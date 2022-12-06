Read full article on original website
Holiday Recipe: Pineapple Upside-Down Cake
Home for the Holidays Series: This year, local reporters and editors are using Thanksgiving week to share our favorite holiday traditions and recipes with you, our readers. Melt margarine in a 9 x 1 1/2-inch round baking pan in oven. Stir in sugar and 1 tablespoon water. Arrange pineapple and...
KATU.com
Mexican Hot Cocoa and Chocolate Mexican Wedding Cookies
Santa isn't the only one who loves milk and cookies! Food blogger, Renee Fuentes, joined us with a recipe for Mexican Hot Cocoa and Chocolate Mexican Wedding Cookies. For more great recipes from Renee, check out her website, Thai Caliente. https://thaicaliente.com/dairy-free-mexican-hot-cocoa/. Dairy Free Version. 1 cup Unsweetened Oat Milk or...
thecountrycook.net
Christmas Cake Batter Fudge
This Christmas Cake Batter Fudge is an easy, tasty and colorful holiday dessert recipe that tastes like red velvet cake! No cooking required!. I love a good fudge recipe, especially if I don't even need to cook it on the stovetop! With white and red velvet cake mixes added to the fudge mixture, you get a fun, colorful and tasty fudge recipe. This Christmas Cake Batter Fudge is the perfectly easy holiday treat! A wonderful addition to any holiday cookie tray! If you want a new fun fudge recipe, you have to make a batch of this delicious Christmas Cake Batter Fudge!
purewow.com
Rose Levy Beranbaum’s Chocolate Phantoms
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. They’re chocolaty, nutty and less than ten ingredients. Rose Levy Beranbaum is back with another baking book, and The...
Hamburger casserole for dinner: Grandma's super simple recipe
This hamburger casserole recipe from Jill Bauer, the food and lifestyle expert behind JustJill.com, is simple and can be made in under an hour.
I made Dolly Parton's rumored 5-layer potato casserole for dinner, and it was easy and delicious
The famous country singer's supposed dinner recipe with potatoes and vegetables was simple to follow and it ended up being really delicious, too.
Death By Chocolate poke cake, a chocolate lover's dream
This Death by Chocolate poke cake is so rich and filled with chocolate goodness, it is truly to die for. If you are a chocolate lover like me, you will enjoy this recipe from Love Bakes Good Cake because it is absolute perfection. You check out more details about this Chocolate Poke Cake at: https://www.lovebakesgoodcakes.com/death-by-chocolate-poke-cake/
Mom Shows How to Make a Christmas 'Charcuterie Tree' to Wow Your Guests
This mom-of-one spent $80 on the impressive edible cheese tree that has wowed over 19 million people on TikTok.
Chocolate, crunch and convenience meet in these decadent 4-ingredient cracker cookies
Saltines don't get the love and respect they deserve. I think it's the name: saltines. No capital letter, no flash, just saltines. I mean, it's such a throw away name; it's no wonder they don't get the love other crackers do. Whoever invented them should have given them an attention-getting, proper double-name like Captain's Wafers, Ritz Crackers, Melba Toast and Wheat Thins. You won't see any of those written in all lower case. It's a shame, I tell you. Saltines are little squares of perfection. Their plainness is so much better than, say, melba toast. Granted, I don't think melba toast lucked out in the name department either, but it's more than saltines got, that's for sure.
Southern Tea Cakes Recipe
A tea cake is a Southern baked good similar to a cookie. But if you ask some people, that's a simplistic way of explaining this treat. As Etha Robinson, a former teacher and tea cake advocate, said in an interview with NPR: "it's more than a cookie ... it's an experience." The sweet creation has been a part of Juneteenth celebrations for years, as have red-hued foods, but it's also a common recipe with simple, versatile roots.
Delish
No-Bake Banana Caramel Pecan Pie
When it comes to old-school desserts, banana cream pie and pecan pie are always at the top of the list. If you’re torn between which dessert should be the centerpiece of your holiday table, why not combine them? This pie pairs pecans in a sticky caramel, layered with bananas, and topped with a light and fluffy vanilla cream filling. Think banoffee pie, taken over the top with pecans and caramel. Best part? It’s completely no-bake, so you won’t be fighting for the oven space. We love how impressive this looks once assembled, and with minimal effort!
gordonramsayclub.com
Blueberry Cheesecake Cake (Ready in 30 Minutes)
Blueberries are always a good idea if you want to prepare a delicious and refreshing dessert. This blueberry cheesecake cake is so easy to make. You will need 10 minutes to prepare and around 20 to bake! Try it:. Ingredients:. 1 2/3 cups of graham cracker crumbs (you will need...
thecountrycook.net
Crock Pot Bread Pudding
A tasty, classic dessert, this Crock Pot Bread Pudding is made with bread, cream and spices that all blend perfectly together and topped with a warm vanilla sauce!. Did you know you can make bread pudding in the crock pot? Mix it all together in the slow cooker, cover, then let it do the work! It couldn't be easier! I use my slow cooker a lot during the holidays and this one is nice to put on since it makes the house smell so good while it cooks away. You can have it for breakfast, brunch or dessert! Drizzle it with some of the amazing vanilla sauce and you have yourself a recipe that will have everyone coming back for seconds!
Delish
Christmas Punch
There’s no better way to liven up a holiday party than with a big pitcher of punch. A lot of recipes use Kool-Aid, liters of soda, and even ice cream to build their cocktails for sweetness. But, if you’re like us, sometimes you just want a glass of punch—and not a punch of sugar.
gordonramsayclub.com
Fantastic Chocolate Craving Cake
This Italian chocolate craving cake is ideal for all chocolate lovers! So rich, so creamy…simply delicious! Plus, really easy to prepare. Here is the recipe:. Preheat oven to 350°F/180°C/Gas Mark 4. Line an 8×8-in. baking pan with parchment paper and spray bottom and sides. Combine sugar,...
gordonramsayclub.com
Simple Flourless Chocolate Cake
This flourless chocolate cake is so simple and easy to make, and you will get a delicious chocolate cake without flour. Isn’t that fantastic? If you are a chocolate lover but you are gluten intolerant then this flourless chocolate cake ideal for you. Here is the recipe:. Servings 10-12...
thecountrycook.net
Ritz Cracker Christmas Ornament Cookies
These Ritz Cracker Christmas Ornament Cookies are a quick and easy holiday sweet treat that are perfect for your holiday cookie trays!. These Ritz Cracker Christmas Ornament Cookies are not only easy but they are so tasty! Peanut butter crackers are dipped in melted chocolate and covered with sprinkles and topped with mini Reese's Cups! I love adding these to my holiday cookie trays because I know it's something everyone will love and because they look so pretty! If you are a peanut butter and chocolate lover, then you will absolutely love these Ritz Cracker Christmas Ornament Cookies!
gordonramsayclub.com
Lip-Smacking Dark Chocolate Coca Cola Pound Cake
This chocolate lover dream pound cake with creamy chocolate ganache is the best pound cake that I ever tried! Rich, chocolatey, well moist chocolate pound cake with a silky, smooth ganache is the real deal for all chocolate lovers out there! Try the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the cake:. 1 ¼...
Food & Wine
Bee’s Knees Snowballs
Floral orange blossom honey and fresh lemon zest give these powdered sugar–capped cookies from cookbook author Leah Koenig a delicate flavor and citrusy aroma. Their melt-in-your-mouth texture, with a faint nuttiness from the almond flour, makes them the perfect companion for a coupe of chilled Bee’s Knees. Use a mild honey such as clover or wildflower to allow the bright lemon to shine. Avoid buckwheat honey, which can overpower the cookies’ subtleties.
Epicurious
The 29 Cooking Tools and Ingredients Our Editors Loved Most This Year
Our editors love cooking, but you probably guessed that. We also love trying an ever-evolving list of new cooking tools, gadgets, and ingredients just as much as we love trying a new recipe. This year, just as in years past, we found some new stars and discovered even more reasons to love our tried-and-true favorite gadgets. Here’s a list of the Epicurious staff’s favorite cooking stuff of 2022.
