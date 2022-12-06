Read full article on original website
Div II NCAA Finalist Augusta Univ. win 70-54press reportAugusta, GA
Olive Garden Restaurant to Replace Golden CorralJoel EisenbergAiken, SC
This Huge Antique Mall in South Carolina is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensNorth Augusta, SC
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAugusta, GA
Winston Churchill Once Stayed in This Historical SC HotelKennardo G. JamesAiken, SC
WRDW-TV
$10,000 reward offered for murder suspects in Burke County
GIRARD, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is now offering a $10,000 reward for suspects in a shooting that killed one person and injured several at an illegal bar in Burke County. The shooting happened early July 30 at 232 Claxton Road, and address that authorities had...
WRDW-TV
Drive-by shooting suspect arrested in Richmond County
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After injuring a driver in a shooting more than a year ago, the suspect was arrested this week, according to authorities. The victim stated her ex-boyfriend fired two shots at her, her 2-year-old child, and the driver as they were waiting at a traffic signal near the residence.
wgxa.tv
Sandersville Police looking for man considered 'armed and dangerous'
SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Sandersville Police Department is asking citizens to be on the lookout for Rikishi "Snoody" Colclough, a man that they say is "armed and dangerous." Colclough is said to have warrants out of multiple counties in Georgia and South Carolina, the latest being for a shooting...
WRDW-TV
Another suspect arrested in fatal shooting at Olmstead Homes
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County sheriff’s deputies have arrested another suspect in a deadly shooting at Olmstead Homes. The shooting was reported around 9:20 p.m. on Oct. 15 in the 2100 block at the end of B Street. Once deputies arrived on the scene, they found out a...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Teen missing after traveling on bus from Augusta to Atlanta, deputies say
AUGUSTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Authorities in Georgia are looking for a teenager who disappeared after traveling on a bus from Augusta to Atlanta. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says 18-year-old Javon Bradley was last seen on Nov. 30 around 12:30 a.m. getting on a Southeastern Stages bus in Augusta headed to Atlanta. They say Bradley arrived in Atlanta at 2:45 a.m. and was supposed to transfer to a Greyhound Bus, but it appears he did not transfer to the other bus in Atlanta.
Greenwood man receives 17-year sentence for drug charges
A Greenwood man was sentenced to 17 years Wednesday to drug-related charges.
whqr.org
Laney High School students shelter in place after gunshots reported, no injuries
According to several parents who contacted WHQR, the school had students shelter in place during lunch. Assistant Principal Michelle Faison sent parents an email which read in part, "[t]hank you all for a job well done during the Shelter in Place. It was not a drill. There was a report of a potential threat in the community and w were ordered by the Sheriff's Office to go into a Shelter in Place."
North Augusta woman wanted in Florida hit-and-run arrested
BROWARD COUNTY, Fl. (WJBF) – The North Augusta woman who was wanted by the Miramar Police Department has been arrested. According to the Miramar Police Department, Janae Shanice Lewis is in custody at the Paul Rein Detention Facility. According to authorities, Lewis was the registered driver of a vehicle that was involved in the deadly […]
CCSO: Suspects stole over $10,000 worth of stuff
The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's help in identifying and locating suspects that allegedly stole merchandise, cash and gift cards valued at over $10,000.
YAHOO!
Active duty soldier charged with DUI, indecent exposure at Martinez daycare
An active duty U.S. Army soldier recently was arrested after exposing himself while intoxicated in military uniform outside a Martinez daycare, according to authorities. The 39-year-old Augusta man is charged with indecent exposure and driving under the influence, noted the Columbia County Sheriff's Office. An employee of Oakbrook Country Daycare...
I-20 reopen in Grovetown after crash blocks eastbound lanes
UPDATE, 6:28 P.M. – According to the Georgia Department of Public Safety, a Ford F-350 pulling a trailer struck the rear of a passenger car and then the rear of a tractor-trailer, and then, a Toyota Highlander was subsequently struck in the rear by a Jeep. Authorities say that there were three minor injuries with […]
17-month-old Georgia boy hurt in accidental fire, suffers burns on nearly 40% of body, parents say
A 17-month-old Georgia boy is recovering after his parents say he was seriously burned in an accidental fire. Seventeen-month-old Amahd Black suffered second and third-degree burns that covered nearly 40 percent of his body during a fire at his home on Nov. 12, his parents, Tony Black and Rochenda Golightly, said on a GoFundMe account.
Injuries Reported In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Augusta (Augusta, GA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Augusta. The accident happened on Interstate 20 close to Augusta Canal. The call was received at around 6:06 a.m., according to Richmond County dispatch.
13 people facing charges in drug ring case spanning several Georgia counties
LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. — 13 people in Laurens, Johnson, Treutlen, Emanuel, and Washington counties have received multiple charges relating to a heroin and methamphetamine trafficking conspiracy. That's according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice - Southern District of Georgia. A federal indictment was unsealed Monday...
wfxg.com
Richmond County Sheriff's Office searching for missing teen
AUGUSTA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding a missing teen. The Sheriff's Office is searching for 18-year-old Javon Bradley. He was last seen on 11/30/22 12:30 a.m. getting on a Southeastern Stages bus headed to Atlanta, Ga. According to the sheriff's office, Bradley was supposed to transfer to a Greyhound Bus in Atlanta, but it appears he did not get on the bus.
WRDW-TV
Family mourning 4-year-old killed in Aiken County crash
The extended Senate campaign in Georgia gives Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker a second chance to persuade voters. Thieves at a local Walmart managed to get away with nearly $6,400 in merchandise and gift cards by confusing a cashier, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.
Swainsboro woman included in federal indictment for drug trafficking conspiracy charges
GEORGIA (WJBF) – According to the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia’s office, a Swainsboro woman is among 13 people who are included in a federal indictment after being charged in a drug trafficking conspiracy for distributing large amounts of methamphetamine and heroin in the Laurens County area. According to authorities, Nicole Tinagero […]
WRDW-TV
Family’s heart aches after crash kills Monetta 4-year-old
MONETTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Aiken County family is making funeral arrangements for a 4-year-old hit and killed by a car over the weekend. It happened at 11:44 a.m. Sunday on Columbia Highway near Academy Street in Monetta. A 2016 Chevrolet SUV was driving down the highway and struck Stewart, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
WRDW-TV
Aiken County crews respond to car crash
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -Emergency crews responded to a car crash late Wednesday night in Aiken. Aiken Department of Public Safety says the crash happened just before midnight on Whiskey Road and Knox Avenue Southeast. It is unknown if anyone is injured or what the cause is.
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Augusta (Augusta, GA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Augusta. Officials responded to the accident on Riverwatch Parkway. According to the authorities, the collision involved only one motorcycle.
