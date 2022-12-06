Read full article on original website
Man denounced in armed robbery at Wichita Walmart arrested by policeEdy ZooWichita, KS
Attacks on teachers in Wichita, Kansas highlight growing culture of violenceEdy ZooWichita, KS
3 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Visit the Magical Christmas Botanical Garden in Kansas this YearTravel MavenWichita, KS
4 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
KWCH.com
Mild and mainly sunny for the weekend
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A few showers will skirt across southeast Kansas overnight, but the weekend looks mainly dry and very mild. Temperatures will be above normal statewide with highs in the 50s. Saturday will have light north winds with mostly sunny skies. Much of the state will be near...
KWCH.com
Waking up to some fog (again) this weekend
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It will be another gray start for the eastern half of the state. Portions of north central Kansas remain under a dense fog advisory through 10 am. Expect reduced visibility and a light glaze of ice is not out of the question. Skies will clear through the afternoon and mostly sunny skies with highs in the 50′s are expected for your Saturday. While wind remains light today, expect a bit of a breeze to begin to build west and north central by Sunday then down right windy conditions enter the forecast by Monday state wide.
KWCH.com
Showers clear out for Saturday sunny skies
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Adrian Campa says rain chances return to parts of the state tonight for areas primarily south and east of the turnpike. Scattered showers will develop after 8 p.m. and then linger into early Saturday morning. The good news is we’ll quickly dry out and see...
KWCH.com
A nice looking Friday ahead of a small chance of rain
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A chance to finally see some sunshine will return to Kansas statewide on Friday, resulting in some milder temperatures for the area. A few clouds will drift in later in the day, but highs are still expected to be around 50 with light winds for most of the state. Chances for rain showers should return to south central and eastern Kansas Friday night, but with it remaining well above freezing, no icy roads are expected and travel conditions should be fine heading into Saturday.
KWCH.com
Rain and some ice still expected overnight/early Thursday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A fast-moving system coming into Kansas overnight and Thursday morning will bring mostly rain, but some ice is likely for north central and northwest Kansas. While light ice accumulations are expected (up to .10″), it won’t be enough to cause power outages or tree damage. Roads may be the biggest issue right at the start of the day.
KWCH.com
Wet weather returns Wednesday night
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a mostly cloudy but otherwise quiet morning across Kansas with wake-up temperatures in the 20s and 30s. We’ll get close to 50 degrees this afternoon before wet weather returns tonight. Expect the rain to move in after sunset and...
KEVN
Heavy snow expected next week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Models are in good agreement for a big snow event through much of next week. Over 2 feet is possible for the northern hills and South Dakota Plains. 1-2 feet is possible for Rapid City and Wyoming. 6-12 inches is possible for the southern hills. It’s important to note that the snow is expected to last through much of the week, so the high accumulation totals are not because the snow will be extremely heavy at a given point, but rather because the snow is expected to fall for a long period of time. With that in mind, the heaviest snow will occur Tuesday, but snow is expected nearly everyday Monday-Friday. This is still subject to change so stay up to date with the latest. After the snow clears out, temperatures are expected to plummet. We could see lows well below zero by next weekend.
Winter Storm With Heavy Snow, Strong Winds May Blast SE Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says a strong winter storm could hit southeast Wyoming next week. But forecasters are still unsure of the details and possible magnitude of the storm. The agency posted this statement on its website:. ''Be on the lookout as there is the potential...
KWCH.com
Kansas contractor feeling relief as lumber prices fall
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As the price of lumber falls, Kansas contractors, like Brent Lawrenz, of BML Construction, are finally starting to feel the relief. Lawrenz said the last couple of years have been tough as he endured the high cost of materials. “Especially smart siding has been hard to...
mhshighlife.com
Let’s Light This Place Up!
Tis The season to be merry and bright. It’s time to put up those Christmas lights and go see some lights. To get into the Christmas season let’s list all the good Christmas light displays this holiday season. The first place is Botanica, The Wichita Gardens in Wichita, Kansas. This place is beautiful during the day, but at night when it really glows is amazing. You walk through a tunnel of lights that flash different colors. When you walk around the garden/s trees, signs and animals, they are all lit up. You walk through and look at all the different lights.
One person with life-threatening injuries after fire in west Wichita
Fire crews are currently on the scene of a house fire located in west Wichita where one person has been critically injured.
What Are The Chances of A White Christmas In Missouri This Year?
The National Weather Service office in Kansas City is already getting questions about whether we'll see a white Christmas this year. While they can't look in a crystal ball and tell us exactly what the weather will be on Christmas, it's not looking all that good this year. While the...
Eisenhower National Airport continues to see record travel
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Eisenhower National Airport in Wichita continues to see record travel. The airport announced that over 17% more passengers flew out of Wichita via Eisenhower in October compared to that same time period last year. The airport saw 144,616 total passengers in October, an increase of 17.58% compared to October 2021. For […]
foxkansas.com
Illnesses cause closure of SE Wichita school
A bad bug is going around at an elementary school in southeast Wichita, and because of a big substitute teacher shortage, the district had to completely close the school through Monday. However, the district also happened to have a job fair scheduled Thursday, and now it hopes it has a...
2022-2023 Special Hunts applications now open in Kansas
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Applications are now being accepted by the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks for 2022-2023 Special Hunts in Kansas. Special Hunts refers to areas that are normally not open to unrestricted hunting, according to the KDWP. These types of hunts can only take place on select portions of KDWP-managed properties, refuges, Walk-in […]
Kansas game wardens warn of coyotes heading into town
Kansas Wildlife & Parks game wardens are warning the public of coyotes heading into towns across the state.
Contractor causes water break in west Wichita
A water main break in west Wichita blocked traffic for a short time. It happened around 3:00 p.m. Tuesday on Ridge Rd., just south of Douglas.
wichitabyeb.com
First Look at Cabron Y Vagos
A new restaurant and nightclub concept has recently taken over the former Headz & Tailz space at 301 N. Washington. If you’re into the local restaurant and food truck scene, you may be familiar with them. Uno Mas’ owner Abel Rodriguez has opened Cabron Y Vagos. I finally...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Kansas
Most of the lakes in Kansas are man-made lakes created to manage flood control, water supplies and to help irrigate the miles and miles of crops grown in Kansas. There are 24 public reservoirs that have been built over the years. Smaller lakes and ponds dot the landscape of the state as well providing pockets of habitats for fish, turtles, birds and migrating waterfowl. Many of the bigger reservoirs are around the same size with Milford Lake being the biggest lake in Kansas. The bigger reservoirs in the state are also the deepest lakes although that is not always the case. If you are looking for some of the deeper pools for fishing there are a few lakes that have prime fishing holes. Let’s take a look at the deepest lake in Kansas.
TEFAP distribution is Dec. 18
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The next TEFAP commodity distribution is from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at the KMS Warehouse at 3401 E. 4th. This program is for low-income people of all ages. TEFAP commodities are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. There is no need to pre-register. You are not allowed to pick up boxes for anyone other than yourself.
