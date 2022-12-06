Read full article on original website
mynbc5.com
Holiday light displays: Essex, Vermont, homeowners face off in annual lighting competition
ESSEX, Vt. — Homes in Essex, Vermont, will shine bright with holiday lights this month, as the city kicks off its annual holiday light contest this week. This year's Christmas light fight features 37 homes decked out in all manner of holiday decorations. To see all of the contestants, the town has put together two driving routes, with voting links for each route.
mynbc5.com
Ornament from Wallingford Elementary School to hang on Christmas Tree in Washington DC
WASHINGTON — An ornament designed by students at Wallingford Elementary School will hang in Washington D.C. this holiday season. The ornament was created by students at the school, and is one of 50 unique designs to be featured on trees surrounding the National Christmas Tree. The trees represent states,...
montpelierbridge.org
Panera Bread Closed Permanently
It appears that the Panera Bread restaurant is, in fact, permanently closed effective Nov. 30. Dumpsters and other signs of deconstruction began appearing during the first week of December. The property is owned by Pomerleau Real Estate of 69 College Street in Burlington. “Yes, they (Panera Bread) are permanently closed,”...
mynbc5.com
High school students to carol on Church Street
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Local high school students will help visitors to Church Street get into the holiday spirit as they sing Christmas carols on Friday. The students come from 16 different high schools across the state, and will be assembling in Burlington from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. to spread holiday cheer to shoppers in the Queen City.
vermontbiz.com
Mindy Bero named Vermont IAIP Member of the Year
Mindy Bero of Essex, a commercial lines producer at Hickok & Boardman Insurance Group(link is external) in Burlington, was presented with the 2022 Vermont International Association of Insurance Professionals Member of the Year Award, sponsored by New England Excess Exchange, at the organization's Commissioners Night in Waterbury. Bero is a...
Addison Independent
Christmas tree farms busy; prices inching up
County tree farmers say they have a healthy selection of Christmas trees this year, though buyers will see a slight hike in prices due to inflationary pressures. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order for us to be able to fund reporters covering local news, we need your help! For full access to this story and all online content, please log in or subscribe to the Addison Independent.
mountaintimes.info
Third annual Light Up Rutland County contest is on through Dec. 31
Dec. 3 – 31— RUTLAND — The third annual Light Up Rutland County holiday lights competition is calling all light-peepers in the area to come out and enjoy the competition’s registered decorator displays throughout the month of December. Grab a friend or family member and a tumble of cocoa and head out to have your winter nights lit up by people all over the county. Vote on your favorite decorations through midnight Dec. 31 to thank the decorators for spreading joy. You’ll be entered to win some great prizes.
montpelierbridge.org
Art Theft at the Barre Opera House
Blank spaces on the lobby’s walls where Tracy Hambleton’s original artwork had been displayed greeted Barre Opera House staff Nov. 22. It was the first sign that someone had broken in and stolen cash and four paintings. One painting has since been recovered. “During the day, we saw...
WCAX
How much of what we recycle gets recycled?
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Recycling is mandatory in Vermont but how stringently people separate their recyclables varies. Reporter Elissa Borden went sifting for answers on how much we throw in the bin is actually recycled. It’s fairly easy to toss recyclables in the recycling bin, but some folks aren’t so...
Two Couples to Open Nagueños Filipino American Diner in Essex Junction
Heart n Soul by Mark BBQ left a hole in Essex Junction when the restaurant closed earlier this year. But its former space won't be empty for long. This month, Nagueños Filipino American Diner will open at 34 Park Street, Suite 8 — with plenty of heart and soul.
After the leaves have fallen
By Gary Salmon Several years ago, Michael Wojtech’s book, “BARK: A Field Guide to Trees of the Northeast,” came out, which helped in this difficult identification process. Bark is not as consistent as leaves are and changes as the tree […] Read More The post After the leaves have fallen appeared first on The Mountain Times.
vermontbiz.com
New program to build missing middle-income homes in Vermont to be announced December 13
Vermont Business Magazine Governor Phil Scott signed legislation in June of this year that provides $15 million in funding for the Missing Middle-Income Homeownership Development Pilot Program. The program represents the largest single investment in the state’s history to create new homeownership opportunities by investing in the construction of for-sale homes. The program will be initially funded from a portion of the State’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding.
colchestersun.com
Home tour of the week: This 7,024 square foot $1,650,000 home has views of Lake Champlain
This Colchester home sits on a lot overlooking lake Champlain and has its own mooring for a sailboat or motor boat. It has a 1200 square foot primary suite that includes a oversized shower and a jetted tub. Bedrooms: 3. Bathrooms: 4 (3 full, 1 three-quarter) Price: $1,650,000. Square Feet:...
Dogsled Through Vermont's Winter Wilderness With October Siberians
Mojo is a strong leader. He's confident and knows how to motivate others. The team respects him. He's assertive but doesn't dominate. He doesn't have to throw his weight around to make his teammates submit. After all, he's only about 50 pounds. Mojo is a 10-year-old Siberian husky with a...
Picturesque Maine Town Takes the #1 Spot as the Most Beautiful in America
I just love a Top 10 list, especially when it highlights New England. I mean, let's be honest, New England is one of the most sought after travel destinations in the world for so many reasons, and that includes the number of quaint towns with that quintessential New England feel. Each New England state feels a bit different, which adds to the variety.
WCAX
Pets with Potential: Meet Hashtag
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re looking for a #adorable and #playful senior cat, Meet Hashtag!. Hashtag is 8 years old, but still has plenty of pep in his step. He loves attention and could be a great fit for your home. Hashtag was recently diagnosed with diabetes,...
A Barre 'Rock Star' Helps Donate 36 Sleeping Bags to Those Without Shelter
In October, Beth Mueller attended an event about homelessness in the Barre area. Service providers told attendees they were worried about winter, when pandemic-strained social service groups would contend with an unprecedented number of people in need. Despite shelters and the state-run hotel program, many of them would end up sleeping in the cold.
Hartford solar field proposal draws criticism for clear-cutting trees
HARTFORD — A proposal that appeared before the Hartford Planning Commission on Monday aims to add 15 acres of solar panels in a parcel off Route 14. But the plan would come at a cost to woods on the property, which has drawn outcry from nearby residents and calls for the town to get involved in the application process.
WCAX
Conservation deal protects 7,400 acres in central Vermont
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — A conservation deal is going to protect nearly 7,400 acres in Vermont’s Addison, Orange, and Windsor counties, the Vermont Land Trust says. The deal includes terrain along the spine and eastern flank of the Northfield Mountains. There are also six significant streams in the area that help form the headwaters of the Third Branch of the White River, a major tributary of the Connecticut River.
WCAX
Humane society faces post-pandemic dog glut
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Humane societies and animal shelters across the country reported a big uptick in adoptions at the beginning of the pandemic. But now those numbers have slowed and it’s leaving one local shelter scrambling. The kennels are full at the Humane Society of Chittenden County...
