FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Huntsville Doctor with a History of Not Paying Payroll 'Failed to Pay One Employee for 150 Hours of Work'Zack LoveHuntsville, AL
4 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Huntsville is Spending a Million to Recruit Workers but the City Still Needs a Solid Plan to Address Affordable HousingZack LoveHuntsville, AL
New Company Purchases the Huntsville Contract to Pick up Blue Recycle Carts After Bankruptcy & 2,000 Complaints CallsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
6 Cities You Should Move to in AlabamaJameson StewardAlabama State
radio7media.com
Roadwork affects I-65 in Giles County
ROADWORK CONTINUES IN GILES COUNTY THIS WEEK ON INTERSTATE 65. FROM 9 AM TO 3 PM DAILY, MOTORISTS CAN EXPECT LANE CLOSURES IN THE RIGHT TWO LANES ON THE NORTHBOUND SIDE, IN THE AREA OF MILE MARKERS 5 TO 6. CREWS WILL BE REPAIRING A HOLE IN THE BRIDGE DECK. THE LEFT LANE WILL REMAIN OPEN.
radio7media.com
Highway checkpoints in Giles and Marshall counties
THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS ON FRIDAY, DECEMBER 23, IN GILES AND MARSHALL COUNTIES. IN GILES COUNTY, A CHECKPOINT IS PLANNED ON HIGHWAY 31 AT THE 3.6 MILE MARKER. A CHECKPOINT WILL BE HELD IN MARSHALL COUNTY ON U.S. HIGHWAY 31 ALTERNATE. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
WAAY-TV
Huntsville's Rocket City Marathon draws big crowds after two-year hiatus
One of Huntsville's longest-running sporting events made its return on Saturday, as the Rocket City Marathon kicked off early in the morning. Event organizers were forced to cancel the events the past two years, due to COVID-19 and severe weather respectively. The organizers decision to cancel last year was a...
WAAY-TV
Alabama Original: Christmas at Eddie's Florist
Eddie Moore is a florist year-round. But each July, his focus expands. Now in its 38th year of spreading cheer, Moore’s Christmas tree displays at his Christmas at Eddie’s shop seem to get bigger each year. "In the first year I opened, I had five trees. This year...
WAAY-TV
Have you seen Vincenzo? New Huntsville arrival missing for several weeks
A new neighbor is hoping a little North Alabama magic will reunite him with a beloved family member. Miles Schwartz moved to Huntsville from Idaho in October. He said he came here without any friends or family other than his two dogs. On Nov. 1, a neighbor told Schwartz they saw one of the dogs - 5-year-old Vincenzo - chasing squirrels in Sherwood Park on Greendale Drive.
radio7media.com
USDA commodity distribution for Marshall County
THE SOUTH-CENTRAL HUMAN RESOURCE AGENCY ANNOUNCED THAT U.S.D.A. COMMODITIES WILL BE DISTRIBUTED THURSDAY IN MARSHALL COUNTY. THE DISTRIBUTION WILL TAKE PLACE AT HOPETOWN, LOCATED ON NORTH FIFTH AVENUE IN LEWISBURG. DISTRIBUTION WILL BE FROM 12:30 TO 2 PM, TO ELIGIBLE AREA RESIDENTS. ANYONE RECEIVING AID FROM ONE OF THE FOLLOWING PROGRAMS IS ELIGIBLE: SNAP, FAMILIES FIRST, SSI, LIHEAP, OR PROOF OF RESIDENCY IN PUBLIC HOUSING.
WAAY-TV
UPDATE: Morgan County investigators find missing Somerville man
11:35 a.m. UPDATE: The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says Mr. Houser has been located. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says investigators are looking for a missing Somerville man. Joe Kevin Houser, 68, was last seen about 3:15 p.m. Wednesday leaving a residence in the 600 block of Bluff City...
radio7media.com
Giles County law enforcement issues scam alert
THE GILES COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT IS ALERTING THE PUBLIC OF A SCAM IN GILES COUNTY. OFFICALS ADVISE SOMEONE IS CALLING CLAIMING TO BE LIEUTENANT SHANE HUNTER OF THE GILES COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT, ADVISING THAT THE PERSON HAS OUTSTANDING WARRANTS OR OTHER MATTERS THAT NEED TO BE TAKEN CARE OF IMMEDIATELY. THE SCAMMER ALSO TELLS THE PERSON THEY NEED TO DOWNLOAD A CASH APP TO TAKE CARE OF THE MATTER. THE GILES COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT WOULD LIKE TO REMIND THE PUBLIC THAT THEY DO NOT MAKE CALLS OF THIS NATURE AND NEITHER DOES LT. HUNTER. IF YOU DO RECEIVE A CALL OF THIS NATURE, HANG UP IMMEDIATELY AND REPORT THE CALL TO AUTHORITIES, OR THE GILES COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT AT 931-363-3505.
wgnsradio.com
Bedford County Sheriffs Needs Help In Identifying This Man
(SHELBYVILLE) The Bedford County Sheriffs Office is investigating a strong-armed robbery that occured a little before 9:00 o'clock this past Friday (12/9/2022) night at the Pit Stop Market. As seen in surveillance pictures from the popular eatery and convenience store, the suspect is a male who is approximately 5 foot...
WAAY-TV
Huntsville Police Department swears in 7 new police officers
Huntsville Police Department is growing. Seven cadets completed the academy and now will take on field training. With a rapidly growing city, there's a need for more police officers, but that comes with its share of challenges. "There's no secret we've had trouble recruiting," said Huntsville Police Chief Kirk Giles.
WAAY-TV
Huntsville Police: Juvenile injured in what appears to be an accidental self-inflicted shooting
The Huntsville Police Department says officers are investigating what appears to be an accidental self-inflicted shooting involving a juvenile. The call came in at 5:39 Sunday evening, according to HPD. It happened in the 400 block of Julia Street in Huntsville. Police say the victim was transported to Huntsville Hospital...
Williamson County high-speed chase with man driving with no lights ends in arrest
A Columbia man risked his life and the lives of many others Thursday morning after a dangerous high-speed chase in a rainy Williamson County. Much of the chase was captured on multiple body cameras.
WAAY-TV
Jury finds Hartselle man not guilty in Morgan County murder
UPDATE: A jury has found Zachary Williams not guilty of the murder of Michael Irvin Jr. Deliberations began late Thursday and ended Friday afternoon. Stick with WAAY 31 for updates. From earlier:. A Hartselle man's fate is about to be in the hands of a jury, as closing arguments ended...
WAAY-TV
Huntsville man charged with human smuggling in Texas
Texas authorities have charged a Huntsville man with human smuggling. Adan Torres-Ramirez, 30, was involved in a vehicle crash in Kilgore, Texas, shortly before midnight Dec. 3, according to the Kilgore Police Department. The department said officers counted seven people in the SUV, all of whom were Mexican nationals. While...
WAAY-TV
Decatur's Jere Adcock reflects on 27-year run with Red Raiders
After 27 seasons, 187 wins and countless memories, Decatur head football coach Jere Adcock has decided to call it a career. The second longest-serving coach in Red Raiders’ history said he was ready to retire and try other things. But this wasn’t a spur-of-the-moment decision. Adcock went into...
WAAY-TV
Bond set at $1 million for Collinsville man who allegedly shot, killed his mother
A Collinsville man is being held in the Cherokee County Detention Center with bond set at $1 million after he allegedly shot and killed his mother in Collinsville. Bruce Lee Jones, 41, is charged with the murder of 62-year-old Sandra Jelks of Collinsville. Jelks was found in the living room of her home about 7:55 p.m. Tuesday.
WAAY-TV
