With incarcerated rap star B.G.’s prison release reportedly looming, Gucci Mane is looking to gift him with a $1 million record deal upon his return to the streets. The Atlanta rapper extended his congratulations to the New Orleans rapper on social media following the latest update in his quest for freedom. The artist and entrepreneur also voiced his desire to make him the newest signee on his 1017 roster. “My 1017 family help me welcome home the living legend @new_bghollyhood! Glad u home bruh!” Guwop wrote. “Got so much love and respect for u as a man and artist! Get at...

ATLANTA, LA ・ 9 DAYS AGO