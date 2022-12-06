Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks fire community feels impact of 2 firefighters' deaths
READING, Pa. — Fire companies in Berks County are joining their colleagues from near and far in expressing sadness over the loss of two firefighters on the job in neighboring Schuylkill County. Firefighter Marvin Gruber, 59, and 1st Asst. Chief Zach Paris, 36, of the New Tripoli Fire Company...
WFMZ-TV Online
Nephew of fallen firefighter speaks out
Police in Schuylkill County tell us they won't have any updates until Monday on the fire in West Penn Township, Schuylkill County that happened Wednesday. Three people, including two firefighters from Lehigh County, died. The scene of the house fire on Clamtown Road was still roped off with police tape...
WFMZ-TV Online
Lehigh County Coroner releases cause of death for 2 firefighters who died in West Penn Twp. blaze; manner of death 'pending investigation'
WEST PENN TWP., Pa. — The Lehigh County Coroner's Office has released the cause of death for two firefighters who died after a house fire broke out in Schuylkill County Wednesday. Marvin Gruber, 59, and Zach Paris, 36, both of New Tripoli, died due to asphyxia and thermal injuries...
WFMZ-TV Online
Crews battled fire involving cement tanker and Amazon truck
BLOOMSBURY TWP., N.J. - Crews in New Jersey battled to put out fires on a cement tanker and an Amazon truck on I-78. Police were called to the scene in Hunterdon County, New Jersey just before 10:00 p.m. Friday night. Both drivers made it out of their trucks before police...
WFMZ-TV Online
Crews at scene of West Penn Twp. fire
PHOTOS: Fire in West Penn Twp. Crews fight a house fire in West Penn Township, Schuylkill County. Two firefighters died aft…
WFMZ-TV Online
Eat, Sip, Shop: Former professional soccer player opening fitness and sports training facility in Coopersburg
COOPERSBURG, Pa. - Resolving to lead a more active lifestyle in 2023? A new fitness facility in Coopersburg may be just the ticket. Perfect Touch Sports, offering a variety of sports training and fitness programs, is nearing completion of a 2,400-square-foot venue at 112 Springfield St., near the Saucon Rail Trail.
WFMZ-TV Online
New warehouse planned for former Bethlehem Steel land
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Bethlehem Planning Commission on Thursday night approved a land development plan that could put a new warehouse and industrial/manufacturing facility on former Bethlehem Steel land. The plan, offered by Majestic Bethlehem Center/Bethlehem Commerce Center LLC, calls for a 195,494-square-foot facility at 3677 Commerce Blvd. The...
WFMZ-TV Online
PHOTOS: Fire in West Penn Twp.
Crews fight a house fire in West Penn Township, Schuylkill County. Two firefighters died after being called to the fire.
WFMZ-TV Online
Fire stations, other agencies across region express condolences after 2 firefighters die
Fire departments and other agencies are expressing their condolences after two firefighters died in Schuylkill County Wednesday. The firefighters died after responding to a house fire in West Penn Township. Another person who was not a firefighter was also found dead at the scene of the fire. Below are statements...
WFMZ-TV Online
2 firefighters who died battling Schuylkill County house fire identified
WEST PENN TWP., Pa. - Two firefighters died after responding to a smoky fire that burned a home in West Penn Township, Schuylkill County, Wednesday afternoon, according to the coroner. PHOTOS: Fire in West Penn Twp. Marvin Gruber, 59, and Zachary Paris, 36, died after being called to the fire...
WFMZ-TV Online
UPDATE: Gunshot victim at fire scene identified
The Schuylkill County Coroner's office has identified a man found dead near a house fire Wednesday in West Penn Twp. in which two firefighters suffered fatal injuries. According to Deputy Coroner Michael Bowman, Christopher Kammerdiener, 35, was pronounced dead at 5:44 p.m. at the scene. He was discovered in a wooded area near the home at 1121 Clamtown Road.
WFMZ-TV Online
Traffic on Routes 100 and 309, Tilghman Street to be affected as crews escort firefighters who died in line of duty in Schuylkill
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police say traffic will be affected in Lehigh County as state troopers, along with other first responders, will be escorting two firefighters who were killed in the line of duty Wednesday. The procession will take place on Thursday between 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m., according...
WFMZ-TV Online
Route 309 connector construction to close road in Franconia, Hatfield townships for 1 year
KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. -The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced Thursday that a road in Montgomery County will be closed for a year beginning Tuesday, January 3 as part of a construction project. PennDOT said roadway construction will close a section of Township Line Road as part of the Route...
WFMZ-TV Online
1 taken to hospital after 2-vehicle crash in Warrington Twp.
WARRINGTON TWP., Pa. - A person was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Warrington Township, Bucks County, according to township police. The crash happened around 8 p.m. at County Line Road and Titus Avenue, according to county dispatchers. The road is closed as authorities investigate. No word...
WFMZ-TV Online
Owner of now-closed Brass Rail restaurant in Allentown speaks with 69 News after plans to sell the property fell through
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Mark Sorrentino thought The Brass Rail would be long gone by now. "Unfortunately our agreement of sale with Royal Farms, they decided to walk, basically," Sorrentino said. Instead, the property is sitting, unusable, on Allentown's Lehigh Street. Sorrentino says Royal Farms asked for several extensions before backing...
WFMZ-TV Online
Schuylkill County fire: What we know about 3rd person found dead
WEST PENN TWP., Pa. - The scene of a Schuylkill County house fire quickly became tragic Wednesday night, but there are still many questions. Authorities have said two Lehigh County firefighters died after battling flames in the West Penn Township home. They also said a third person was found dead...
WFMZ-TV Online
Shop with a cop in Easton
EASTON, Pa. - Dozens of kids will get the chance to "Shop with a cop" in Easton Saturday. The Easton Area School District Police will escort the kids on a shopping spree at the city's Walmart. They will help them pick out stuff on their Christmas wish lists. This is...
WFMZ-TV Online
Northampton County Executive McClure's vetoes stand at last council meeting of 2022
Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure won out Thursday at County Council's last meeting of the year, as his budget vetoes were sustained. His 2023 operating budget of $544.8 million, with no tax cut, was approved by Council last week with minor changes that accounted for little more than a tenth of a percent of the total. He vetoed the changes and garnered enough votes Thursday to prevail.
WFMZ-TV Online
AG: 2 Allentown businesses charged in auto title fraud scheme
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Pennsylvania's Attorney General says a pair of Allentown businesses were involved in a massive auto title fraud scheme involving stolen vehicles. J&J Car and Truck Sales on South 4th Street and MP Notary and Tags on Hamilton Street are among 21 businesses in Lehigh, Philadelphia and Lebanon counties being charged.
