress
Can colorectal cancer be prevented?
Regular screening is one of the most important ways to prevent colorectal cancer (colon and rectal). "Colorectal cancer is the third-leading cause of cancer death in the U.S. And we expect about 50,000 people will die this year from colorectal cancer," says Dr. Lisa Boardman, a Mayo Clinic gastroenterologist. Everyone...
ajmc.com
Safety and Efficacy of New Hemophilia Treatments Are Most Important, Patients Report
Safety and efficacy were the most important factors for patients with hemophilia learning about gene therapies, although more research is needed to see how collaboration between providers and patients contributes to the best outcomes. When it comes to hemophilia education for patients, safety and efficacy were discovered to be the...
Medical News Today
What is the link between alcohol and pancreatic cancer?
Some research shows a link between heavy alcohol consumption and pancreatic cancer. Drinking excessive amounts of alcohol may also lead to chronic pancreatitis, which increases pancreatic cancer risk. Pancreatic cancer develops in the pancreas, the organ that produces enzymes to aid digestion. Symptoms may appear only in the later stages...
Potatoes could hold a ‘powerful’ new treatment for cancer: study
Scientists claim a potentially “powerful” treatment for cancer might lie in potatoes, according to new research published Wednesday. Academic researchers from Poland report that glycoalkaloids — naturally occurring chemicals found in potatoes — have some cancer-fighting properties and could also help patients with the devastating side effects of treatments. A new peer-reviewed study published in Frontiers in Pharmacology reexamined the properties of medicinal plants — including the evidence on glycoalkaloids, which are also prominent in foods like tomatoes, peppers, goji berries and huckleberries. While chemotherapy is largely a success at killing cancer cells, it comes with a wide array of harsh side effects...
ajmc.com
Childhood Maltreatment Associated With Atopic Disease
Patients exposed to childhood maltreatment were at greater risk for developing atopic disease compared with unexposed counterparts, and risk of atopic dermatitis and allergic rhinoconjunctivitis may have been attentuated by misdiagnosis. Childhood maltreatment may increase the risk of developing atopic disease, particularly asthma. Findings were published in eClinicalMedicine. Affecting 1...
MedicalXpress
Muscle wasting severity linked to type, size and location of tumor in mice
About 80% of people with cancer suffer from significant muscle wasting, or loss of muscle tissue, and 30% of these patients die from this condition. New research in mice finds that the severity of muscle wasting is related to the type, size and location of the tumor. "Muscle wasting, and...
ajmc.com
10-Year Babytam Data Show Reduced-Dose Tamoxifen Still Producing Positive Results
Babytam is the 5-mg daily dose of tamoxifen being studied in the ongoing TAM-01 study, which is investigating incidence of invasive breast cancer or ductal carcinoma in situ among high-risk women who have received the treatment regimen for 3 years. Ten-year results from the TAM-01 study, evaluating 5-mg daily tamoxifen...
MedicalXpress
Largest study of its kind reveals adjuvant chemotherapy improves overall survival for pancreatic cancer patients
Today, the University of Colorado Cancer Center released new research that showcases chemotherapy treatment before and after surgery for pancreatic cancer as the most effective combination for patients. The study findings were published in JAMA Oncology and led by Marco Del Chiaro, MD, division chief of surgical oncology in the...
ajmc.com
Care Fragmentation Predicts 90-Day Durable Ventricular Assist Device Outcomes
Russell J. Funk, PhD, Francis D. Pagani, MD, PhD, Hechuan Hou, MS, Min Zhang, PhD, Guangyu Yang, MS, Preeti N. Malani, MD, MSJ, P. Paul Chandanabhumma, PhD, MPH, Lourdes Cabrera, BSc, CCRC, K. Dennie Kim, PhD, Donald S. Likosky, PhD, Michigan Congestive Heart Failure Investigators. The American Journal of Managed...
ajmc.com
Parkinson Medication May Improve Blood Pressure in Teens With T1D
Due to the study’s small sample, further research is needed to understand the role of bromocriptine in reducing blood pressure and artery stiffness in youth with type 1 diabetes (T1D). Bromocriptine, a medication typically used to treat Parkinson disease and type 2 diabetes, was linked to lower blood pressure...
Possible Cancer Breakthrough: Vaccine Developed by Mount Sinai Yields Complete Remission in Early Tests
Results are being scrutinized as a possible milestone, yet testing continues. This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered on the part of the author, as it is imperative for anyone who suffers from disorders of any type related to cancer, or who suspects a cancer diagnosis, to visit their doctor. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to federal organizations and media outlets, including:World Health Organization, MayoClinic.org, Metro.co.uk, SciTechDaily.com, and DailyMail.co.uk.
technologynetworks.com
Muscle Wasting Severity in Cancer Is Linked to Tumor Characteristics
About 80% of people with cancer suffer from significant muscle wasting, or loss of muscle tissue, and 30% of these patients die from this condition. New research in mice finds that the severity of muscle wasting is related to the type, size and location of the tumor. “Muscle wasting, and...
ajmc.com
I-SPY2 Data on Dual Immune Blockade Support Use of Investigative REGN3767
The ongoing multicenter open-label adaptively randomized phase 2 I-SPY2 trial is currently investigating dual immune blockade with cemiplimab plus the investigational agent REGN3767 as neoadjuvant therapy for high-risk breast cancer, and new data were presented yesterday at the. I-SPY2, an ongoing multicenter open-label adaptively randomized phase 2 trial, is currently...
MedicalXpress
American Society for Radiation Oncology issues updated guideline on radiation therapy for endometrial cancer
A newly updated clinical guideline from the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) provides recommendations on the use of radiation therapy and systemic therapy after surgery to treat patients with endometrial cancer. The guideline also considers the role of surgical staging and molecular profiling techniques in determining whether a patient should receive post-operative therapy. The guideline is published in the January/February 2023 issue of Practical Radiation Oncology.
ajmc.com
Real-world Data Demonstrate Strength, Durability of Checkpoint Inhibitor Use in cSCC
Response, progression-free survival, overall survival, time-to-next-treatment, and toxicity outcomes were evaluated among patients with advanced cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (cSCC) who received first-line treatment with immune checkpoint inhibitors. Patients who have advanced cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (cSCC) continue to benefit from treatment with checkpoint inhibitors, especially in the first-line setting,...
Medical News Today
Cancer treatment shows promise against multiple sclerosis in mouse study
About 4% of the world’s population has one of more than 100 autoimmune diseases, such as multiple sclerosis. Most medications used to treat autoimmune diseases suppress a person’s entire immune system, leaving them vulnerable to infections. Researchers from the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis discovered...
ajmc.com
DESTINY-Breast Data Add to Accolades for Trastuzumab Deruxtecan
A highlight of day 2 at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium was the morning presentation of a pair of studies highlighting the ongoing survival benefit associated with trastuzumab deruxtecan in metastatic breast cancer. Primary data from the phase 3 DESTINY-Breast02 trial, which is currently investigating trastuzumab deruxtecan (T-DXd), a...
