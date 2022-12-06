Read full article on original website
STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Freshman Donovan Clingan had a career-high 21 points and 11 rebounds to lead No. 5 UConn over Long Island University 114-61. It was Clingan’s second double-double of the season, and he was one of five UConn players who scored in double digits. Sophomore Jordan Hawkins had a team-high 22 points and was 6 of 9 on 3-pointers; freshman Alex Karaban turned in a career-high 19 points; Adama Sanogo added 16 points and Naheim Alleyne added 11.
BREAKING: NC State offensive line coach John Garrison reportedly leaves for Ole Miss
NC State’s staff continued its reshuffling Saturday afternoon, with offensive line coach John Garrison reportedly taking the same job with Ole Miss, per On3’s Matt Zenitz. The former Wolfpack assistant has coached in Raleigh since 2019. The Nebraska alumnus has spent 18 seasons coaching and now reunites with...
