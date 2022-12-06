ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martinez, GA

WRDW-TV

$10,000 reward offered for murder suspects in Burke County

GIRARD, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is now offering a $10,000 reward for suspects in a shooting that killed one person and injured several at an illegal bar in Burke County. The shooting happened early July 30 at 232 Claxton Road, and address that authorities had...
BURKE COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Drive-by shooting suspect arrested in Richmond County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After injuring a driver in a shooting more than a year ago, the suspect was arrested this week, according to authorities. The victim stated her ex-boyfriend fired two shots at her, her 2-year-old child, and the driver as they were waiting at a traffic signal near the residence.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Sandersville Police looking for man considered 'armed and dangerous'

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Sandersville Police Department is asking citizens to be on the lookout for Rikishi "Snoody" Colclough, a man that they say is "armed and dangerous." Colclough is said to have warrants out of multiple counties in Georgia and South Carolina, the latest being for a shooting...
SANDERSVILLE, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Teen missing after traveling on bus from Augusta to Atlanta, deputies say

AUGUSTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Authorities in Georgia are looking for a teenager who disappeared after traveling on a bus from Augusta to Atlanta. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says 18-year-old Javon Bradley was last seen on Nov. 30 around 12:30 a.m. getting on a Southeastern Stages bus in Augusta headed to Atlanta. They say Bradley arrived in Atlanta at 2:45 a.m. and was supposed to transfer to a Greyhound Bus, but it appears he did not transfer to the other bus in Atlanta.
AUGUSTA, GA
whqr.org

Laney High School students shelter in place after gunshots reported, no injuries

According to several parents who contacted WHQR, the school had students shelter in place during lunch. Assistant Principal Michelle Faison sent parents an email which read in part, "[t]hank you all for a job well done during the Shelter in Place. It was not a drill. There was a report of a potential threat in the community and w were ordered by the Sheriff's Office to go into a Shelter in Place."
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

North Augusta woman wanted in Florida hit-and-run arrested

BROWARD COUNTY, Fl. (WJBF) – The North Augusta woman who was wanted by the Miramar Police Department has been arrested. According to the Miramar Police Department, Janae Shanice Lewis is in custody at the Paul Rein Detention Facility. According to authorities, Lewis was the registered driver of a vehicle that was involved in the deadly […]
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
YAHOO!

Active duty soldier charged with DUI, indecent exposure at Martinez daycare

An active duty U.S. Army soldier recently was arrested after exposing himself while intoxicated in military uniform outside a Martinez daycare, according to authorities. The 39-year-old Augusta man is charged with indecent exposure and driving under the influence, noted the Columbia County Sheriff's Office. An employee of Oakbrook Country Daycare...
MARTINEZ, GA
WJBF

I-20 reopen in Grovetown after crash blocks eastbound lanes

UPDATE, 6:28 P.M. – According to the Georgia Department of Public Safety, a Ford F-350 pulling a trailer struck the rear of a passenger car and then the rear of a tractor-trailer, and then, a Toyota Highlander was subsequently struck in the rear by a Jeep.  Authorities say that there were three minor injuries with […]
GROVETOWN, GA
wfxg.com

Richmond County Sheriff's Office searching for missing teen

AUGUSTA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding a missing teen. The Sheriff's Office is searching for 18-year-old Javon Bradley. He was last seen on 11/30/22 12:30 a.m. getting on a Southeastern Stages bus headed to Atlanta, Ga. According to the sheriff's office, Bradley was supposed to transfer to a Greyhound Bus in Atlanta, but it appears he did not get on the bus.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Family mourning 4-year-old killed in Aiken County crash

The extended Senate campaign in Georgia gives Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker a second chance to persuade voters. Thieves at a local Walmart managed to get away with nearly $6,400 in merchandise and gift cards by confusing a cashier, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Family’s heart aches after crash kills Monetta 4-year-old

MONETTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Aiken County family is making funeral arrangements for a 4-year-old hit and killed by a car over the weekend. It happened at 11:44 a.m. Sunday on Columbia Highway near Academy Street in Monetta. A 2016 Chevrolet SUV was driving down the highway and struck Stewart, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
MONETTA, SC
WRDW-TV

Aiken County crews respond to car crash

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -Emergency crews responded to a car crash late Wednesday night in Aiken. Aiken Department of Public Safety says the crash happened just before midnight on Whiskey Road and Knox Avenue Southeast. It is unknown if anyone is injured or what the cause is.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC

