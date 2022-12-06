ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Sports

Seahawks' Marquise Goodwin: No practice Wednesday

Goodwin (hand) didn't practice Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports. Goodwin missed some time this past Sunday at the Rams with a hand injury, which continues to bother him. He still was able to play through it, making his only catch, a 17-yard gain, on the snap before DK Metcalf's game-winning touchdown. With no activity to begin Week 14 prep, Goodwin's status bears watching as the week continues to get a sense of his availability ahead of Sunday's game versus the Panthers.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

NFL Week 14 picks, best bets: Burrow's Bengals destroy Browns, Vikings upset Lions

We had our first losing week in quite some time, but are still No. 1 among CBS Sports experts. First one to 100 ATS wins on the season! As far as last week goes, I'm shocked Tua Tagovailoa lost to Brock Purdy, I'm surprised the Seattle Seahawks couldn't cover vs. the Los Angeles Rams and then I'm just unlucky that Lamar Jackson was injured vs. the Denver Broncos.
CBS Sports

Bills' Jordan Phillips: Ruled out for Week 14

Phillips (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Jets, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports. After suffering a shoulder injury in Week 13 versus the Patriots, Phillips will be forced to miss at least one contest while nursing the injury. In his absence in Week 14, Tim Settle could see a slight uptick in usage on the defensive line. Phillips will now shift his focus to being ready for the Bills' Saturday night matchup with the Dolphins in Week 15.
CBS Sports

Bengals' Tee Higgins: Added to injury report

Higgins (hamstring) was listed as limited at practice Thursday, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports. Higgins practiced fully Wednesday, so his addition to the Bengals' injury report is notable and could be indicative of an in-practice setback Thursday. Added context regarding Higgins' status for Sunday's game against the Browns will arrive no later than Friday, but if he ends up out or limited this weekend, Trenton Irwin would be a candidate to see added snaps Week 14 alongside Ja'Marr Chase and Tyler Boyd.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Steelers' Chris Boswell: Practicing again

Pittsburgh designated Boswell (groin) for return from injured reserve Thursday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports. Boswell has evidently shown enough progress in his recovery from the right groin injury that has sidelined him since Week 8 to resume practicing, but it's unclear if he'll be cleared to rejoin the 53-man roster ahead of Sunday's game against the Ravens. The Steelers have a 21-day window to evaluate Boswell for a return to the roster, so the team can wait until late December to decide whether to activate him or keep him on IR for the rest of the season. Matthew Wright has served as the Steelers' kicker in the past four games, converting 12 of 14 field-goal tries and all seven of his extra-point attempts.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Bengals' Samaje Perine: Could be involved with Mixon back

Perine will cede starting running back duties to Joe Mixon in Sunday's game against the Browns after the latter practiced fully Wednesday and cleared the NFL's concussion protocol, but Perine may have earned a larger role than he previously held after excelling as a replacement for Mixon over the past two games, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Falcons' Jalen Mayfield: Practice window expires

Mayfield (back) reverted back to IR on Thursday after his practice window's expiration, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports. Mayfield will spend the rest of the season on IR after the Falcons failed to activate him within his 21-day practice window. The veteran started 16 games at left guard for Atlanta last season, so with Chuma Edoga (knee) dealing with injury, Mayfield's presence could have been a legitimate boost.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Bengals' Tee Higgins: Expected to play Sunday

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said Friday that Higgins (hamstring) is expected to play Sunday against the Browns, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports. Per Baby, Higgins was in uniform for Friday's walk-through session after being limited in practice Thursday due to a hamstring injury. The Bengals' upcoming practice report will reveal whether Higgins heads into the weekend with an official injury designation or if he's fully cleared to play against Cleveland.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 14, 2022: Model says start Latavius Murray, but sit Devin Singletary

Week 14 Fantasy football lineups may look a little barren considering there are six teams on bye this week. The running back position, especially, is taking a hit with the likes of Alvin Kamara and Jonathan Taylor resting at home. But players with less name recognition have emerged in recent weeks and could factor into your Week 14 Fantasy football strategy. Rookie backs like Isiah Pacheco and Rachaad White have leapfrogged veterans on their respective teams and could be intriguing Week 14 Fantasy football start-sit decisions. Before locking in your Week 14 Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Week 14 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Nails game-winner Thursday

Murray totaled 21 points (8-21 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Thursday's 121-120 win over the Trail Blazers. Murray capped off a strong performance Thursday by connecting on the game-winning three-pointer. After easing his way back to begin the season, Murray has quickly rediscovered some of his best form. His efficiency from the field remains a slight issue, the only real negative we have seen of late. Given the sample size, there is no reason to think Murray won't be able to flirt with top-50 value the rest of the way.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Titans' Treylon Burks: Remains absent Friday

Burks (concussion) wasn't spotted at practice Friday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. Burks has been unable to practice since exiting early in the Titans' Week 13 loss to the Eagles with the concussion. The rookie wide receiver will be hard pressed to clear the NFL's five-step concussion protocol in time to face the Jaguars on Sunday, so those relying on Burks in fantasy lineups should have an alternative ready to go. Robert Woods and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine will lead Tennessee's receiving corps if Burks sits, but both wideouts failed to consistent produce useful numbers when Burks was sidelined Weeks 5 through 9.
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS Sports

Marlon Davidson: Visits with Niners

The 49ers hosted Davidson (knee) for a tryout Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. San Francisco could consider Davidson as an option to make up for the extended absence of Hassan Ridgeway (pectoral). The 2020 second-round pick has consistently dealt with injury during the early stages of his NFL career.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

