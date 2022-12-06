Elvis director Baz Luhrmann joined Deadline’s Contenders Film: LA3C awards-season event to talk about the craft of making his larger-than-life biopic and capturing the unique frenzy of the King’s aura and music. Released by Warner Bros, Elvis takes a 20-year walk on the wild side depicting the unprecedented superstardom of the legendary Elvis Presley (Austin Butler). The story is told through the eyes of his manager, Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks), as he navigates Presley’s career through rock ’n’ roll, Hollywood movies and a consuming relationship with Priscilla Presley (Olivia DeJonge). RELATED: Deadline’s The Contenders LA3C: Full Coverage For Luhrmann, taking on...

23 MINUTES AGO