Hall County, GA

accesswdun.com

Two people arrested following Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office investigation

The Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office arrested two people on Wednesday for drug trafficking and possession. ARDEO and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office searched a Canon, Franklin County home and obtained marijuana, ecstasy and approximately 1.8 ounces of methamphetamine. Carolyn Nicole Vinson, 29 of Toccoa, was charged with trafficking...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, GA
The Georgia Sun

One woman dead in Gwinnett County homicide

The Scoop: The Gwinnett County Police Homicide Unit is investigating a homicide on Annistown Road and Centerville Highway. What We Know: At about 2:30 p.m. Friday officers at the Southside Precinct responded to a person shot call at a business. When officers arrived on scene, they located a woman dead from a gunshot wound inside a business.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
WMAZ

A fresh start for many with a criminal record in Gwinnett County

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Nearly 20 people with a criminal record just made history as part of Gwinnett County's inaugural class of the RED program. The non-profit, Rehabilitation Enables Dreams (RED) works to rehabilitate non-violent offenders. In Georgia, 4.2 million residents out of the 10.8 million people who live...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Man arrested on felony dog fighting charges in Cherokee County

CANTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An animal welfare check led to the arrest of a Cherokee County man. The Cherokee Marshal’s Office says it executed a search warrant Tuesday at a home in the 6300 block of Union Hill Road as part of an investigation that began with a request for a welfare check on animals at the home.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
allongeorgia.com

Georgia Gang Prosecution Unit Indicts Alleged Member of 1-8 Trey Bloods in Athens-Clarke County

Attorney General Chris Carr announced that the office’s new statewide Gang Prosecution Unit has indicted Kalip Sherman, an alleged member of the 1-8 Trey Bloods (183 Gangster Bloods), in Athens-Clarke County. Sherman has been charged with Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act and other drug and weapons offenses. He is also facing charges in Barrow County as part of a separate racketeering indictment that was announced last month and includes 16 other alleged members of the 1-8 Trey Bloods.
CLARKE COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Kentucky man to serve life for molesting children in Gainesville

A Kentucky man was convicted in Hall County court on Thursday for numerous child molestation charges. Ronnie Eugene Ring, 61, was living in Gainesville when the crimes occurred. He has been extradited from Bowling Green, Ky. back to Gainesville. According to District Attorney Lee Darragh, Ring began molesting two sisters...
GAINESVILLE, GA
WGAU

Boy kidnapped from Hall Country returned home

A boy kidnapped by his father and taken to Puerto Rico is now back in metro Atlanta. The suspect allegedly agreed to return the two-year-old to his mother in early October after picking him up in Hall County around five-days before. Instead, the man fled to Puerto Rico with his son and girlfriend. He ended up being arrested for a home invasion there, but the toddler was found safe.
HALL COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Hall County police officer resigns after allegations of excessive force

A Hall County police officer has resigned following accusations of excessive force on an woman. Oakwood Police Chief Tim Hatch confirms that Officer Timothy Holbrook quit after he was told his job would be terminated. Hollbrook is accused of body slamming Annie Lloyd back in October during her arrest, which was caught on police body camera video.
HALL COUNTY, GA

