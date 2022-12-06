ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Market, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
radio7media.com

Roadwork affects I-65 in Giles County

ROADWORK CONTINUES IN GILES COUNTY THIS WEEK ON INTERSTATE 65. FROM 9 AM TO 3 PM DAILY, MOTORISTS CAN EXPECT LANE CLOSURES IN THE RIGHT TWO LANES ON THE NORTHBOUND SIDE, IN THE AREA OF MILE MARKERS 5 TO 6. CREWS WILL BE REPAIRING A HOLE IN THE BRIDGE DECK. THE LEFT LANE WILL REMAIN OPEN.
radio7media.com

Highway checkpoints in Giles and Marshall counties

THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS ON FRIDAY, DECEMBER 23, IN GILES AND MARSHALL COUNTIES. IN GILES COUNTY, A CHECKPOINT IS PLANNED ON HIGHWAY 31 AT THE 3.6 MILE MARKER. A CHECKPOINT WILL BE HELD IN MARSHALL COUNTY ON U.S. HIGHWAY 31 ALTERNATE. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
GILES COUNTY, TN
WAAY-TV

Huntsville's Rocket City Marathon draws big crowds after two-year hiatus

One of Huntsville's longest-running sporting events made its return on Saturday, as the Rocket City Marathon kicked off early in the morning. Event organizers were forced to cancel the events the past two years, due to COVID-19 and severe weather respectively. The organizers decision to cancel last year was a...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Alabama Original: Christmas at Eddie's Florist

Eddie Moore is a florist year-round. But each July, his focus expands. Now in its 38th year of spreading cheer, Moore’s Christmas tree displays at his Christmas at Eddie’s shop seem to get bigger each year. "In the first year I opened, I had five trees. This year...
HENAGAR, AL
WAAY-TV

Have you seen Vincenzo? New Huntsville arrival missing for several weeks

A new neighbor is hoping a little North Alabama magic will reunite him with a beloved family member. Miles Schwartz moved to Huntsville from Idaho in October. He said he came here without any friends or family other than his two dogs. On Nov. 1, a neighbor told Schwartz they saw one of the dogs - 5-year-old Vincenzo - chasing squirrels in Sherwood Park on Greendale Drive.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
radio7media.com

USDA commodity distribution for Marshall County

THE SOUTH-CENTRAL HUMAN RESOURCE AGENCY ANNOUNCED THAT U.S.D.A. COMMODITIES WILL BE DISTRIBUTED THURSDAY IN MARSHALL COUNTY. THE DISTRIBUTION WILL TAKE PLACE AT HOPETOWN, LOCATED ON NORTH FIFTH AVENUE IN LEWISBURG. DISTRIBUTION WILL BE FROM 12:30 TO 2 PM, TO ELIGIBLE AREA RESIDENTS. ANYONE RECEIVING AID FROM ONE OF THE FOLLOWING PROGRAMS IS ELIGIBLE: SNAP, FAMILIES FIRST, SSI, LIHEAP, OR PROOF OF RESIDENCY IN PUBLIC HOUSING.
MARSHALL COUNTY, TN
WAAY-TV

UPDATE: Morgan County investigators find missing Somerville man

11:35 a.m. UPDATE: The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says Mr. Houser has been located. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says investigators are looking for a missing Somerville man. Joe Kevin Houser, 68, was last seen about 3:15 p.m. Wednesday leaving a residence in the 600 block of Bluff City...
SOMERVILLE, AL
radio7media.com

Giles County law enforcement issues scam alert

THE GILES COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT IS ALERTING THE PUBLIC OF A SCAM IN GILES COUNTY. OFFICALS ADVISE SOMEONE IS CALLING CLAIMING TO BE LIEUTENANT SHANE HUNTER OF THE GILES COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT, ADVISING THAT THE PERSON HAS OUTSTANDING WARRANTS OR OTHER MATTERS THAT NEED TO BE TAKEN CARE OF IMMEDIATELY. THE SCAMMER ALSO TELLS THE PERSON THEY NEED TO DOWNLOAD A CASH APP TO TAKE CARE OF THE MATTER. THE GILES COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT WOULD LIKE TO REMIND THE PUBLIC THAT THEY DO NOT MAKE CALLS OF THIS NATURE AND NEITHER DOES LT. HUNTER. IF YOU DO RECEIVE A CALL OF THIS NATURE, HANG UP IMMEDIATELY AND REPORT THE CALL TO AUTHORITIES, OR THE GILES COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT AT 931-363-3505.
wgnsradio.com

Bedford County Sheriffs Needs Help In Identifying This Man

(SHELBYVILLE) The Bedford County Sheriffs Office is investigating a strong-armed robbery that occured a little before 9:00 o'clock this past Friday (12/9/2022) night at the Pit Stop Market. As seen in surveillance pictures from the popular eatery and convenience store, the suspect is a male who is approximately 5 foot...
BEDFORD COUNTY, TN
WAAY-TV

Huntsville Police Department swears in 7 new police officers

Huntsville Police Department is growing. Seven cadets completed the academy and now will take on field training. With a rapidly growing city, there's a need for more police officers, but that comes with its share of challenges. "There's no secret we've had trouble recruiting," said Huntsville Police Chief Kirk Giles.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Jury finds Hartselle man not guilty in Morgan County murder

UPDATE: A jury has found Zachary Williams not guilty of the murder of Michael Irvin Jr. Deliberations began late Thursday and ended Friday afternoon. Stick with WAAY 31 for updates. From earlier:. A Hartselle man's fate is about to be in the hands of a jury, as closing arguments ended...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Huntsville man charged with human smuggling in Texas

Texas authorities have charged a Huntsville man with human smuggling. Adan Torres-Ramirez, 30, was involved in a vehicle crash in Kilgore, Texas, shortly before midnight Dec. 3, according to the Kilgore Police Department. The department said officers counted seven people in the SUV, all of whom were Mexican nationals. While...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Decatur's Jere Adcock reflects on 27-year run with Red Raiders

After 27 seasons, 187 wins and countless memories, Decatur head football coach Jere Adcock has decided to call it a career. The second longest-serving coach in Red Raiders’ history said he was ready to retire and try other things. But this wasn’t a spur-of-the-moment decision. Adcock went into...
DECATUR, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy