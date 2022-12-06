Read full article on original website
Sulphur, Lake Charles leaders compete in Battle of the Bells for Salvation Army
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - City leaders in SWLA were in friendly competition today - but who will take home bragging rights in the annual Battle of the Bells?. The holiday season is not only about receiving, but also giving. That’s what many shoppers did today at their local stores as Salvation Army buckets stood in front of them.
Cynthia’s Holiday Kitchen: Rum cake
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - No holiday table is complete without rum cake. This recipe is definitely a good one because it comes straight from my mama’s kitchen!. Cream the butter & sugar. Then add ½ cup of vegetable oil & 1/2 cup of milk. In a separate...
S.J. Welsh ASL students spread holiday cheer by signing Christmas carols
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Students at S.J. Welsh Middle School are taking their holiday spirit to a creative level, performing Christmas carols in American Sign Language. These students are learning a new skill not because they have to, but because they want to, and the results are very rewarding.
Eight Days of Hope volunteers leaving LC better than they found it
Eight Days of Hope volunteers will leave Lake Charles today better than they found it. A few arrived in RVs. Most slept on cots inside the Civic Center. Each day began with prayer and ended with worship for this national faith-based organization. In between, about 900 men and women of various skill levels from 41 states helped the owners of 150 houses make repairs that have been needed since the hurricanes of 2020 and/or the flooding of May 2021.
Community Christmas ‘a gift of love’ for DeRidder residents
The Disciples of Jesus Christ Church in DeRidder will be hosting their 35th annual DeRidder Community Christmas on Tuesday, Dec. 13, at 6 p.m. The event was inspired by the good works of the church’s former pastor. “It’s a gift of love continuing the legacy of the last Pastor Emma D. Jefferson,” said Francis Parrott, event coordinator.
Job training, resources offered for for ex-offenders in SWLA
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Region 5 American Job Center and Louisiana Workforce Commission held a Second Chance Job and Resource Fair Thursday to help ex-offenders and others who have been involved in the justice system. In partnership with the United Way’s Calcasieu Prisoner Reentry Initiative, the event at...
Calcasieu high school students participate in engineering shadow luncheon
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Junior Achievement SWLA partnered with the Region 5 STEM Center to hold an engineering job shadow luncheon at the Lake Charles Boston Learning Academy. Local participating industries supported the event by sponsoring tables and sending volunteers to mentor the students. Students participated in science experiments,...
‘It’s just unbelievable’: Roanoke family wins St. Jude Dream Home
The beautiful, 3,400-square-foot St. Jude Dream Home in Lake Charles has a new owner. Carl Krielow of Roanoke was announced Tuesday as the winner of the $600,000, two-story home. “I said you got to be mistaken and all of a sudden we started getting calls and texts from friends,” Krielow...
Hometown Heroes - Phillips 66 Veterans Network
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Seeing a need in their community, former members of the military now working at Philllips 66 in Westlake, have formed the Veterans Network. Their ongoing Good Energy Food Drive has resulted in over 3700 pounds of food being donated to the Westlake Little Food Pantry, according to Alberto Maxwell, a veteran of Operation Desert Storm.
Council on Aging holding community meetings
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Council on Aging is holding two community meetings as it formulates a four-year area plan. The plan will be submitted to the Governor’s Office of Elderly Affairs, the council’s governing authority. “The major objective of the Area Plan is to help...
Town of Oberlin water turned off Monday, schools closed
Oberlin, LA (KPLC) - Oberlin schools will be closed Monday due to a main water line repair, Allen Parish school officials said. Water will be turned off in the Town of Oberlin around 8 a.m. to repair a water main break. The water will remain off for around 2 to 4 hours.
The Most Underrated Restaurants In Lake Charles, Louisiana
5. Zeus - the old IZZO's location (directions) 4. UMAMI Japanese Restaurant & Sushi Bar (directions) 3. Shawarmas (directions) 2. Wasabi Japanese Sushi & Grill (directions) If you know of an underrated restaurant in Lake Charles that didn't make the list, comment on our Facebook posts below:. LOOK: Food history...
Lake Charles area receives $12.9 million for Hurricane Laura recovery
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - FEMA is granting an additional $12.9 million to the City of Lake Charles and local schools for recovery from Hurricane Laura. $4,827,560 to the Calcasieu Parish School Board for repairs to the Oak Park Middle School campus related to Hurricane Laura. $3,064,864 to the Calcasieu...
McNeese holds fall commencement ceremonies
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - McNeese State University is holding morning and afternoon commencement ceremonies Friday. The Legacy Center is hosting both the 9:30 a.m. ceremony and the 3 p.m. ceremony. Different colleges graduated in each ceremony. A mother and her son are among the graduates at McNeese’s 159th commencement....
Winners Of The 2022 Lake Charles St. Jude Dream House Raffle!
Today the Lake Charles 2022 St. Jude Dream House was given away live on KPLC-TV! This $600,000 (estimated value) home is truly a dream that was built in the new Terre Sainte subdivision at 2015 St. Joeseph Avenue. It's a gorgeous 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Baths, with 3,400 Sq. Ft. living with an amazing covered outdoor kitchen and courtyard with a fireplace, plus a gas fire pit. The 2022 St. Jude Dream House giveaway is an exciting event, even more so for the person who won it.
Calcasieu wild birds test positive for bird flu
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Wild birds in Calcasieu Parish have tested positive for H5NI Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI), also known as bird flu, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. Bird flu is a low risk for public health, but it is important to avoid contact...
Louisiana Town Enforces No Pit Bull Ordinance – Dog Owners React
A Louisiana town in Beauregard Parish has more than a dozen owners of the pit bull breed of dog gnashing their own teet this morning. The principles behind the ordinance in Merryville say the ordinance is nothing new. However, their decision to enforce the ordinance has taken some of the breed's owners by surprise.
3 new school resource officers appointed in Beauregard Parish
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - Three new school resource officers (SROs) will be working in Beauregard Parish local schools, according to DeRidder City Hall. DeRidder Chief of Police Craig Richard, DeRidder Mayor Misty Clanton and Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford made a formal request in August to the Beauregard Parish School Board asking for assistance in funding the hiring of the three new SROs, which the school board approved.
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office proposes new school security position
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Sheriff Tony Mancuso is hoping a new position in his department will help make schools safer in Calcasieu Parish. The proposal will go before the school board next week. “Many school districts now have this particular person in place. What can this person do to...
SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 8, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 8, 2022. Steven John Bellard, 53, Lake Charles: Tail lamps; Schedule I with intent (2 counts); sale of a legend drug without prescription; drug paraphernalia. Andrew Lawrence Paul, 47, Trout, Louisiana: Instate detainer. William Robert Mancuso, 45, Youngstown,...
