Read full article on original website
Related
What Is the Average Social Security Benefit at 65?
For most of the last century, 65 has been considered the standard retirement age in the United States, but that doesn't mean most Americans actually retire at that age. As recently as 1992, the...
Former Twitter employees file class-action lawsuit, alleging company targeted women in layoffs
Two female former Twitter employees have filed a class action lawsuit against the company, alleging that layoffs that happened following Elon Musk’s acquisition disproportionately targeted women. Carolina Strifling and Willow Turkal filed their complaint on Wednesday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of San Francisco on behalf of themselves and other female…
VA official hopes laid-off tech workers will take on a new mission
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is hoping that the recent wave of tech layoffs could help it fill around 1,000 open positions in areas ranging from cybersecurity to software development. Why it matters: The VA serves over 9 million veterans in more than 2,000 locations, but its digital transformation...
Laid-off tech employees say good-bye to stock options' golden age
The wave of tech layoffs this year is adding to shockwaves in the private markets, as many workers look to sell their company stock just as valuations are collapsing. Why it matters: Say goodbye to the golden age of employee stock options. This is part of a big unraveling happening for tech workers, many living through their first downturn and experiencing unfamiliar job woes like layoffs, hiring freezes, and the diminishing value of their stock compensation.
First look: The U.S. cities where immigrants are moving and thriving
Immigrants already in the U.S. who decide to move are disproportionately heading for Sun Belt metros, according to a new study by the Bush Institute. Why it matters: In recent decades, immigrants in the U.S. have increasingly chosen to live in smaller cities and more suburban areas — spreading demographic and social change across the country.
Peru's president asks cabinet to take anti-corruption pledge
LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peru’s newest president, Dina Boluarte, swore in a new Cabinet Saturday just three days after becoming the country’s first female head of state, and asked each minister to pledge not to be corrupt while in office. The 16 ministers picked by Boluarte, who on Wednesday was elevated from vice president to replace the ousted Pedro Castillo as the country’s leader, will be key to further inflaming or calming a South American country experiencing a seemingly endemic political crisis. ...
5. Big Tech's mixed record on climate
The tech industry has produced ambitious pledges and tangible steps to limit climate change — but it's also responsible for emissions that make the problem worse. Why it matters: Giants like Amazon, Microsoft, Apple and Google are important — but also controversial — corporate actors on climate change.
Ex-employees sue Twitter for alleged gender discrimination in layoffs after Musk takeover
Two former Twitter employees on Wednesday filed a class action lawsuit against the social media company alleging that its recent mass layoffs disproportionally affected female employees. Driving the news: This is the latest lawsuit stemming from the mass layoffs that followed Elon Musk's takeover of the company. Details: The lawsuit...
Biden administration to appeal ruling blocking Title 42 immigration policy
The Biden administration is appealing a federal judge's ruling that blocks the government from expelling migrants at the southern U.S. border without the chance for asylum under the Title 42 policy. Driving the news: In a notice of an appeal filed Wednesday, the Department of Justice argued that the Centers...
4. Climate tech's parity challenge
The rising demand for green tech is leading to a wave of new strategies to reduce the disproportionate impact of climate change on frontline communities across the U.S. Driving the news: These tech solutions are being created by diversely owned startups, despite racial and socioeconomic barriers to funding access in the venture capital ecosystem.
What happens when the COVID national emergency ends
While much has been made about the COVID-19 public health emergency, there's another less-discussed emergency declaration that Republicans could target in the next Congress, bringing changes for employer-sponsored health plans, COBRA and flexible spending accounts. Why it matters: The vote might happen once Republicans take control of the House next...
Cedar Rapids listed as top destination for immigrants' second move
Top 25 larger metros where immigrants make their “second move” to. Data: The George W. Bush Institute; Map: Alice Feng/AxiosImmigrants who are already living in the United States are choosing more affordable metros for their "second move." A new report by the Bush Institute lists Cedar Rapids as one of the best places for them to go.The living standards for immigrants in Cedar Rapids are comparable to the country's 25 largest metros, according to the report.Why it matters: In recent decades, immigrants in the U.S. have increasingly chosen to live in smaller cities and more suburban areas — spreading demographic...
Indiana attorney general sues TikTok over child safety, data privacy concerns
Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita (R) announced Wednesday that he is suing TikTok for allegedly failing to protect children from mature content and deceiving users about the Chinese government's ability to access their data. Why it matters: None of the allegations are new to TikTok, which is owned by the...
Americans' pandemic-era cash pile is shrinking
Americans' real incomes are stagnating or declining thanks to high inflation, yet consumers are still spending at a rapid pace — two things that, taken together, are a bit of an economic puzzle. What’s going on: One explanation dates back to pandemic-era fiscal policy, the effects of which are...
Atlanta to create its first-ever city labor department
Living-wage jobs are one of the best ways to address housing affordability, crime, education and income inequality, which are all issues that afflict Atlanta. What's happening: Mayor Andre Dickens wants to make those opportunities more available to residents by creating City Hall’s first-ever labor department. Details: The proposed department...
Number of non-English speakers in U.S. soared since 1980
The number of people in the United States who speak a language other than English at home — mainly Spanish — has nearly tripled over the last 40 years, according to new data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Why it matters: Major shifts in immigration from Latin America...
Activision sues California agency that sued it over misconduct
A public records lawsuit filed this week on behalf of Activision Blizzard aims to turn the tables on California’s Civil Rights Department, which has been suing the game maker over alleged sexual misconduct and pay discrimination at its workplace. Why it matters: Activision has been in a bitter dispute...
Why lower stocks could be a good thing
The stonks are too damn high. One good thing that could happen for America over the coming weeks would be for the stock market to embark upon another significant decline. Why it matters: A buoyant stock market is constraining the Fed and, ultimately, hurting the country. There's a financial media convention that higher = better, when it comes to the stock market — but that's not always the case.
Florida lawmaker behind "Don't Say Gay" bill accused of COVID aid fraud
The Florida lawmaker who sponsored the state's controversial "Don't Say Gall" bill has been indicted for COVID-19 relief fraud, per a Department of Justice statement Wednesday. The big picture: A federal grand jury returned a six-count indictment against state Rep. Joe Harding (R-Williston), 35, who said he pleaded not guilty...
Putin: More prisoner swaps with U.S. "possible" after Griner-Bout exchange
Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday more U.S.-Russian prisoner swaps may occur if the two countries can continue to reach compromises, according to Russian state media. Why it matters: The comments come one day after WNBA star Brittney Griner was exchanged for convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. Driving the...
Axios
Washington, DC
98K+
Followers
56K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 0