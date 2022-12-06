ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmer Township, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks fire community feels impact of 2 firefighters' deaths

READING, Pa. — Fire companies in Berks County are joining their colleagues from near and far in expressing sadness over the loss of two firefighters on the job in neighboring Schuylkill County. Firefighter Marvin Gruber, 59, and 1st Asst. Chief Zach Paris, 36, of the New Tripoli Fire Company...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Nephew of fallen firefighter speaks out

Police in Schuylkill County tell us they won't have any updates until Monday on the fire in West Penn Township, Schuylkill County that happened Wednesday. Three people, including two firefighters from Lehigh County, died. The scene of the house fire on Clamtown Road was still roped off with police tape...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Crews battled fire involving cement tanker and Amazon truck

BLOOMSBURY TWP., N.J. - Crews in New Jersey battled to put out fires on a cement tanker and an Amazon truck on I-78. Police were called to the scene in Hunterdon County, New Jersey just before 10:00 p.m. Friday night. Both drivers made it out of their trucks before police...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

New warehouse planned for former Bethlehem Steel land

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Bethlehem Planning Commission on Thursday night approved a land development plan that could put a new warehouse and industrial/manufacturing facility on former Bethlehem Steel land. The plan, offered by Majestic Bethlehem Center/Bethlehem Commerce Center LLC, calls for a 195,494-square-foot facility at 3677 Commerce Blvd. The...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

UPDATE: Gunshot victim at fire scene identified

The Schuylkill County Coroner's office has identified a man found dead near a house fire Wednesday in West Penn Twp. in which two firefighters suffered fatal injuries. According to Deputy Coroner Michael Bowman, Christopher Kammerdiener, 35, was pronounced dead at 5:44 p.m. at the scene. He was discovered in a wooded area near the home at 1121 Clamtown Road.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

1 taken to hospital after 2-vehicle crash in Warrington Twp.

WARRINGTON TWP., Pa. - A person was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Warrington Township, Bucks County, according to township police. The crash happened around 8 p.m. at County Line Road and Titus Avenue, according to county dispatchers. The road is closed as authorities investigate. No word...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Owner of now-closed Brass Rail restaurant in Allentown speaks with 69 News after plans to sell the property fell through

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Mark Sorrentino thought The Brass Rail would be long gone by now. "Unfortunately our agreement of sale with Royal Farms, they decided to walk, basically," Sorrentino said. Instead, the property is sitting, unusable, on Allentown's Lehigh Street. Sorrentino says Royal Farms asked for several extensions before backing...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Schuylkill County fire: What we know about 3rd person found dead

WEST PENN TWP., Pa. - The scene of a Schuylkill County house fire quickly became tragic Wednesday night, but there are still many questions. Authorities have said two Lehigh County firefighters died after battling flames in the West Penn Township home. They also said a third person was found dead...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Shop with a cop in Easton

EASTON, Pa. - Dozens of kids will get the chance to "Shop with a cop" in Easton Saturday. The Easton Area School District Police will escort the kids on a shopping spree at the city's Walmart. They will help them pick out stuff on their Christmas wish lists. This is...
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Northampton County Executive McClure's vetoes stand at last council meeting of 2022

Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure won out Thursday at County Council's last meeting of the year, as his budget vetoes were sustained. His 2023 operating budget of $544.8 million, with no tax cut, was approved by Council last week with minor changes that accounted for little more than a tenth of a percent of the total. He vetoed the changes and garnered enough votes Thursday to prevail.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

AG: 2 Allentown businesses charged in auto title fraud scheme

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Pennsylvania's Attorney General says a pair of Allentown businesses were involved in a massive auto title fraud scheme involving stolen vehicles. J&J Car and Truck Sales on South 4th Street and MP Notary and Tags on Hamilton Street are among 21 businesses in Lehigh, Philadelphia and Lebanon counties being charged.
ALLENTOWN, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy