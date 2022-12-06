Dec. 3 – 31— RUTLAND — The third annual Light Up Rutland County holiday lights competition is calling all light-peepers in the area to come out and enjoy the competition’s registered decorator displays throughout the month of December. Grab a friend or family member and a tumble of cocoa and head out to have your winter nights lit up by people all over the county. Vote on your favorite decorations through midnight Dec. 31 to thank the decorators for spreading joy. You’ll be entered to win some great prizes.

