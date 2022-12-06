Read full article on original website
YAHOO!
Hall DA drops charges against 16 in 2020 Gainesville drug bust. Sheriff opposes decision, feels blindsided
Dec. 10—The District Attorney's Office has dropped charges against 16 defendants in a massive drug investigation going back to 2019, citing a lack of evidence. But Hall County Sheriff Gerald Couch disagrees with the decision, saying Friday that there is plenty of evidence to move forward with the case.
accesswdun.com
Two people arrested following Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office investigation
The Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office arrested two people on Wednesday for drug trafficking and possession. ARDEO and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office searched a Canon, Franklin County home and obtained marijuana, ecstasy and approximately 1.8 ounces of methamphetamine. Carolyn Nicole Vinson, 29 of Toccoa, was charged with trafficking...
Cherokee man arrested after 9 dogs rescued in suspected dogfighting operation
Heavy chains and dog bowls filled with rocks and mud were among the items found at a Cherokee County home that led to the recent arrest of a dog breeder on dogfighting charges.
Georgia man sentenced for trafficking drugs out of his Alpharetta home within reach of his children
ALPHARETTA — Giovani Orozco Ramirez has been sentenced for drug trafficking activities that put large quantities of methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, and firearms within reach of his young children. “The defendant, besides dealing deadly illegal drugs, showed a reckless disregard for his children’s safety by keeping these drugs and loaded...
WLTX.com
Beloved Georgia attorney shot to death, his office set on fire by client's ex, police say
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — A contentious divorce case led to homicide and arson at the law offices of one of the divorce attorneys late Wednesday afternoon, according to court documents and police files. Popular, beloved Lawrenceville Attorney Doug Lewis was shot inside his own law offices, and his offices were...
One woman dead in Gwinnett County homicide
The Scoop: The Gwinnett County Police Homicide Unit is investigating a homicide on Annistown Road and Centerville Highway. What We Know: At about 2:30 p.m. Friday officers at the Southside Precinct responded to a person shot call at a business. When officers arrived on scene, they located a woman dead from a gunshot wound inside a business.
YAHOO!
South Carolina man indicted in federal court for Gainesville, Toccoa bank robberies
Dec. 8—A South Carolina man was indicted in federal court for two August 2021 bank robberies in Toccoa and Gainesville, according to court documents. Sidney Alan McCollum, of Sunset, South Carolina, was indicted Tuesday, Dec. 6, on two counts. The then 42-year-old man was accused of an Aug. 11,...
fox5atlanta.com
Divorce attorney shot and killed; law firm set on fire
A Gwinnett County man was arrested and charged with murdering his wife's divorce attorney, and setting that law office on fire. Lawrenceville police apprehended the suspect near the crime scene.
WMAZ
A fresh start for many with a criminal record in Gwinnett County
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Nearly 20 people with a criminal record just made history as part of Gwinnett County's inaugural class of the RED program. The non-profit, Rehabilitation Enables Dreams (RED) works to rehabilitate non-violent offenders. In Georgia, 4.2 million residents out of the 10.8 million people who live...
Several Killed In A Fatal Crash In Rabun County (Rabun County, GA)
According to the Georgia State Patrol, a fatal crash was reported in Rabun County. Officials did not confirm the exact number of people who died due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred on GA 15/US 441 at Johnson Avenue in Mountain City.
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Dawson-Forsyth County (Dawson-Forsyth County, GA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Dawson-Forsyth County. The accident happened near a retailer of golf carts along Ga. 53 East. at around 4 p.m. Police confirmed that One person was pronounced dead at the scene.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Man arrested on felony dog fighting charges in Cherokee County
CANTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An animal welfare check led to the arrest of a Cherokee County man. The Cherokee Marshal’s Office says it executed a search warrant Tuesday at a home in the 6300 block of Union Hill Road as part of an investigation that began with a request for a welfare check on animals at the home.
New $20 million juvenile court building unveiled in Forsyth County
The new Forsyth County Juvenile Court Building in Cumming, GA on December 8Photo byForsyth County Government. (Forsyth County, GA) On a rainy Thursday afternoon, Forsyth County officially opened the new home to the Bell-Forsyth Judicial Court’s Juvenile Court system during a ribbon-cutting ceremony on December 8.
allongeorgia.com
Georgia Gang Prosecution Unit Indicts Alleged Member of 1-8 Trey Bloods in Athens-Clarke County
Attorney General Chris Carr announced that the office’s new statewide Gang Prosecution Unit has indicted Kalip Sherman, an alleged member of the 1-8 Trey Bloods (183 Gangster Bloods), in Athens-Clarke County. Sherman has been charged with Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act and other drug and weapons offenses. He is also facing charges in Barrow County as part of a separate racketeering indictment that was announced last month and includes 16 other alleged members of the 1-8 Trey Bloods.
accesswdun.com
Kentucky man to serve life for molesting children in Gainesville
A Kentucky man was convicted in Hall County court on Thursday for numerous child molestation charges. Ronnie Eugene Ring, 61, was living in Gainesville when the crimes occurred. He has been extradited from Bowling Green, Ky. back to Gainesville. According to District Attorney Lee Darragh, Ring began molesting two sisters...
2-year-old kidnapped in Hall County by father found in Puerto Rico, officials say
A man who picked up his 2-year-old from a Hall County day care in late September and fled to Puerto Rico was arrested Mo...
Boy kidnapped from Hall Country returned home
A boy kidnapped by his father and taken to Puerto Rico is now back in metro Atlanta. The suspect allegedly agreed to return the two-year-old to his mother in early October after picking him up in Hall County around five-days before. Instead, the man fled to Puerto Rico with his son and girlfriend. He ended up being arrested for a home invasion there, but the toddler was found safe.
Suspected carjackers arrested after running off into Gwinnett woods for hours
DULUTH, Ga. — Police arrested two men accused of carjacking Wednesday after an officer spotted them in a car that was reported stolen. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Gwinnett police told Channel 2′s Matt Johnson a stolen car was spotted in the area of...
Hall County police officer resigns after allegations of excessive force
A Hall County police officer has resigned following accusations of excessive force on an woman. Oakwood Police Chief Tim Hatch confirms that Officer Timothy Holbrook quit after he was told his job would be terminated. Hollbrook is accused of body slamming Annie Lloyd back in October during her arrest, which was caught on police body camera video.
2 from Georgia arrested in Puerto Rico after kidnapping 2-year-old, US Marshals say
2 from Georgia arrested in Puerto Rico after kidnapping 2-year-old, US Marshals say For the past two months, the U.S. Marshals Service in Puerto Rico has been working to find a missing 2-year-old child kidnapped by his father, London Stevens, w. SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — A Hall County man...
