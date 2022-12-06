ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
HipHopDX.com

Angela Simmons Seemingly Confirms Yo Gotti Dating Rumors With Romantic Photo

Angela Simmons has fanned the rumors of a budding romance with Yo Gotti after posting a photo of the would-be couple sharing an intimate moment. The photo, which appeared briefly in Angela Simmons’ Instagram stories on Friday (November 18), saw the Growing Up Hip-Hop star smiling at another person, whose face was covered with a red heart. She captioned the post, “FOREVER MOOD.”
Black Enterprise

Rapper Blueface Arrested in Las Vegas for Attempted Murder—Girlfriend Chrisean Rock Plans to Stick Beside Him

A Billboard chart-topping rapper has been arrested for attempted murder. According to People, Johnathan Jamall Porter, a rapper who goes by the moniker, Blueface, was arrested and charged with attempted murder in Las Vegas on Tuesday. He was apprehended while he was with his girlfriend, Chrisean Rock, while they were on Hughes Center Drive.
LAS VEGAS, NV
HipHopDX.com

Atlanta Rapper J Money Shot & Robbed In Korean Prince’s Rolls-Royce

Atlanta rapper J Money has reportedly been shot and robbed of his jewelry while sitting in a Rolls-Royce belonging to a member of the Korean royal family. According to Fox News, the incident took place on Friday (November 18) around 4:20 p.m. outside the luxury Kurve apartment complex in Koreatown, Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HipHopDX.com

Birdman's Brother Terrance 'Gangsta' Williams Questions Reaction To T.I.'s Snitching Confession

Birdman’s brother Terrance “Gangsta” Williams has shared his thoughts on T.I.’s recent confession that he once snitched on his dead cousin to avoid jail time. In a resurfaced clip from an August 2020 episode of his expediTIously podcast that went viral this week, the Atlanta rapper recalled pinning a gun case on his late cousin Toot in the early 2000s, prior to his music career taking off.
Vibe

Gucci Mane Offers B.G. $1 Million Record Deal Upon Prison Release

With incarcerated rap star B.G.’s prison release reportedly looming, Gucci Mane is looking to gift him with a $1 million record deal upon his return to the streets. The Atlanta rapper extended his congratulations to the New Orleans rapper on social media following the latest update in his quest for freedom. The artist and entrepreneur also voiced his desire to make him the newest signee on his 1017 roster. “My 1017 family help me welcome home the living legend @new_bghollyhood! Glad u home bruh!” Guwop wrote. “Got so much love and respect for u as a man and artist! Get at...
ATLANTA, LA
PopCrush

Nelly Faces Backlash After Videos of Him Singing to Young Girls Resurface

Nelly is facing backlash on social media due to resurfaced videos that show him serenading young girls onstage during his concerts. Last week, videos began to surface online of multiple Nelly concerts. In the clips, the rapper can be seen crooning intimately to underage girls. One clip shows Nelly onstage with a young girl.
RadarOnline

‘Irremediable Breakdown’: Lawyer Drops Nipsey Hussle’s Mom As Family Gears Up For Guardianship War

A lawyer representing Nipsey Hussle’s mother Angelique Smith asked the court for permission to drop his client due to an “irremediable breakdown” in their relationship, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, powerhouse attorney Larry A. Ginsberg from the firm Harris Ginsberg LLP said the breakdown has affected his ability to represent Smith, “making it unreasonably difficult to communicate effectively with Ms. Smith.” Ginsberg said he had spoken to Smith’s son/Nipsey’s brother, Sam, about the matter. However, he said he has been unable to serve Smith with notice of his withdrawal because neither his client nor Sam...
TMZ.com

Rich Homie Quan Responds After Bobby Shmurda Slams ATL Food

Bobby Shmurda is handing out zero stars in Atlanta after seeking out his beloved oxtail dish, but commenters like Rich Homie Quan are telling the "Shmoney" rapper he just needs a better tour guide. A disgusted Bobby took to Instagram to blast his oxtail, rice and peas meal from the...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy