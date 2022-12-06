STILLWATER – Oklahoma State actually was hosting eight football recruits this weekend instead of the seven that we reported on Friday when the official visit weekend started. The eighth visitor that we weren’t aware of is Washington State wide receiver De’Zhaun Stribling, who is originally out of Kapolei, Hawaii. Stribling is on the trip with his father and they were at the Cowboys practice preparing for the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Saturday afternoon.

STILLWATER, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO