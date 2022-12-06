Read full article on original website
HipHopDX.com
Tory Lanez Reaches Settlement With 'Love & Hip Hop' Star Over Alleged Nightclub Assaults
Tory Lanez has reportedly reached a settlement with Love & Hip Hop: Miami star Prince over alleged nightclub assaults. According to RadarOnline, the Canadian rapper’s attorney, Kadisha Phelps, revealed a secret financial agreement had been struck as part of her plea to take the trial date off the court’s calender.
Another One: Tory Lanez Slapped With Third Felony Charge, Kylie Jenner & Corey Gamble Could Be Listed As Possible Witnesses In Trial
Tory Lanez hit with third felony in Megan The Stallion shooting case, reportedly plans to call Kylie Jenner and Corey Gamble to the stand.
So Sad: Young Dolph’s Life Partner Mia Jaye Shares Struggle Coping With His Death, Third Suspect Arrested In Murder Plot
Young Dolph's life partner Mia Jaye shares her struggles coping with his death a year later in the midst of a third suspect being arrested for the murder.
HipHopDX.com
Angela Simmons Seemingly Confirms Yo Gotti Dating Rumors With Romantic Photo
Angela Simmons has fanned the rumors of a budding romance with Yo Gotti after posting a photo of the would-be couple sharing an intimate moment. The photo, which appeared briefly in Angela Simmons’ Instagram stories on Friday (November 18), saw the Growing Up Hip-Hop star smiling at another person, whose face was covered with a red heart. She captioned the post, “FOREVER MOOD.”
musictimes.com
Takeoff Killer's Creepy Tweets Exposed: What Did He Say After Shooting Migos Rapper?
The suspect in Takeoff's tragic shooting is presently in police custody. However, Patrick Xavier Clark posted a series of bizarre tweets days following the untimely death of the Migos rapper. Houston Police reported the arrest of the 33-year-old DJ on December 2. The suspect, who allegedly worked as a club...
Rapper Blueface Arrested in Las Vegas for Attempted Murder—Girlfriend Chrisean Rock Plans to Stick Beside Him
A Billboard chart-topping rapper has been arrested for attempted murder. According to People, Johnathan Jamall Porter, a rapper who goes by the moniker, Blueface, was arrested and charged with attempted murder in Las Vegas on Tuesday. He was apprehended while he was with his girlfriend, Chrisean Rock, while they were on Hughes Center Drive.
Woman Who Witnessed Pop Smoke's Murder Recalls The Rapper's Last Words
It's been nearly three years since he passed away.
HipHopDX.com
Atlanta Rapper J Money Shot & Robbed In Korean Prince’s Rolls-Royce
Atlanta rapper J Money has reportedly been shot and robbed of his jewelry while sitting in a Rolls-Royce belonging to a member of the Korean royal family. According to Fox News, the incident took place on Friday (November 18) around 4:20 p.m. outside the luxury Kurve apartment complex in Koreatown, Los Angeles.
Shocking New Details Reveal What Led To Blueface Shooting
The rapper is currently out on bail.
Bruno Mars Was Arrested on Drug Charges Early in His Career, but His Record Is Clean Now
Bruno Mars' 2010 arrest could have derailed his career, but it didn't. The musician shared how the incident affected him.
HipHopDX.com
Birdman's Brother Terrance 'Gangsta' Williams Questions Reaction To T.I.'s Snitching Confession
Birdman’s brother Terrance “Gangsta” Williams has shared his thoughts on T.I.’s recent confession that he once snitched on his dead cousin to avoid jail time. In a resurfaced clip from an August 2020 episode of his expediTIously podcast that went viral this week, the Atlanta rapper recalled pinning a gun case on his late cousin Toot in the early 2000s, prior to his music career taking off.
Gucci Mane Offers B.G. $1 Million Record Deal Upon Prison Release
With incarcerated rap star B.G.’s prison release reportedly looming, Gucci Mane is looking to gift him with a $1 million record deal upon his return to the streets. The Atlanta rapper extended his congratulations to the New Orleans rapper on social media following the latest update in his quest for freedom. The artist and entrepreneur also voiced his desire to make him the newest signee on his 1017 roster. “My 1017 family help me welcome home the living legend @new_bghollyhood! Glad u home bruh!” Guwop wrote. “Got so much love and respect for u as a man and artist! Get at...
musictimes.com
Takeoff's Suspected 'Murderer' Arrested: Who Is Lil Cam, Why Did He Shoot the Rapper?
It has been several weeks since the death of Migos rapper Takeoff, and there is a loud cry from his family to find and jail the person responsible for his untimely demise. In recent reports, Houston police arrested a rapper who goes by the name of Lil Cam for felony charges of unlawful carry of a weapon last Nov. 22.
Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty ordered to settle lawsuit
Kenneth Petty, the husband of rapper Nicki Minaj, has been ordered by a judge to settle the lawsuit with his rape victim. Petty has been required to register as a sex offender in every state he lives in since being convicted as a teen of raping Jennifer Hough in New York. He served four years in prison for the violent crime.
Kandi Burruss Responds To LaTocha Scott ‘Not Getting The Memo’ About Soul Train Awards Outfits
When Xscape arrived at the 2022 Soul Train Awards, it didn't look like the ladies were on the same page. Kandi Burruss explained why.
Nelly Faces Backlash After Videos of Him Singing to Young Girls Resurface
Nelly is facing backlash on social media due to resurfaced videos that show him serenading young girls onstage during his concerts. Last week, videos began to surface online of multiple Nelly concerts. In the clips, the rapper can be seen crooning intimately to underage girls. One clip shows Nelly onstage with a young girl.
hotnewhiphop.com
Feds Detail BMF Co-Founder Southwest T’s Alleged Involvement In Jam Master Jay’s Murder: Report
New reports allege the feds subpoenaed Terry “Southwest T” Flenory to testify in Jam Master Jay’s murder case. It’s been nearly 20 years since the death of Jam Master Jay, who was shot and killed at his recording studio in New York City. Still, officials are still investigating the case with hopes to secure a conviction.
‘Irremediable Breakdown’: Lawyer Drops Nipsey Hussle’s Mom As Family Gears Up For Guardianship War
A lawyer representing Nipsey Hussle’s mother Angelique Smith asked the court for permission to drop his client due to an “irremediable breakdown” in their relationship, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, powerhouse attorney Larry A. Ginsberg from the firm Harris Ginsberg LLP said the breakdown has affected his ability to represent Smith, “making it unreasonably difficult to communicate effectively with Ms. Smith.” Ginsberg said he had spoken to Smith’s son/Nipsey’s brother, Sam, about the matter. However, he said he has been unable to serve Smith with notice of his withdrawal because neither his client nor Sam...
TMZ.com
Rich Homie Quan Responds After Bobby Shmurda Slams ATL Food
Bobby Shmurda is handing out zero stars in Atlanta after seeking out his beloved oxtail dish, but commenters like Rich Homie Quan are telling the "Shmoney" rapper he just needs a better tour guide. A disgusted Bobby took to Instagram to blast his oxtail, rice and peas meal from the...
