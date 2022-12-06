While many, including myself, love the peaceful nature of light rain, closing out a period of drizzle with a rainbow sighting certainly adds a lovely bookend to a forecast. Of course, to have a rainbow, we first need rain or a storm. Rainbows are formed when water and other particles in the atmosphere act as a prism, taking the sun's light and dispersing it. Each color of light takes a different speed and path through the prism, giving us the beautiful seven colors of our rainbow.

1 DAY AGO