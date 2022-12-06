Read full article on original website
Related
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Report: Witten Targeted to Replace Dilfer at Prep School
View the original article to see embedded media. Looking for that purrfect fur baby to bring home? Look no further than Klassy Kats of Butts County. Klassy Kats' mission is to reduce the overpopulation of cats in Butts County by using a proactive approach for promoting, educating, and taking part in spaying and neutering cats and kittens t… Click for more.Butts County Adoptable Cats - Week of December 10.
Gwinnett County now offers glass recycling in three locations
The county opened a new dropoff this fall at E.E. Robinson Park in Sugar Hill.
Forsyth County Traffic Watch: Work on SR 369/400 interchange paused after inspection
Photo by(Forsyth County Government) (Forsyth County, GA) Work on the new SR 369/400 interchange overpass has been put on hold, according to Forsyth County Communications Director Russell Brown. In a statement released late on Friday, December 9, Brown wrote:
No injuries, fire burns half of building overnight in Henry County, officials said
STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — Henry County Fire crews responded to a building fire on Wednesday night. Officials said no one was in the building at the time of the fire, and no other injuries were reported. The fire sparked at a building near the intersections of Patrick Henry Parkway and Eagle's Landing Parkway in Stockbridge.
AccessAtlanta
The best locally-found stocking stuffers to gift this holiday season in Atlanta
Stocking stuffers can be small gifts that make a big impact! This holiday season, look for local options rather than big-box stores when shopping for stocking stuffers. Below, we’ve rounded up a variety of Atlanta shops and boutiques that offer perfect stocking stuffers that will delight people of all ages.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Newton County, Covington to fund warming shelter for homeless
COVINGTON — Newton County and the city of Covington are joining forces to provide a warming shelter for homeless people in the community. The Covington City Council voted at its Nov. 21 meeting to contribute $40,000 toward a warming shelter operated by a third party, as long as the county takes the lead on the project, provides financial oversight for the shelter operation and provides regular updates to the council on the number of patrons served and the itemized cost to operate the shelter.
fox5atlanta.com
Holiday delivery notice scams surge
ATLANTA - It’s no secret that we are all expecting a lot of holiday deliveries. We know about the porch pirates who take those gifts from the front door. But there are some thieves who use the simple knowledge that we are all about to get overwhelmed with packages to create some confusion.
Ga. high school parapro arrested for pushing special needs student multiple times, police say
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A paraprofessional at Newnan High School has been charged with battery for reportedly pushing a special needs student more than once. The incident was reportedly caught on camera. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to Newnan police, an officer was...
cobbcountycourier.com
“The people are nice here but I do NOT LIKE THIS TABLE … please adopt me!” Cobb County Courier Dog of the Day
(331) – 331. Cobb County Animal Services website describes the adoption process as follows:. “To provide quality customer service to current and future pet parents, we require that you schedule an appointment to visit us. Booking appointments allows us to effectively manage our staffing between the needs of our pet parents, shelter pets, and volunteers. Our online booking service is available 24/7.
Casper the dog sheds light on greater risk to Great Pyrenees dogs
ATLANTA — The nation has fallen in love with Casper the Great Pyrenees dog who fought off 11 coyotes – killing eight – to save a herd of sheep on his owner’s farm. Casper is currently under the care of LifeLine Animal Project who said he is "good for a full recovery," however, not all dogs from this breed have the luckiest chance of survival.
HBO docuseries shines light on controversial church’s plans in Ga.
In between emotional interviews with victims of sexual abuse, a new HBO docuseries about a megachurch’s pedophilic leade...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
How To Stay at the Hotel Where ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 Filmed
After watching HBO's hit show The White Lotus, who doesn't want to book an Italian vacation?. Looking for that purrfect fur baby to bring home? Look no further than Klassy Kats of Butts County. Klassy Kats' mission is to reduce the overpopulation of cats in Butts County by using a proactive approach for promoting, educating, and taking part in spaying and neutering cats and kittens t… Click for more.Butts County Adoptable Cats - Week of December 10.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Zillow: Here's Where You May Want to Move in 2023
During the housing boom that raged from the beginning of the pandemic in early 2020 until just a few months ago, the Sun Belt led the way. Looking for that purrfect fur baby to bring home? Look no further than Klassy Kats of Butts County. Klassy Kats' mission is to reduce the overpopulation of cats in Butts County by using a proactive approach for promoting, educating, and taking part in spaying and neutering cats and kittens t… Click for more.Butts County Adoptable Cats - Week of December 10.
Two Georgia Bonuses Up To $1,500 For Locals Meeting The Requirements
Several states are issuing payments to residents, one of which is Georgia. The one-time bonus is between $500 to $1,500. But recipients will have to meet the criteria to get the cash. Are you someone who will see the extra funds in December?
atlantanewsfirst.com
Emory Healthcare maternity nurses apparently fired because of viral TikTok
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It appears that a handful of nurses employed by Emory Healthcare in Atlanta are out of a job after a TikTok video went viral. In the video, four nurses take turns describing their various “icks” or pet peeves that come up when dealing with patients and their families.
fox5atlanta.com
Couple uses children to hide shoplifted items, Coweta County deputies say
NEWNAN, Ga. - A couple was caught on camera using their children to shoplift items from taken from Coweta County stores, deputies say. It happened around 4:10 p.m. on Oct. 6 at the Kohl’s located at 1140 Bullsboro Drive. The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance images showing the...
osoblanco.org
Meet Atlanta Radio’s Icon, Siman Baby, What happened to him? Personal details and Net Worth details explored!
There is talk of Silas’s “Siman Babydeath.” The death of Atlanta Radio veteran Alexander, battling pancreatic cancer for the last year, has caused a stir on the internet, and listeners are curious about who Siman’s wife is. Alexander passed away after a year of fighting the disease. While Alexander was still a student at Eatonton High School in Georgia, he began his career in radio as a board operator in Eatonton. His nickname, “Siman Baby,” has been broadcast under that name on the radio stations V-103, KISS 104.1, and Magic 107.5/97.5. He co-hosted a nationally syndicated show with the rap superstar Chubb Rock from 2018 to the year before last. Siman worked in the industry for a total of 41 years, during which time he hosted shows on radio stations such as V-103, KISS 104.1, and Majic 107.5. In the calendar year 2018, he was officially acknowledged and inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame of Georgia.
‘Gained her angel wings extremely too soon’: Family of 10-year-old raising money for her funeral
ATLANTA, Ga. — The uncle of a 10-year-old girl killed in a car crash Saturday asked the public to consider sending donations to the family for her memorial. Demorrio Henderson, the uncle of 10-year-old Janyla Henderson, said on GoFundMe that the family is raising money for her funeral. [DOWNLOAD:...
Georgia state official with memory loss disappears in Cobb, police searching
COBB COUNTY — The Cobb County Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a man who is a high-ranking state official suffering from memory loss. Victor Roberts, 59, was last seen on Monday morning by his wife around 6:30 a.m. Channel 2 was with crews Wednesday...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Reinstated Atlanta PD officer removed from side job
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Piedmont Avenue in Atlanta, Garden Lights is a holiday tradition for many. To keep visitors safe, the Atlanta Botanical Garden recently hired off-duty Atlanta Police Officer Garrett Rolfe to work security. But Rolfe claims he was later reassigned after a customer allegedly recognized him and complained.
Comments / 0