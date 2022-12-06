Read full article on original website
Cogan Sation woman racks up additional drug charges
Williamsport, Pa. — A Cogan Station woman has been charged again for allegedly possessing narcotics with intent to distribute. This time, Ashley Ann Johnson, 36, was charged for possessing 4.48 grams of fentanyl after Lycoming County narcotics detectives picked her up to transport her to a rehabilitation facility. The detective said he and another narcotics detective arrived at a home at the 2000 block of W. Fourth Street on Jan....
Jury selection date set for Pa. man jailed since 2018 on homicide, standoff charges
SUNBURY-A Shamokin man may finally go to trial five years after he was charged in a Northumberland County homicide and a five-hour standoff. County Judge Charles H. Saylor Friday scheduled jury selection to begin June 20 with the trial for Jose Colon, 46, to begin immediately afterward. Jury selection is expected to take a week because it is a death penalty case.
Never-charged owner of seized SUV sues police in Pa. city for not returning it for 2 months
WILLIAMSPORT-A two-month delay in returning a vehicle seized as part of a Williamsport police investigation has resulted in a civil rights lawsuit against the city, mayor, chief and captain. The complaint filed Tuesday in U.S. Middle District Court by Farrah Kelly of Williamsport deals with a specific incident, but the...
Troy man sentenced after assaulting an officer inside jail
BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) — A Troy man has been sentenced to additional time in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility after assaulting an officer inside the Bradford County Jail in January of 2022. According to the Bradford County District Attorney’s Office, Doyle K. Bonnell, 23, was sentenced to 27 to 72 months, with fines of […]
Man sentenced in federal court for methamphetamine trafficking in Union County
Williamsport, Pa. — A convicted methamphetamine trafficker was sentenced in federal court recently to 17 1/2 years in prison. James Edward King III, 45, of Danville, was convicted on July 21 on charges of conspiracy to distribute 50 grams and more of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine, according to the United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. The investigation began based on information that King and...
Man accused of stealing fireworks to appear in court
Williamsport, Pa. — A Lycoming man accused of stealing nearly $25 worth of fireworks will appear in court this month. Sean Michael Miller, 47, of Williamsport allegedly used bags of potato chips to conceal the fireworks on June 21, police said. He then rang up and paid for the chips before leaving the Sheetz on Westminster Drive with the fireworks. Trooper Logan Womelsdorf spoke with an assistant manager at the...
Dauphin County man settles lawsuit against Williamsport cop for $50K
WILLIAMSPORT-A Steelton man who said he was harassed, handcuffed and never charged has settled for $50,000 a federal civil suit against a Williamsport police officer. The settlement with Keith Anderson was reached through a mediator without the defendant, Officer Clinton J. Gardner, admitting liability. Charter Oak Fire Insurance Co. will...
Ruling on Pa. firefighters’ deaths awaits police investigation: coroner
Two Lehigh County firefighters died from the injuries received battling a three-alarm Schuylkill County house fire, but the county coroner said the manner of death is pending the police investigation into the blaze. New Tripoli Fire Company Station 17 firefighter Marvin Gruber, 59, and Assistant Fire Chief Zachary Paris, 36,...
Theft of vehicle reported at hotel
New Columbia, Pa. — A woman's car was stolen last weekend from the parking lot of a hotel in Union County. State police at Milton say the woman was staying at a hotel in White Deer Township when she got into an argument with the suspect. The suspect, who police said is known to them, wanted the accuser to drive her to Harlem, N.Y. The accuser refused to do so. When the woman went to the leave the hotel the morning of Dec. 5, she discovered her car was missing. The known suspect also was gone. Police say the stolen car is a 2019 tan Buick Encore with registration plate number KTV6684. Anyone with information may call PSP at 570-524-2662.
State College man sentenced to 6 months after stealing $500K from senior citizens
According to WJAC, a former State College caretaker, who was accused of stealing more than half-a-million dollars from senior citizens in his care, has been sentenced. Authorities charged 42-year-old Ignacio Pearsall in July of last year, after he stole 11 total checks from at least seven of his patients, the news outlet said.
Hughesville Man Arrested for Active Warrant, Drugs
WATSONTOWN – A Hughesville man was taken in custody for possession of drugs Tuesday morning and was also found to be subject of an active arrest warrant. It happened near Watsontown, Milton state police say arrested was 45-year-old Lee Peterman. He was arraigned in district court and is now jailed in the Northumberland County Prison in lieu of bail.
2 women dead, 2 men charged after overdose in Centre County
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Two men are facing multiple charges after police said they allegedly gave two women drugs that killed them. Spring Township Police announced Thursday that Jonathan Baird, 38, of State College and Timothy King, 36, of Mount Pleasant, have been arrested and charged in two women’s deaths that resulted from overdoses. […]
Man charged with bank fraud in Luzerne County
NANTICOKE, Pa. — In Luzerne County, a man has been charged with bank fraud. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Reynard Lewis from Nanticoke, along with others, used stolen identities to create forged identification documents and credit cards to apply for multiple COVID-19 pandemic relief loans; more than $100,000 in pandemic stimulus funds were taken.
Thousands of dollars worth of stolen property found after police arrest State College man
STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ) — State College Police arrested a 41-year-old man for trespassing two apartments on the same night in November. State College Police said on Nov. 23 around 8:47 p.m. they responded to trespassing in progress at an apartment on South Burrowes Street. The woman told police she return home from Thanksgiving Break […]
Multiple businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors in Pa.
Multiple businesses across counties in Pa. have been accused of selling alcohol to minors, according to reports. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) recently released information on compliance checks. THE LCE enforces liquor laws and other related provisions in Pa., PAHomepage.com reported. Sullivan, Northumberland, Northumberland, Columbia,...
Man accused in road rage killing acquitted of 1st-degree murder, jury deadlocks on 3rd-degree murder charge
WEST BRUNSWICK TWP., Pa. - A Schuylkill County jury acquitted 31-year-old Tamiir Whitted in the road rage murder of 38-year-old George Marcincin. The deadly encounter happened as both men were driving on Route 61 in West Brunswick Township last April. Whitted says Marcincin kept trying to run him off the...
Man charged for pulling knife on woman
Montgomery, Pa. — State police say a man in Montgomery pulled a knife on a woman after they got into a fight. Derrick Marc Creamer, 19, shoved a woman to the ground on Nov. 26 as they fought at a Main Street home, according to Trooper Matthew Patrick of state police at Montoursville. As the woman started to get up, Creamer grabbed a knife and held it to her throat,...
Penn State student charged in Proud Boys protest apparently avoids expulsion
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — A Penn State University undergraduate appears to have avoided suspension or expulsion from school after his arrest near a planned appearance by the Proud Boys founder. Bram Woolley, 23, of Allentown was among the protesters Oct. 24 when Gavin McInnes, who started the far-right extremist...
Fallen Pa. firefighters escorted by police, first-responders: photos
On Thursday afternoon, the bodies of two New Tripoli Fire Company Station 17 firemen were escorted from the firehouse to the Lehigh County coroner’s office following Wednesday’s fatal Schuylkill County house fire. Marvin Gruber, 59, and Assistant Fire Chief Zachary Paris, 36, died at St. Luke’s Hospital-Miners Campus...
Arbitration award made in WB dog mauling case
WILKES-BARRE — An arbitration panel in Luzerne County Court awarded a Dauphin County woman the amount she sought to cover emergency veterinary care for her dog mauled more than three years ago in an attack by two German shepherds owned by Beth Gilbert McBride, the county’s acting Election Director and chairwoman of Wilkes-Barre City Council.
