Augusta Free Press
Youngkin effort to get Virginia out of RGGI takes another unfortunate step forward
Glenn Youngkin’s cronies on the State Air Pollution Board have taken another step toward getting the state out of the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. The board voted Wednesday to approve a proposed regulation that would allow Virginia to exit the RGGI, a multi-state pact enacted in 2009 that reduces pollution from power plants and expands efforts to develop and implement clean energy.
Augusta Free Press
Power outage in North Carolina shows need for infrastructure resiliency
Electricity was restored to 45,000 homes and businesses in Moore, N.C., after a gunfire attack disabled two substations last week. Duke Energy Corp. is offering up to $75,000 for information that could lead to the arrest and conviction of who was responsible for the gunfire. Utility workers discovered last Saturday night the damage to two substations after reports of widespread outages. Gates to the substations were broken.
Augusta Free Press
Virginia ABC announces dates for alcohol education, prevention grant applications
Virginia ABC will open the grant application process for the 2023-2024 Alcohol Education and Prevention Grant program on Jan. 1. Since 2013, Virginia ABC has awarded an average of $80,000 each year through its grant program to Virginia organizations working to prevent underage and high-risk drinking. Organizations are eligible to receive up to $10,000 each to support best-practice programs that have a long-lasting impact and encourage partnerships between organizations.
Augusta Free Press
Attorney general appoints law firm to lead external review of Nov. 13 UVA shooting
The white shoe law firm Quinn Emanuel will conduct the external review of the events surrounding the Nov. 13 mass shooting at the University of Virginia that killed three football student-athletes and left two others wounded. William Burck and Crystal Nix-Hines, who co-chair the firm’s Crisis Law and Strategy Group,...
Augusta Free Press
Gas prices in several Virginia communities now below $3 per gallon mark
Gas prices in Virginia are where they were a year ago, after dropping 27 cents per gallon in the past month, according to AAA. The average across Virginia is $3.21 a gallon, which is $1.65 per gallon down from the June 14 high of $4.86 per gallon. From thinking we...
Augusta Free Press
Virginia Lottery: Don’t give lottery tickets as gifts to minors, because we’re conflicted
State lotteries are a hard thing. The people who run them want you to buy tickets, but there’s still a certain ickiness to the whole enterprise, because of the gambling thing. Which gets us to how the Virginia Lottery and the Virginia Council on Problem Gambling are reminding people...
Augusta Free Press
Virginia electron rocket launch visible to residents of East Coast Tuesday night
An electron rocket will be launched from Virginia Space’s Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport on Wallops Island on Tuesday night. The launch was originally scheduled for Friday, Dec. 9, but was pushed back due to inclement weather. The 59-foot-tall rocket will lift off from the Launch Complex 2 between 6 p.m....
Augusta Free Press
Roanoke man to serve seven years for trafficking firearms used in crimes
A Roanoke man who trafficked at least 25 firearms from Virginia, at least nine of which were later tied to criminal activities in other states, was sentenced yesterday to seven years in federal prison. Jermaine Drummond, 46, pled guilty in August to two counts of knowingly making a false statement...
Augusta Free Press
Virginia couple faces up to five years in prison for accepting bribes for work at Fort Lee
A Virginia couple faces up to five years in prison for accepting bribes from a Missouri-based company, and in turn, awarded contracts to the company for their services to the U.S. Army Garrison Fort Lee. Susan May Keim, 54, and Russell John Keim Sr., 60, of Hopewell, pleaded guilty for...
