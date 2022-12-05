ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Farmers of color sue government for promised federal aid

The federal government has illegally broken a promise to pay off the debts of a group of Black farmers, according to a class-action lawsuit. The group hopes to put pressure on officials to keep their word and to restore funding that was dropped after a group of white farmers filed legal challenges arguing their exclusion was a violation of their constitutional rights.The lawsuit filed in October remains active even as the U.S. Department of Agriculture moves forward with another effort to help farmers in financial distress in addition to paying farmers who the agency discriminated against.John Boyd Jr., president...
VIRGINIA STATE
Agriculture Online

‘Enhance the farm safety net,’ says top Republican on House Ag

Congress should strengthen the crop insurance and farm subsidy programs so producers don’t have to rely on stop-gap federal aid to survive trade wars, natural disasters, and the pandemic, the Republican leader on the House Agriculture Committee said on Tuesday. Other speakers during a webcast discussion said global warming requires the 2023 farm bill to be the most climate-friendly bill ever.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Poorest City in Indiana

The consumer price index has climbed steadily nearly every month for the last two and a half years, hitting a multi-decade high of 9.1% in June 2022. Though inflation has since cooled, dropping to 7.7% in October, the CPI remains at historic highs, and Americans across the country are feeling the pinch – particularly those […]
INDIANA STATE
constructiondive.com

As initial waivers end, builders will feel the impact of Buy America law

Josh Mahan is Director of Government and Industry Relations at Xylem, a Washington, D.C.-based water technology company. Opinions are the author’s own. The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act has started to provide significant funding for new and rehab infrastructure projects. A provision in the IIJA is the Build America, Buy America Act, which impacts all federally funded infrastructure projects in the United States, not just those that receive IIJA funding.
WASHINGTON STATE
Agriculture Online

Evening Edition | Wednesday, December 7, 2022

In tonight's Evening Edition, meet a dairy farmer who is turning cattle waste into a revenue stream, see why the top republican on the House Ag Committee says the farm bill needs to provide more long-term certainty for farmers, and get help figuring out the "Wild West" carbon markets. Cattle...
VERMONT STATE

