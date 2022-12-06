Saltines don't get the love and respect they deserve. I think it's the name: saltines. No capital letter, no flash, just saltines. I mean, it's such a throw away name; it's no wonder they don't get the love other crackers do. Whoever invented them should have given them an attention-getting, proper double-name like Captain's Wafers, Ritz Crackers, Melba Toast and Wheat Thins. You won't see any of those written in all lower case. It's a shame, I tell you. Saltines are little squares of perfection. Their plainness is so much better than, say, melba toast. Granted, I don't think melba toast lucked out in the name department either, but it's more than saltines got, that's for sure.

20 MINUTES AGO