Clayton County, GA

View the original article to see embedded media. Looking for that purrfect fur baby to bring home? Look no further than Klassy Kats of Butts County. Klassy Kats' mission is to reduce the overpopulation of cats in Butts County by using a proactive approach for promoting, educating, and taking part in spaying and neutering cats and kittens t… Click for more.Butts County Adoptable Cats - Week of December 10.
BUTTS COUNTY, GA
Newton County, Covington to fund warming shelter for homeless

COVINGTON — Newton County and the city of Covington are joining forces to provide a warming shelter for homeless people in the community. The Covington City Council voted at its Nov. 21 meeting to contribute $40,000 toward a warming shelter operated by a third party, as long as the county takes the lead on the project, provides financial oversight for the shelter operation and provides regular updates to the council on the number of patrons served and the itemized cost to operate the shelter.
COVINGTON, GA
Holiday delivery notice scams surge

ATLANTA - It’s no secret that we are all expecting a lot of holiday deliveries. We know about the porch pirates who take those gifts from the front door. But there are some thieves who use the simple knowledge that we are all about to get overwhelmed with packages to create some confusion.
ATLANTA, GA
“The people are nice here but I do NOT LIKE THIS TABLE … please adopt me!” Cobb County Courier Dog of the Day

(331) – 331. Cobb County Animal Services website describes the adoption process as follows:. “To provide quality customer service to current and future pet parents, we require that you schedule an appointment to visit us. Booking appointments allows us to effectively manage our staffing between the needs of our pet parents, shelter pets, and volunteers. Our online booking service is available 24/7.
COBB COUNTY, GA
Casper the dog sheds light on greater risk to Great Pyrenees dogs

ATLANTA — The nation has fallen in love with Casper the Great Pyrenees dog who fought off 11 coyotes – killing eight – to save a herd of sheep on his owner’s farm. Casper is currently under the care of LifeLine Animal Project who said he is "good for a full recovery," however, not all dogs from this breed have the luckiest chance of survival.
ATLANTA, GA
Looking for that purrfect fur baby to bring home? Look no further than Klassy Kats of Butts County. Klassy Kats' mission is to reduce the overpopulation of cats in Butts County by using a proactive approach for promoting, educating, and taking part in spaying and neutering cats and kittens t… Click for more.Butts County Adoptable Cats - Week of December 10.
BUTTS COUNTY, GA
During the housing boom that raged from the beginning of the pandemic in early 2020 until just a few months ago, the Sun Belt led the way.
BUTTS COUNTY, GA
Emory Healthcare maternity nurses apparently fired because of viral TikTok

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It appears that a handful of nurses employed by Emory Healthcare in Atlanta are out of a job after a TikTok video went viral. In the video, four nurses take turns describing their various “icks” or pet peeves that come up when dealing with patients and their families.
ATLANTA, GA
Meet Atlanta Radio’s Icon, Siman Baby, What happened to him? Personal details and Net Worth details explored!

There is talk of Silas’s “Siman Babydeath.” The death of Atlanta Radio veteran Alexander, battling pancreatic cancer for the last year, has caused a stir on the internet, and listeners are curious about who Siman’s wife is. Alexander passed away after a year of fighting the disease. While Alexander was still a student at Eatonton High School in Georgia, he began his career in radio as a board operator in Eatonton. His nickname, “Siman Baby,” has been broadcast under that name on the radio stations V-103, KISS 104.1, and Magic 107.5/97.5. He co-hosted a nationally syndicated show with the rap superstar Chubb Rock from 2018 to the year before last. Siman worked in the industry for a total of 41 years, during which time he hosted shows on radio stations such as V-103, KISS 104.1, and Majic 107.5. In the calendar year 2018, he was officially acknowledged and inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame of Georgia.
ATLANTA, GA
Reinstated Atlanta PD officer removed from side job

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Piedmont Avenue in Atlanta, Garden Lights is a holiday tradition for many. To keep visitors safe, the Atlanta Botanical Garden recently hired off-duty Atlanta Police Officer Garrett Rolfe to work security. But Rolfe claims he was later reassigned after a customer allegedly recognized him and complained.
ATLANTA, GA

