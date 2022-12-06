ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Cruz, CA

Golden State Warriors Recall James Wiseman From G-League

By Joey Linn
 3 days ago

James Wiseman is rejoining the Warriors

The Golden State Warriors announced that young center James Wiseman has been recalled from the G-League and will be joining the NBA squad.

A statement released by the team read, "The 2022 NBA Champion Golden State Warriors have recalled center James Wiseman from the team's G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors, it was announced today. Wiseman owns averages of 15.6 points, 10.1 rebounds and 1.14 blocks in 26.6 minutes over seven games (all starts) in Santa Cruz. The third-year center is averaging 6.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 13.4 minutes over 11 games with Golden State this season."

Wiseman has struggled mightily in his short NBA career, and while some of those struggles have been evident in the G-League as well, he has begun to develop some momentum down there. His numbers have been solid across seven games for the Santa Cruz Warriors, but his per game stats are a lot less significant than his ability to provide the necessary intangibles to thrive at the NBA level.

It will be interesting to see if the Warriors incorporate Wiseman into the rotation again, or if he is simply a depth piece that only sees insignificant minutes. The team has been trending upwards since sending him down, and while they are coming off of a bad loss to the Indiana Pacers, Wiseman does not project to fix the issues that were present in that loss.

That said, the Warriors are hopeful his stint in the G-League helped get him on track.

