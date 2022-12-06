About two weeks ago, Susie Allen noticed she wasn’t getting as much mail at her home south of Steamboat Springs, just off of Routt County Road 14, as she normally does. “We just noticed that because I wasn’t getting any mail … and after four days, at this time here, I knew something was up,” said Allen, who has lived in the same house since 1986. “I check (the mail) every day and it’s not there, so I was concerned about the information in my mail and if it would be used to steal my Identity.”

ROUTT COUNTY, CO ・ 20 HOURS AGO