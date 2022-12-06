Read full article on original website
Recruiting Weekend Going Very Well as Commits/Prospects Eyeballed Practice
STILLWATER – Oklahoma State actually was hosting eight football recruits this weekend instead of the seven that we reported on Friday when the official visit weekend started. The eighth visitor that we weren’t aware of is Washington State wide receiver De’Zhaun Stribling, who is originally out of Kapolei, Hawaii. Stribling is on the trip with his father and they were at the Cowboys practice preparing for the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Saturday afternoon.
Watch: Mike Boynton Discusses Upcoming Match-up With Virginia Tech in NY
STILLWATER – Oklahoma State head coach Mike Boynton met with the media Thursday evening to discuss the upcoming match-up against Virginia Tech in the Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational in Brooklyn, NY, on Sunday, Dec. 11. The Cowboys are now 6-3 on the season following the 65-51 win over...
Oklahoma State Set for a Bedlam Showdown Against Oklahoma Down in Norman
(Oklahoma State athletics contributed to this article) No. 12 Oklahoma State is set for the first Bedlam dual of the season, the first one taking place down in Norman on Sunday afternoon beginning at 2:30 CT. The dual marks the 185th all-time meeting between the two progams and will be...
Recruiting Weekend for Cowboys Expands With Portal Additions
STILLWATER – Oklahoma State had a recruiting visit weekend planned for Dec. 9-11for a long time. This is the weekend that linebacker commitment Poasa Utu of Kennedale, Texas was coming for his official visit. It turns out that two other high school players from Texas have decided to join Utu with Manor, Texas linebacker Ike Esonwune coming to check out Stillwater. Esonwune is committed to Tulsa. Then Wolfforth (Frenship), Texas offensive lineman Isaiah Kema is coming in as well.
Cowboys Offer Beast of a Receiver from Division II Hillsdale College
STILLWATER – Oklahoma State has offered Division II wide receiver and the MVP from this season at Hillsdale College in Michigan. Isaac TeSlaa is a 6-4, 210-pound standout from Unity Christian High School in Hudsonville, Mich. This past season TeSlaa earned the MVP award on the Chargers and was named second-team All-Super-Region I by the coaches that vote on that honor.In his third year in the program, TeSlaa caught 68 passes this past season for 1,325 yards and 13 touchdowns. His reception numbers earned him GMAC Offensive Player of the Year awards.
