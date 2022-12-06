ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

Comments / 0

Related
KSNT News

Four K-State football players receive All-American honors

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – K-State football had four players named All-Americans following a Big 12 Championship-winning season. Offensive lineman Cooper Beebe was named a first team member by the Athletic. Running back Deuce Vaughn was also named a first team member by the Athletic. Defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah was named a second-team member by the […]
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

Five Wildcats named AP All-Big 12 players

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – After a Big 12 Championship-winning season for K-State football, five Wildcats have been named to the AP All-Big 12 teams. Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year Felix Anudike-Uzomah was a unanimous choice at first team defensive end. Lineman Cooper Beebe and running back Deuce Vaughn join Anudike-Uzomah on the first […]
MANHATTAN, KS
heartlandcollegesports.com

Can K-State Take the Next Step After Winning a Big 12 Championship?

“Big 12 champions has a nice ring to it,” said Klieman, who is in his fourth season at Kansas State. Yes, it does, coach! K-State got it done against TCU in a thrilling Big 12 championship game. Ty Zentner kicked the game-winning field goal in overtime to give K-State the 31-28 victory. It was K-State’s third Big 12 championship and its first in the Chris Klieman era.
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

Daily Delivery: Kansas State football may be poised to be king of the hill when the New 12 arrives

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. The 14-school version of the Big 12 arrives next football season as the four new schools in the conference arrive two years before Oklahoma and Texas deaprt for the SEC. As Fitz explains, this is a crucial time for the eight schools that will remain from the current Big 12, as someone can assert themselves as the new top dog in the New 12 once OU and UT are gone. And while Kansas State, as Big 12 champs, seemed poised to do so, last year's title teams — Oklahoma State and Baylor — sunk to the middle of the pack this year, so be warned Wildcats.
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

Kansas State football commit Jordan Allen addresses rumors

Tis the season for recruiting rumors and K-State's 2023 pledge Jordan Allen has certainly been in the middle of plenty over the past month. Committed to the Wildcats since early September, the defensive end earned a scholarship offer from Oklahoma in late October and has become a hot topic for both fanbases ever since.
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

United Methodist Church’s new bishop for Kansas makes history

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The United Methodist Church recently elected new leaders for its various regions, and the new bishop coming to Kansas is making history. Rev. Dr. David Wilson is the first Native American bishop ever elected in the denomination. He currently serves in Oklahoma City, and will be based from Topeka as he moves to lead the UMC congregations in Kansas and Nebraska.
KANSAS STATE
Little Apple Post

Kan. district cancels school after threats, investigation of offensive chants

WICHITA (AP) —Two Kansas high schools are investigating after students at one school reportedly yelled racist and offensive taunts at the other school's basketball team. Topeka High School's team was subjected to “racial slurs, threats and disgusting taunts,” during a game on Saturday with Valley Center High School, Coach Geo Lyons said in a Change.org petition. He also said Valley Center students used a Black baby doll to taunt his team during the game.
TOPEKA, KS
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in Kansas

Most of the lakes in Kansas are man-made lakes created to manage flood control, water supplies and to help irrigate the miles and miles of crops grown in Kansas. There are 24 public reservoirs that have been built over the years. Smaller lakes and ponds dot the landscape of the state as well providing pockets of habitats for fish, turtles, birds and migrating waterfowl. Many of the bigger reservoirs are around the same size with Milford Lake being the biggest lake in Kansas. The bigger reservoirs in the state are also the deepest lakes although that is not always the case. If you are looking for some of the deeper pools for fishing there are a few lakes that have prime fishing holes. Let’s take a look at the deepest lake in Kansas.
KANSAS STATE
nomadlawyer.org

Manhattan: 8 Amazing Places To Visit In Manhattan, Kansas

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Manhattan Kansas. Known as the “Little Apple” of the Flint Hills, Manhattan Kansas is an exciting place to visit. Its small town charm is accompanied by a wealth of arts and culture. There are a variety of activities to keep you busy, including shopping, dining, and outdoor recreation.
MANHATTAN, KS
KVOE

Negotiations underway to sell Emporia Country Club to local ownership group

The future of the Emporia Country Club is apparently in the process of adding a new chapter. Negotiations are underway to sell the property to an ownership group led by Skip Evans after a shareholder meeting late last month. Shareholders also considered a proposal from Dynamic Discs owner Jeremy Rusco before moving forward with the Evans-led group.
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

What restaurants will be at the Topeka Wing Fling?

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Several local restaurants will be showing up at the annual Wing Fling in the Stormont Vail Events Center later this month. The 7th annual Wing Fling is Topeka’s only Chicken Wing Competition. The event will feature hot wings, cold drinks and more than a little competition. The following list of local restaurants […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Crews respond to two-car injury crash Wednesday afternoon north of Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were taken to a local hospital Wednesday afternoon following a two-car crash just north of Topeka. The collision was reported around 3:35 p.m. near N.W. 62nd Street and Elmont Road. Shawnee County sheriff’s officials said at the scene that no one was seriously injured...
TOPEKA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy