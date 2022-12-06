Trial starts for Indiantown man accused of killing ex-girlfriend in front of her children

Read full article on original website
2 men in custody after shooting over infidelity, meth possession
One man was arrested after an altercation over infidelity escalated into gunfire and the victim was found in possession of methamphetamine in in Vero Beach, the Indian River Sheriff's Office said.
fox35orlando.com
Florida man accused of killing 2 elderly neighbors over laundry room dispute: 'Lost my temper'
STUART, Fla. - A Florida man is behind bars after allegedly shooting and killing two people over a laundry room dispute. Hugh Hootman, 75, told deputies in Stuart, Florida, that he shot his downstairs neighbors after demanding an apology for yelling at his wife days earlier for leaving the door of their shared laundry room open, WPBF-TV reported.
cw34.com
Home invasion suspects from out of town charged with stealing safe that contained $736,000
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — There’s a second arrest after a home invasion in which robbers stole a safe that had about $736,000 in cash. That violent incident happened more than nine months ago, back in February, near West Palm Beach. The home was south of Forest Hill Boulevard, between Jog Road and Military Trail.
WPBF News 25
Witnesses force driver to stop after deadly hit-and-run crash in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A bicyclist in West Palm Beach was killed Friday afternoon when he was hit by a driver that investigators said was clearly impaired. The crash happened just after 5 p.m. in the 8900 block of Okeechobee Boulevard. Investigators said the impact threw the victim...
cw34.com
Dispute over dirt on a shirt leads to food fight, a bite on the victim's back
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — This case started with one of the more interesting calls for help. A man reported a woman throwing food and bottles at him, as well as biting him. According to the arrest report, he told a Boynton Beach police officer their screaming “turned physical...
West Palm police: Man, 36, killed ‘execution-style’ outside Haverhill Road apartments
Police are investigating a fatal shooting outside a West Palm Beach apartment complex. West Palm Beach Police officers found a 36-year-old Riviera Beach man shot to death in the driver’s seat of his SUV at Parkside Residences on Haverhill Road near 45th Street shortly before 9 p.m. Dec. 6. Detectives believe the shooting was a targeted attack and have yet to arrest a suspect as of Dec. 7, according to Michael Jachles, the department spokesperson. ...
cw34.com
Sheriff: Shooting breaks out over infidelity and meth in Indian River County
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men are in jail following a shooting in Indian River County. According to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office, Mark Perruzzi, 64, and Jason Nesbitt, 46, got into an altercation on Dec. 4 over infidelity and methamphetamine. Deputies say, Perruzzi found out...
October fatal shooting outside Riviera Beach apartment ends in murder charge
RIVIERA BEACH — A 37-year-old man is facing charges in an October shooting death at a Riviera Beach apartment complex. A grand jury this month indicted Joetavius Jackson of Riviera Beach on charges of first-degree murder and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm after authorities arrested him last month in Suwanee County, about 70 miles north of Gainesville.
cw34.com
Man arrested for shooting from car changed his clothes, hid gun in laundry, deputies say
LAKE PARK, Fla. (CBS12) — Things move quickly when somebody shoots from a car they're driving, and the crime scene could run for miles. Last Monday morning, Nov. 28, Palm Beach County sheriff's deputies got a case and went to see a woman near Lake Park who called to say she saw “a gray Dodge Charger shooting at another vehicle, possibly a Nissan four-door, which received gunshot damage. She then advised the Charger was observed chasing the other vehicle south onto Sunrise Drive.”
cw34.com
Sheriff: Felon runs from deputies in Indian River County, caught later that same day
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man wanted on multiple charges got away from police only to be caught later that same day, according to deputies. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said Zanja Stinson was wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and improper exhibition of a firearm.
cw34.com
Sheriff: Man arrested for a string of multiple violent crimes including shooting in Stuart
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Fort Pierce surrendered himself after detectives said he commited a handful of violent crimes across the Treasure Coast. The Martin County Sheriff's Office was originally looking for 20-year-old Ri'ahj Lee Thomas after deputies said he shot and killed a man in an apartment in Stuart on Dec. 3.
Convicted killer of Deerfield Beach couple doesn’t deserve execution, jury says
Rosario “Ross” Melici, the Lake Worth Beach man convicted last month of murdering his ex-wife’s uncle in Deerfield Beach in 2013, will not be executed for the crime. A Broward jury rejected the death sentence for Melici by a 10-2 vote after deliberating less than two hours late Thursday. Melici had admitted to targeting Philip Russo, 88, and his wife, Barbara, 78, for a robbery, binding them, ...
cw34.com
Police are looking for man wanted for a burglary in Vero Beach
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Vero Beach Police Department is looking for a man involved in a burglary. Officers say they have photos of a man involved in a burglary on Tuesday, Dec. 6. Police say officers have already arrested another man, Henry Castro Jr. for his involvement...
School Employee Arrested For Soliciting Minors
The man, whose name has not been released, worked as a security guard and an assistant coach for Martin County High School's basketball, football and girls flag football teams since 2016.
YAHOO!
Fatal shooting in Indian River County under investigation
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A man died after sustaining a single gunshot wound, and sheriff’s officials are investigating, the agency stated. Indian River County Sheriff’s officials on Dec. 3 went to the Orangewood Park Apartments after getting calls about 9 p.m. regarding a shooting. The apartments are in the 3900 block of King Place, east of 43rd Avenue.
WPBF News 25
After double homicide, Martin County Sheriff's Office meets with community leaders about safety
STUART, Fla. — Days after two people were killed in Stuart during a dispute over rules in a homeowners’ association, the Martin County Sheriff’s Office met with community leaders to talk about maintaining safety in their neighborhoods. The get-together had already been scheduled before the double shooting...
Indian River County Unresolved Missing Persons Cases 2022
Indian River County Unresolved Missing Persons Cases 2022. Using the NamUS 2.0 Missing Person Database, I found 8 unresolved Missing Persons cases in Indian River County... List of Missing Persons Cases in Indian River CountyPhoto byKristin Wilson.
cw34.com
Broward Sheriff's Office employee accused of defrauding people out of nearly $19,000
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A Broward Sheriff's Office civilian employee ended up on the other side of the law after detectives said she defrauded multiple people out of nearly $19,000. The sheriff's office said detectives began to investigate 45-year-old Mickalon Bullard, a research specialist in BSO’s Policy and...
cw34.com
Missing juvenile out of Palm Beach Gardens found
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: Police say Janise was recovered. The Palm Beach Schools Police Department is searching for a missing girl from Palm Beach Gardens. Authorities say 15-year-old Janise Santos was last seen on Wednesday, Dec. 7, on the campus of Palm Beach Gardens High School.
‘My husband just shot 2 people’: 911 call released after Florida couple killed over ‘HOA issues’
A 911 call was released after a Florida homeowners association president and her husband were fatally shot by a neighbor over HOA issues, deputies said.
