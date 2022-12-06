ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsport, PA

Cogan Sation woman racks up additional drug charges

Williamsport, Pa. — A Cogan Station woman has been charged again for allegedly possessing narcotics with intent to distribute. This time, Ashley Ann Johnson, 36, was charged for possessing 4.48 grams of fentanyl after Lycoming County narcotics detectives picked her up to transport her to a rehabilitation facility. The detective said he and another narcotics detective arrived at a home at the 2000 block of W. Fourth Street on Jan....
COGAN STATION, PA
Troy man sentenced after assaulting an officer inside jail

BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) — A Troy man has been sentenced to additional time in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility after assaulting an officer inside the Bradford County Jail in January of 2022. According to the Bradford County District Attorney’s Office, Doyle K. Bonnell, 23, was sentenced to 27 to 72 months, with fines of […]
TROY, PA
Man sentenced in federal court for methamphetamine trafficking in Union County

Williamsport, Pa. — A convicted methamphetamine trafficker was sentenced in federal court recently to 17 1/2 years in prison. James Edward King III, 45, of Danville, was convicted on July 21 on charges of conspiracy to distribute 50 grams and more of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine, according to the United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. The investigation began based on information that King and...
UNION COUNTY, PA
Man accused of stealing fireworks to appear in court

Williamsport, Pa. — A Lycoming man accused of stealing nearly $25 worth of fireworks will appear in court this month. Sean Michael Miller, 47, of Williamsport allegedly used bags of potato chips to conceal the fireworks on June 21, police said. He then rang up and paid for the chips before leaving the Sheetz on Westminster Drive with the fireworks. Trooper Logan Womelsdorf spoke with an assistant manager at the...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Theft of vehicle reported at hotel

New Columbia, Pa. — A woman's car was stolen last weekend from the parking lot of a hotel in Union County. State police at Milton say the woman was staying at a hotel in White Deer Township when she got into an argument with the suspect. The suspect, who police said is known to them, wanted the accuser to drive her to Harlem, N.Y. The accuser refused to do so. When the woman went to the leave the hotel the morning of Dec. 5, she discovered her car was missing. The known suspect also was gone. Police say the stolen car is a 2019 tan Buick Encore with registration plate number KTV6684. Anyone with information may call PSP at 570-524-2662.
UNION COUNTY, PA
Hughesville Man Arrested for Active Warrant, Drugs

WATSONTOWN – A Hughesville man was taken in custody for possession of drugs Tuesday morning and was also found to be subject of an active arrest warrant. It happened near Watsontown, Milton state police say arrested was 45-year-old Lee Peterman. He was arraigned in district court and is now jailed in the Northumberland County Prison in lieu of bail.
HUGHESVILLE, PA
2 women dead, 2 men charged after overdose in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Two men are facing multiple charges after police said they allegedly gave two women drugs that killed them. Spring Township Police announced Thursday that Jonathan Baird, 38, of State College and Timothy King, 36, of Mount Pleasant, have been arrested and charged in two women’s deaths that resulted from overdoses. […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
Man charged with bank fraud in Luzerne County

NANTICOKE, Pa. — In Luzerne County, a man has been charged with bank fraud. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Reynard Lewis from Nanticoke, along with others, used stolen identities to create forged identification documents and credit cards to apply for multiple COVID-19 pandemic relief loans; more than $100,000 in pandemic stimulus funds were taken.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Multiple businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors in Pa.

Multiple businesses across counties in Pa. have been accused of selling alcohol to minors, according to reports. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) recently released information on compliance checks. THE LCE enforces liquor laws and other related provisions in Pa., PAHomepage.com reported. Sullivan, Northumberland, Northumberland, Columbia,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Man charged for pulling knife on woman

Montgomery, Pa. — State police say a man in Montgomery pulled a knife on a woman after they got into a fight. Derrick Marc Creamer, 19, shoved a woman to the ground on Nov. 26 as they fought at a Main Street home, according to Trooper Matthew Patrick of state police at Montoursville. As the woman started to get up, Creamer grabbed a knife and held it to her throat,...
MONTGOMERY, PA
Arbitration award made in WB dog mauling case

WILKES-BARRE — An arbitration panel in Luzerne County Court awarded a Dauphin County woman the amount she sought to cover emergency veterinary care for her dog mauled more than three years ago in an attack by two German shepherds owned by Beth Gilbert McBride, the county’s acting Election Director and chairwoman of Wilkes-Barre City Council.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
