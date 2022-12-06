Read full article on original website
Viewers left in tears after watching new Netflix thriller based on popular book
Heartbreak, mystery and murder - this new literary adaptation on Netflix has it all, and viewers have been left in tears after it arrived on the streaming service in the US last week. If you're a fan of the equally hard-hitting BBC drama Normal People, then you'll probably recognise Daisy...
5 New Netflix movies and shows you need to watch this December
Here's what to look out for on Netflix this December
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, December 8
It's beginning to look just a bit like Christmas everywhere you go on Amazon Prime Video. The halls of the Prime Video Top 10 Movies and Shows list have been decked with the new holiday movie Your Christmas or Mine?, a classic family switcheroo rom-com about two young lovers who surprise each other for family visits only to find out that the other had the same idea. But all is not merry in Middle-Earth, as The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has fallen to its lowest ranking yet, dropping all the way down to No. 8. The Peripheral remains the No. 1 show on Prime Video.
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’ on Netflix, a Fresh and Exciting Interpretation of a Classic, From the New Master of Fables
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (now on Netflix) is the fourth iteration of Pinocchio released in the last two years. The puppet onslaught began with a visually off-putting Italian film starring Roberto Benigni as Geppetto, followed by a chintzy Russian cartoon with Pauly Shore voicing Pinocchio (strange but true!) and a pointless Disney “live action” remake of the 1940 animated classic from director Robert Zemeckis. We’re therefore inspired to make a safe assumption: The new, stop-motion-animation version by del Toro, winner of multiple Oscars and one of the most creative filmmaking visionaries of the last couple decades (see: Pan’s Labyrinth, The...
How to Watch 'The Mean One': Showtimes and Streaming Status
We all know the Grinch, right? For most of us, our introduction to the sassy green grump came in the year 2000 when Jim Carrey portrayed the iconic title character in How the Grinch Stole Christmas. The movie was adapted from Dr. Seuss' 1957 children's book of the same name, and the adaptation led to the Grinch becoming a popular staple of Christmas ever since. Even if you haven't watched the movie, you'll have no doubt seen the copious amount of Grinch merchandise that hits the shelves every year throughout the festive season. The misanthropic menace is known by all. However, it's safe to say that when the horror parody The Mean One hits screens this December, a whole new side of the much-loved character will be revealed.
‘Shadow and Bone’ Season 2 Sets March Premiere on Netflix (TV News Roundup)
Netflix has announced the Season 2 premiere date for fantasy drama series “Shadow and Bone,” set for global release on March 16. The eight-episode season finds Jessie Mei Li’s Alina Starkov on the run from General Kirigan (Ben Barnes). In the second season, Alina is determined to bring down the Shadow Fold and save Ravka from ruin. Kirigan is more dangerous than ever, but Alina and Mal (Archie Renaux) rally their new allies and begin a continent-spanning journey to find two mythical creatures that will amplify Alina’s powers. The show is based on Leigh Bardugo’s Grishaverse novels, and the second season...
'Nope's For Your Consideration Trailer Unpacks the Film's Sci-Fi Dramatics
Universal Pictures has just released a For Your Consideration trailer for Jordan Peele's sci-fi epic, Nope. Nope hit theaters back in July, and was a critical and commercial success, grossing over $171 million against a budget of $68 million, and has been submitted for several categories at the 2023 Academy Awards. The film stars Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer as a brother and sister Hollywood horse training team who set out to record footage of what they perceive to be a UFO.
Babylon Stars Reveal the Classic Films and Performances That Inspired Them (Exclusive)
Babylon is the latest film from Damien Chazelle who is best known for helming Whiplash, La La Land, and First Man. The upcoming movie has a star-studded cast that includes Margot Robbie, Diego Calva, Jovan Adepo, and Li Jun Li. The film traces the rise and fall of multiple characters during an era of unbridled decadence and depravity in early Hollywood. While the actors are all playing fictional characters, many are based on actual stars from that time. Recently, ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with the aforementioned stars, and they revealed which iconic actors inspired their roles and which classic films they researched before making the movie.
Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Trending Today, November 28
Wednesday, Netflix's series adaptation of The Addams Family specifically following morbid teen daughter Wednesday Addams, is a monster hit. We won't know exactly how big until tomorrow, when Netflix releases its weekly Global Top 10 ranking, but it's been No. 1 on the streaming service's daily Top 10 TV shows list every day since its release last week. It's No. 1 again today, Monday, Nov. 28. Today's No. 1 movie is Justin Hartley-led Christmas movie The Noel Diary.
The best Liev Schreiber movies and TV shows, ranked
Liev Schreiber has gained a reputation as one of the most convincing actors of his generation. While many of his roles dwell in some sort of seriousness, the actor has shown off his versatility in a number of projects. Besides becoming an acclaimed film and television star, Schreiber has earned much success on the Broadway stage and is a Tony Award-winning performer.
Emancipation Cast: Where You've Seen The Actors In The Apple TV+ Movie Before
Here are the major stars of Will Smith's historical drama, Emancipation.
Blu-ray Review: Star Trek: Discovery (Season Four)
Star Trek: Discovery has gone two places the original Star Trek series never went. First is arriving at a fourth season. The original Enterprise was yanked by NBC after three seasons. The network had it up against My Three Sons, Bewitched, Gomer Pyle and Mod Squad with a new day and time each season. Star Trek: Discovery does have the advantage of being on Paramount+ streaming so fans can watch when they want. Because of streaming, the series doesn’t have to worry about fans missing an episode through a DVR malfunction. This means that episodes can connect so the season becomes one big storyline. The second big thing Star Trek: Discovery has done is allow a ship’s captain to have a relationship that lasts longer than one episode. Star Trek: Discovery – Season Four continues to find new frontiers for a franchise that’s been futuristic for over 50 years.
Empire Of Light: Where You've Seen The Cast Before
Empire of Light has come to theaters with its cast of stars. Here is where you might have seen them before.
How to watch Lord of War: where to stream the Nicolas Cage crime drama
Here's where you can stream Lord of War, the 2005 crime drama starring Nicolas Cage.
Barry Pepper, Sam Neill to Star in Mob Thriller ‘Bring Him to Me’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Barry Pepper takes the lead in feature film “Bring Him to Me,” which is now shooting in Queensland, Australia, under director Luke Sparke (“Occupation Rainfall”). The picture is a mob thriller written by Tom Evans and which also stars Sam Neill and Rachel Griffiths. Under orders from a ruthless crime boss, a getaway driver must battle his conscience and drive a young and unsuspecting passenger to an uncertain fate. Evans’ script was inspired by the traumatic scene in Martin Scorsese’s “Casino” in which Nicky Santoro (portrayed by Joe Pesci) unwittingly turns up for a meeting in a cornfield and things go...
'Avatar 2' gets world premiere in London
One of the most delayed sequels in blockbuster history finally hit the big screen on Tuesday as "Avatar: The Way of Water" got its much-anticipated world premiere in London. But Cameron added he was confident that the sequel to his 2009 blockbuster delivers.
The best family movies and TV shows on Amazon Prime
What does Amazon Prime Video offer that the whole family can watch? Here are 15 recommendations.
Coca-Cola launches Christmas anthology film series on Amazon Prime
Coca-Cola is getting into the holiday spirit through the movies. Beginning Wednesday, the beverage company's first Christmas anthology film series, “Christmas Always Finds Its Way,” will launch on Amazon Prime, CNN and Deadline reported. "The three short films tell unique stories of human connection and triumph over adversity...
Adapting Stephen King's In The Tall Grass: The 2019 Netflix Movie Actually Makes Grass Scary
In The Tall Grass, based on the novella by Stephen King and Joe Hill, succeeds where Children Of The Corn does not.
The Muppet Christmas Carol Extended Edition Is Now on Disney+
It’s a big day for Muppet fans with a Disney+ subscription. As previously reported, the service has just added the “full-length version” of Brian Henson’s 1992 film, The Muppet Christmas Carol. However, unlike some of the other new releases this weekend, it’s not that easy to find. So let us help out.
