news9.com
Silver Alert Issued For Missing 69-Year-Old Man
Authorities have issued a silver alert for a missing 69-year-old man that was last seen Friday night in Tulsa. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Sylvester Gay was last seen at around 7:30 p.m. near 828 S Wheeling Ave. Troopers said Gay was seen driving a white 2000 Ford Focus with...
news9.com
Tulsa Police Arrest Man For Exposing Himself To Woman Inside Store
A man is in jail after he exposed himself to a woman inside of the Dollar Tree near 3rd and Lewis in October, police said. Investigators said they were able to find the suspect because the victim alerted a store employee, who got a picture of the suspect's license plate.
news9.com
Tulsa Police Arrest Man Accused Of Hitting Several Cars, DUI
Tulsa Police have arrested a man accused of driving while intoxicated and hitting several cars and before trying to run off. According to officers, Gilber Zuniga drove a van into the back of a car near East 31st Street and South Memorial Drive on Wednesday. Police say he backed up over a curb and then hit the car again.
news9.com
OHP: Driver Flees Scene Of Rollover Crash In Tulsa
Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) Troopers say a pickup truck driver fled from the scene after overturning their vehicle. Troopers say the pickup truck overturned and crashed into a ditch along I-244 at the Mingo exit. Troopers say by the time they arrived on the scene, the driver of the truck...
news9.com
BAPD: 2 Men Arrested After Breaking Into Home, Assaulting Resident
Two men are in jail after Broken Arrow police said they broke into a home, pistol-whipped a man, then tried to zip-tie him. Police said it appears they also did the same crime to a victim in Tulsa as well. Ray Villalba and Elijah Titone broke through glass wearing dark...
news9.com
Investigation Underway After Shooting At Tulsa QuikTrip
Tulsa Police are investigating a shooting that happened outside of a QuikTrip near Admiral and North Yale. Around 2 a.m., Tulsa Police got a call about shots fired and they said that it appeared that gunfire was exchanged between two vehicles in the parking lot. During the shooting, a window at the store was shot out.
news9.com
2 Men Arrested, Accused Of Multiple Charges After Alleged Home Invasion In Broken Arrow
Broken Arrow Police said two men were arrested on Tuesday concerning a home invasion that same day. BAPD said Ray Villalba, 20, and Elijah Titone, 24, were arrested and booked on multiple charges after officers said they broke into a home in the 3400 block of West Norman Place. BAPD...
news9.com
Man Accused Of Stealing Bike Rack Arrested After Victim Sees It For Sale On Facebook
A man who had his bike rack stolen got it back after finding it for sale on Facebook Marketplace. Tulsa Police say the victim notified police that he planned to meet with the seller, William Gortmaker. Officers stopped Gortmaker, who said he was selling the bike rack for a friend.
news9.com
Overnight Fire Breaks Out In Garage Of Tulsa Home
Tulsa firefighters battled an overnight fire that broke out in the garage of a home near East Pine Street and North Yale Avenue. The people who live at the home told fire officials that they went to the store around midnight and came back home and found the garage on fire.
news9.com
Emergency Crews Respond To Chemical Leak At Tulsa Business
Emergency crews responded to a chemical leak at a Tulsa business on Friday morning. According to fire officials, crews working at the BS&D Safety Systems facility, near East 46th Street and South Memorial Drive, were cleaning chemicals and putting it into barrels. Officials say the barrels were incompatible with the chemicals, causing a phosphoric and sulfuric acid leak.
news9.com
Tulsa Police Searching For Man Accused Of Threatening Elderly Man With Knife
Tulsa Police are looking for a man accused of threatening an elderly man with a knife in November. Officers say Donald Ward approached the victim at a construction site near 41st and 25th West Ave., pulled out a knife and demanded the victim hand over any valuables. Police say Ward...
news9.com
Sapulpa Creates Holiday Adventure Along Route 66
There is a magical display bringing holiday spirit through Route 66 in Sapulpa with thousands of lights you can walk underneath. It's called the Christmas Chute and it was put on entirely by donations and volunteer hours. News On 6's Kristen Weaver and our Meteorologist and Miss Oklahoma, Megan Gold,...
news9.com
FBI Issues Statement In Wake Of False 911 Calls To Oklahoma Schools
The FBI issued a statement Thursday afternoon after false 911 calls were sent Thursday to at least 10 schools around Oklahoma. Police have confirmed hoax shooting calls at schools in Tulsa, Stillwater, Bartlesville, Perry, Miami, Enid, Medford, Durant, Lawton, and Ardmore. The FBI's statement follows:. The FBI is aware of...
news9.com
Annual Christmas Parade Happening In Downtown Tulsa Saturday Morning
The annual Tulsa Christmas parade is kicking off Saturday morning in Downtown Tulsa. The parade starts at 11 a.m. at 6th and Detroit. News On 6's MaKayla Glenn was live during News On 6’s Saturday morning newscast as people gather for the annual holiday event.
news9.com
Broken Arrow Elementary Students Get Hands-On Learning With Coffee Cart Business
Elementary school students in Broken Arrow are learning hands-on what it takes to run a business with a student-run coffee cart. Friday morning is the best time of the week in Mrs. Williams fourth and fifth grade special needs class. "They are asking each day we come in, 'is it...
news9.com
Saint Francis Launches At-Home Services With Dispatch Health
Saint Francis is launching a new way to bring medical care to the homes of patients who cannot make it to a doctor's office. The hospital teamed up with Dispatch Health to bring the in-home care for treatment of injuries, viruses, and even congestive heart failure. Dispatch Health said it...
news9.com
Tulsa Holiday Zip Line Offers Unique Experience For All Ages
An attraction involving Christmas lights, zip lining and an obstacle course seven miles northwest of downtown Tulsa in the Osage Hills is growing with thousands of visitors this time of year. The PostOak Canopy Tours' “Holiday Adventure” is a wonderland with nature and different activities for all ages.
news9.com
East Central Middle School In Tulsa Cancels Class Due To Staff Shortage
Severe staffing shortages forced Tulsa Public Schools to cancel classes at East Central Middle School. The district says 23 teachers and staff called out sick on Friday. TPS says the ongoing labor shortage and the current cold and flu season have reduced staffing numbers even further. The district says the school should reopen next week.
news9.com
Nearly 2 Dozen Teachers Call Out Sick At East Central Middle School
The hallways were quiet Friday at East Central Middle School, where Principal Alpha Benson spends a lot of time on staff shortages. The auditorium is a classroom, so one or two teachers can monitor three or four classes of students. Tulsa’s East Central Middle School cancelled in person classes Friday,...
news9.com
Tulsa's Gathering Place Hosts Winter Wonderland For The Holidays
Tulsa's Gathering Place is transforming into a winter wonderland for the holidays! Organizers said there's live Christmas music, plenty of festive activities, and a holiday train. Families can come out and take a free picture with Santa and even catch him at the circus show. "This event is really for...
