Gov. Kemp Extends Gas Tax Suspension
Governor Brian Kemp announced Georgia residents will continue see relief at the gas pumps through the holidays. Kemp is extending the suspension of the motor fuel tax until January 10th. The measure, which first went into effect in March, eliminates the 29 cents per gallon tax for consumers. It has resulted in a savings of around a billion dollars for Georgia motorists.
Georgia Power hits testing milestone on Vogtle reactor
Georgia Power has completed cold hydro testing for the second of two additional nuclear reactors being built at Plant Vogtle, confirming the reactor’s coolant system functions as designed. The completion of cold hydro testing is required to support the last major test remaining at the facility’s Unit 4, hot...
