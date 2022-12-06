These are the cheapest cities for a parking spot in the U.S.

Story at a glance

A new ranking from the driver’s education website Zutobi found that Cleveland is the cheapest city to park a car.

Drivers can park their vehicles for three hours for just $1.50 in the city.

On the other hand, the most expensive place to park a car is New York City.

Cleveland is the cheapest city in the country for parking, according to a new ranking from the driver’s education site Zutobi.com.

The report finds that the third-largest city in Ohio has the least expensive rate for three hours of parking, at just $1.50.

Dallas and Indianapolis tied as the second-cheapest city for parking, according to the ranking.

It only costs drivers $2 to park their vehicles in either city for three hours.

Memphis, Tenn., and Richmond, Va., tied for fourth-cheapest city for parking. Both cities have a parking rate of $2.50 for three hours.

Meanwhile, New York City is the most expensive place to park. The study found that the minimum a driver can expect to pay to park a vehicle in the Big Apple is $21.

New York’s ranking should not come as a surprise, given the five boroughs recently tied with Singapore for the priciest city on the planet.

Here are the full lists of the cheapest and most expensive cities to find parking:

Top 10 cheapest cities to find parking spots:

Rank City State Lowest Price for 3 Hour Parking 1 Cleveland Ohio $1.50 2 Dallas Texas $2 2 Indianapolis Indiana $2 4 Memphis Tennessee $2.50 4 Richmond Virginia $2.50 6 Columbus Ohio $3 6 Orlando Florida $3 6 Tulsa Oklahoma $3 9 Louisville Kentucky $3.50 10 Milwaukee Wisconsin $4 10 Fort Worth Texas $4 10 Tucson Arizona $4 10 St. Paul Minnesota $4 10 Cincinnati Ohio $4

Top 10 most expensive cities to find parking spots:

Rank City State Lowest Price for 3 Hour Parking 1 New York City New York $21 2 Boston Massachusetts $18 3 Denver Colorado $16 4 Philadelphia Pennsylvania $15 4 El Paso Texas $15 6 Washington District of Columbia $13.25 7 Chicago Illinois $13 8 San Francisco California $12 9 Jersey City New Jersey $10.25 10 Seattle Washington $10 10 Sacramento California $10 10 Charlotte North Carolina $10 10 Las Vegas Nevada $10 10 Tampa Florida $10 10 Jacksonville Florida $10 10 Colorado Springs Colorado $10 10 Toledo Ohio $10 10 Baton Rouge Louisiana $10

