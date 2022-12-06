Read full article on original website
adirondackalmanack.com
After trailhead parking incident, veteran trekker rethinks his outings
Albany resident John Sasso,53, is an avid hiker. Bushwhacks, trails, peaks, he’s hiked it. On Saturday, Nov. 26, he got what he described as a “rude awakening.” That morning, he hiked Hurricane Mountain from 9N in Keene. Afterward, he drove to Poke-O-Moonshine to hike the Observer’s Trail off Route 9 in Lewis. When he returned from the second hike, he found his passenger’s side window smashed and an estimated $600 worth of gear missing. The Essex County Sheriff’s Office in Lewis later told him that vehicle break-ins not only occurred at Poke-O-Moonshine that day, but also at trailheads for Hurricane and Baxter in Keene and Belfry Mountain in Moriah. The sheriff’s office could not be reached by the Explorer, but here’s how the day went in Sassos’ own words — edited for clarity and space.
WCAX
How much of what we recycle gets recycled?
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Recycling is mandatory in Vermont but how stringently people separate their recyclables varies. Reporter Elissa Borden went sifting for answers on how much we throw in the bin is actually recycled. It’s fairly easy to toss recyclables in the recycling bin, but some folks aren’t so...
WCAX
New Burlington apartments to provide shelter for families experiencing homelessness
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As the city of Burlington works towards its three-year goal to end homelessness, officials broke ground Friday on a new COTS facility to help achieve that goal. The Main Street Family Housing is being constructed on existing COTS property next to their Main Street Family Shelter....
Proposal would let Hartford regulate rental market, halt no-cause evictions
“Right now a landlord can evict a tenant for no reason at all,” a housing justice organizer said. “When filing for eviction, they can (give a reason) or they can use ‘no cause,’ which is now the most common reason that a landlord evicts.” Read the story on VTDigger here: Proposal would let Hartford regulate rental market, halt no-cause evictions.
mynbc5.com
Demolition of old Burlington High School to begin next month
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The city of Burlington is one step closer to saying goodbye to its old high school building. The school board voted unanimously Tuesday to award a demolition contract to the lowest of five bidders. The company EnviroVantage, based out of New Hampshire, will complete the job...
newportdispatch.com
Woman arrested in St. Johnsbury
ST. JOHNSBURY — A 36-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant in St. Johnsbury yesterday. On October 14, authorities were notified of a theft on Avenue D at around 12:45 p.m. Police say that Nichole Cloutier also damaged property to a home. Yesterday, Cloutier was arrested on a warrant...
mynbc5.com
Town of Plattsburgh unveils new traffic light at high-accident intersection
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — The town of Plattsburgh has unveiled a new traffic light at a problematic intersection. The new light stands at the intersection of Ampersand Drive and Rugar Street at the back of the Consumer Square Shopping Center. Plattsburgh Town Supervisor Michael Cashman celebrated the debut of the...
mynbc5.com
Vermont police department searches for the 'Grinch' to raise awareness for toy drive
HINESBURG, Vt. — The Hinesburg Police Department is on the lookout for a beloved holiday character after he was caught "stealing" from the station's toy donation bin. The department posted a series of tongue-in-cheek videos and photos to its Facebook page this week of the Grinch getting into all manner of holiday hijinks, including stealing donuts from several officers and, most egregiously, taking toys out of the Toys for Kids donation barrel.
mynbc5.com
Car crashes into storefront in Essex Junction
ESSEX, Vt. — A car crashed into a building in Essex Junction on Wednesday afternoon. The driver, whose name has not yet been disclosed, drove into the front of the Burlington Telecom office building at 62 Pearl Street, in the Big Lots shopping center. Two men had to be...
WCAX
$25M Essex psychiatric facility aims to end capacity crisis
ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - A surge of Vermonters in psychiatric crisis are waiting for help in emergency rooms. Mental health officials say a new Essex facility set to open in a few months will improve the backlog and relieve the strain on state resources. Reporter Christina Guessferd got an exclusive tour of the $25-million project and examines the unique role it will play in the state’s evolving mental health care continuum.
WCAX
Weinberger to ask council for redo on police chief pick
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger says he is going to ask the City Council to reconsider his nomination for the Queen City’s top cop. The mayor tells WCAX he will once again nominate Burlington Police Acting Chief Jon Murad to the permanent job, although he declined to give a timeline. The Democratic mayor and Progressives on the council have been in a feud for the past two years over police policy and defunding of the department. It came to a head last spring when Progressives on the council blocked Murad’s nomination by a six-vote margin.
montpelierbridge.org
Art Theft at the Barre Opera House
Blank spaces on the lobby’s walls where Tracy Hambleton’s original artwork had been displayed greeted Barre Opera House staff Nov. 22. It was the first sign that someone had broken in and stolen cash and four paintings. One painting has since been recovered. “During the day, we saw...
Hartford solar field proposal draws criticism for clear-cutting trees
HARTFORD — A proposal that appeared before the Hartford Planning Commission on Monday aims to add 15 acres of solar panels in a parcel off Route 14. But the plan would come at a cost to woods on the property, which has drawn outcry from nearby residents and calls for the town to get involved in the application process.
mountaintimes.info
Inclusion organization rejects Killington version
Killington Select Board members signed and submitted a version of the Vermont Declaration of Inclusion to its sponsoring organization on Nov. 14. The Mountain Times asked Al Wakefield, co-founder of VTdeclarationofinclusion.org, his reaction to the submission at the time. “The Declaration is intended to be a conspicuous, cogent and explicit...
WCAX
Avian influenza hits Lamoille County backyard flock
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A small outbreak of bird flu has been confirmed in Lamoille County, according to Vermont agriculture officials. State officials Thursday said a test confirmed a backyard flock of more than 50 birds was infected with avian influenza. Many of the birds died over the weekend of December 3rd and 4th. Federal and state officials euthanized the remaining flock Thursday to prevent the spread of disease.
Burlington man charged in downtown stabbing death
Von “Red” Simmonds, 40, was arrested Thursday afternoon and charged with second-degree murder, according to the Burlington Police Department. He is accused of killing Abubakar Sharrif, 23, of Burlington. Read the story on VTDigger here: Burlington man charged in downtown stabbing death.
mountaintimes.info
Hunters happy with rifle season
After a slow start to Vermont’s 16-day rifle season for deer locally, hunters brought a near-record number of bucks to be weighed at Addison County’s wildlife reporting stations. Between Nov. 12 and 27 hunters took 636 bucks to Rack ’N Reel in New Haven, Vermont Field Sports in...
WCAX
Burlington business community on edge after deadly downtown stabbing
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Still no arrest in the deadly stabbing of a man inside a Burlington restaurant after the bars closed Sunday morning. I spoke with the mayor and the business community following the city’s fifth homicide this year. “I want to offer my condolences to the Sharrif...
Dogsled Through Vermont's Winter Wilderness With October Siberians
Mojo is a strong leader. He's confident and knows how to motivate others. The team respects him. He's assertive but doesn't dominate. He doesn't have to throw his weight around to make his teammates submit. After all, he's only about 50 pounds. Mojo is a 10-year-old Siberian husky with a...
South Burlington rezones land for proposed Tesla dealership
The electric car maker had asked the city government to rezone the former Hannaford site off Shelburne Road so it could build a showroom and service center there. Read the story on VTDigger here: South Burlington rezones land for proposed Tesla dealership.
