These are the cheapest cities for a parking spot in the U.S.

By Alejandra O'Connell-Domenech
The Hill
 3 days ago

Story at a glance

  • A new ranking from the driver’s education website Zutobi found that Cleveland is the cheapest city to park a car.
  • Drivers can park their vehicles for three hours for just $1.50 in the city.
  • On the other hand, the most expensive place to park a car is New York City.

Cleveland is the cheapest city in the country for parking, according to a new ranking from the driver’s education site Zutobi.com.

The report finds that the third-largest city in Ohio has the least expensive rate for three hours of parking, at just $1.50.

Dallas and Indianapolis tied as the second-cheapest city for parking, according to the ranking.

It only costs drivers $2 to park their vehicles in either city for three hours.

Memphis, Tenn., and Richmond, Va., tied for fourth-cheapest city for parking. Both cities have a parking rate of $2.50 for three hours.

Meanwhile, New York City is the most expensive place to park. The study found that the minimum a driver can expect to pay to park a vehicle in the Big Apple is $21.

New York’s ranking should not come as a surprise, given the five boroughs recently tied with Singapore for the priciest city on the planet.

Here are the full lists of the cheapest and most expensive cities to find parking:

Top 10 cheapest cities to find parking spots:

Rank City State Lowest Price for 3 Hour Parking
1 Cleveland Ohio $1.50
2 Dallas Texas $2
2 Indianapolis Indiana $2
4 Memphis Tennessee $2.50
4 Richmond Virginia $2.50
6 Columbus Ohio $3
6 Orlando Florida $3
6 Tulsa Oklahoma $3
9 Louisville Kentucky $3.50
10 Milwaukee Wisconsin $4
10 Fort Worth Texas $4
10 Tucson Arizona $4
10 St. Paul Minnesota $4
10 Cincinnati Ohio $4

Top 10 most expensive cities to find parking spots:

Rank City State Lowest Price for 3 Hour Parking
1 New York City New York $21
2 Boston Massachusetts $18
3 Denver Colorado $16
4 Philadelphia Pennsylvania $15
4 El Paso Texas $15
6 Washington District of Columbia $13.25
7 Chicago Illinois $13
8 San Francisco California $12
9 Jersey City New Jersey $10.25
10 Seattle Washington $10
10 Sacramento California $10
10 Charlotte North Carolina $10
10 Las Vegas Nevada $10
10 Tampa Florida $10
10 Jacksonville Florida $10
10 Colorado Springs Colorado $10
10 Toledo Ohio $10
10 Baton Rouge Louisiana $10

Community Policy