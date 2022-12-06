THE GILES COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT IS ALERTING THE PUBLIC OF A SCAM IN GILES COUNTY. OFFICALS ADVISE SOMEONE IS CALLING CLAIMING TO BE LIEUTENANT SHANE HUNTER OF THE GILES COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT, ADVISING THAT THE PERSON HAS OUTSTANDING WARRANTS OR OTHER MATTERS THAT NEED TO BE TAKEN CARE OF IMMEDIATELY. THE SCAMMER ALSO TELLS THE PERSON THEY NEED TO DOWNLOAD A CASH APP TO TAKE CARE OF THE MATTER. THE GILES COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT WOULD LIKE TO REMIND THE PUBLIC THAT THEY DO NOT MAKE CALLS OF THIS NATURE AND NEITHER DOES LT. HUNTER. IF YOU DO RECEIVE A CALL OF THIS NATURE, HANG UP IMMEDIATELY AND REPORT THE CALL TO AUTHORITIES, OR THE GILES COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT AT 931-363-3505.

16 HOURS AGO