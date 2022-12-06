ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montpelier, VT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
adirondackalmanack.com

After trailhead parking incident, veteran trekker rethinks his outings

Albany resident John Sasso,53, is an avid hiker. Bushwhacks, trails, peaks, he’s hiked it. On Saturday, Nov. 26, he got what he described as a “rude awakening.” That morning, he hiked Hurricane Mountain from 9N in Keene. Afterward, he drove to Poke-O-Moonshine to hike the Observer’s Trail off Route 9 in Lewis. When he returned from the second hike, he found his passenger’s side window smashed and an estimated $600 worth of gear missing. The Essex County Sheriff’s Office in Lewis later told him that vehicle break-ins not only occurred at Poke-O-Moonshine that day, but also at trailheads for Hurricane and Baxter in Keene and Belfry Mountain in Moriah. The sheriff’s office could not be reached by the Explorer, but here’s how the day went in Sassos’ own words — edited for clarity and space.
ALBANY, NY
WCAX

How much of what we recycle gets recycled?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Recycling is mandatory in Vermont but how stringently people separate their recyclables varies. Reporter Elissa Borden went sifting for answers on how much we throw in the bin is actually recycled. It’s fairly easy to toss recyclables in the recycling bin, but some folks aren’t so...
BURLINGTON, VT
VTDigger

Proposal would let Hartford regulate rental market, halt no-cause evictions

“Right now a landlord can evict a tenant for no reason at all,” a housing justice organizer said. “When filing for eviction, they can (give a reason) or they can use ‘no cause,’ which is now the most common reason that a landlord evicts.” Read the story on VTDigger here: Proposal would let Hartford regulate rental market, halt no-cause evictions.
HARTFORD, VT
mynbc5.com

Demolition of old Burlington High School to begin next month

BURLINGTON, Vt. — The city of Burlington is one step closer to saying goodbye to its old high school building. The school board voted unanimously Tuesday to award a demolition contract to the lowest of five bidders. The company EnviroVantage, based out of New Hampshire, will complete the job...
BURLINGTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Woman arrested in St. Johnsbury

ST. JOHNSBURY — A 36-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant in St. Johnsbury yesterday. On October 14, authorities were notified of a theft on Avenue D at around 12:45 p.m. Police say that Nichole Cloutier also damaged property to a home. Yesterday, Cloutier was arrested on a warrant...
SAINT JOHNSBURY, VT
mynbc5.com

Vermont police department searches for the 'Grinch' to raise awareness for toy drive

HINESBURG, Vt. — The Hinesburg Police Department is on the lookout for a beloved holiday character after he was caught "stealing" from the station's toy donation bin. The department posted a series of tongue-in-cheek videos and photos to its Facebook page this week of the Grinch getting into all manner of holiday hijinks, including stealing donuts from several officers and, most egregiously, taking toys out of the Toys for Kids donation barrel.
HINESBURG, VT
mynbc5.com

Car crashes into storefront in Essex Junction

ESSEX, Vt. — A car crashed into a building in Essex Junction on Wednesday afternoon. The driver, whose name has not yet been disclosed, drove into the front of the Burlington Telecom office building at 62 Pearl Street, in the Big Lots shopping center. Two men had to be...
ESSEX, VT
WCAX

$25M Essex psychiatric facility aims to end capacity crisis

ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - A surge of Vermonters in psychiatric crisis are waiting for help in emergency rooms. Mental health officials say a new Essex facility set to open in a few months will improve the backlog and relieve the strain on state resources. Reporter Christina Guessferd got an exclusive tour of the $25-million project and examines the unique role it will play in the state’s evolving mental health care continuum.
ESSEX, VT
WCAX

Weinberger to ask council for redo on police chief pick

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger says he is going to ask the City Council to reconsider his nomination for the Queen City’s top cop. The mayor tells WCAX he will once again nominate Burlington Police Acting Chief Jon Murad to the permanent job, although he declined to give a timeline. The Democratic mayor and Progressives on the council have been in a feud for the past two years over police policy and defunding of the department. It came to a head last spring when Progressives on the council blocked Murad’s nomination by a six-vote margin.
BURLINGTON, VT
montpelierbridge.org

Art Theft at the Barre Opera House

Blank spaces on the lobby’s walls where Tracy Hambleton’s original artwork had been displayed greeted Barre Opera House staff Nov. 22. It was the first sign that someone had broken in and stolen cash and four paintings. One painting has since been recovered. “During the day, we saw...
BARRE, VT
mountaintimes.info

Inclusion organization rejects Killington version

Killington Select Board members signed and submitted a version of the Vermont Declaration of Inclusion to its sponsoring organization on Nov. 14. The Mountain Times asked Al Wakefield, co-founder of VTdeclarationofinclusion.org, his reaction to the submission at the time. “The Declaration is intended to be a conspicuous, cogent and explicit...
KILLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Avian influenza hits Lamoille County backyard flock

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A small outbreak of bird flu has been confirmed in Lamoille County, according to Vermont agriculture officials. State officials Thursday said a test confirmed a backyard flock of more than 50 birds was infected with avian influenza. Many of the birds died over the weekend of December 3rd and 4th. Federal and state officials euthanized the remaining flock Thursday to prevent the spread of disease.
LAMOILLE COUNTY, VT
VTDigger

Burlington man charged in downtown stabbing death

Von “Red” Simmonds, 40, was arrested Thursday afternoon and charged with second-degree murder, according to the Burlington Police Department. He is accused of killing Abubakar Sharrif, 23, of Burlington. Read the story on VTDigger here: Burlington man charged in downtown stabbing death.
BURLINGTON, VT
mountaintimes.info

Hunters happy with rifle season

After a slow start to Vermont’s 16-day rifle season for deer locally, hunters brought a near-record number of bucks to be weighed at Addison County’s wildlife reporting stations. Between Nov. 12 and 27 hunters took 636 bucks to Rack ’N Reel in New Haven, Vermont Field Sports in...
ADDISON COUNTY, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy