High school football state championship scoreboard
Champions are crowned at the Georgia high school football state championships at Georgia State’s Center Parc Stadium.
Updated odds to win the national championship ahead of the College Football Playoff
Ohio State is in the College Football Playoff. And while it came via a rather unconventional route after a loss to Michigan, the Buckeyes still have a seat at the table and hope to finish off the most divine feast of the 2022 season. The odds to win the national...
First Baptist beats Trinity Catholic, claims 1st state championship in program history with defensive masterpiece
TALLAHASSEE, Fla.- First Baptist head coach Billy Sparacio has built the Lions’ football program from the ground up fourteen years ago. The patchy, foggy weather never really cleared up, but the Lions’ defense made it clear they wouldn’t be bullied around. In the Class 1S state ...
Council, Smith lead No. 9 Razorbacks past Sooners 88-78
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Junior Ricky Council IV scored 26 points and freshman Nick Smith Jr. had 21 in No. 9 Arkansas’ 88-78 victory over Oklahoma on Saturday. Arkansas, which improved to 9-1 on the season, trailed most of the first half, but led by three at the break and gradually pulled away from the Sooners throughout the second half.
Texas A&M, Oregon State try to rediscover winning formula
Texas A&M will look to its home court advantage to get back on the winning track Sunday when it faces
Down 20, LSU rallies to edge Wake Forest on late layup
LSU’s Justice Hill scored a layup on a Wake Forest defensive breakdown with 2.1 seconds left as the Tigers, who
Jordan Miller and Miami take down NC State
Jordan Miller scored a team-high 25 points to lead Miami to an 80-73 win against visiting North Carolina State in
