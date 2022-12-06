Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kansas that prepare absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
nomadlawyer.org
Manhattan: 8 Amazing Places To Visit In Manhattan, Kansas
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Manhattan Kansas. Known as the “Little Apple” of the Flint Hills, Manhattan Kansas is an exciting place to visit. Its small town charm is accompanied by a wealth of arts and culture. There are a variety of activities to keep you busy, including shopping, dining, and outdoor recreation.
Students disciplined for offensive chants at Kan. high school game
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Administrators at Valley Center and Topeka high schools issued a joint statement Friday about the investigation of alleged racial taunting during the Dec. 3 basketball game at Valley Center. Topeka High School Coach Geo Lyons said his team was subjected to “racial slurs, threats and disgusting taunts"...
4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas
Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you also happen to love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KVOE
Emporia city logo has slight adjustment
Emporia’s brand-new — and controversial — city logo has seen a minor adjustment. The original logos unveiled Monday had a gold star near the top of the stylized E to represent veterans and Emporia’s status as the founding city of Veterans Day. After social media concerns from local veterans about the meaning of gold stars in the military — notably the Gold Star Mothers group for moms of soldiers killed in action — the city changed the star to a blue color.
Kansas singer's run on 'The Voice' comes to an end
Justin Aaron, Junction City, reached the semifinal round of "The Voice" competition on NBC but was unable to advance to the finals. Following singing performances on Tuesday night, voters reduced the field of eight down to five. Aaron was among those who did not move on. The Junction City resident...
KWCH.com
Students involved in inappropriate behavior at Kansas high school basketball game disciplined
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The principals of Valley Center and Topeka high schools issued a joint statement on Friday following the fallout after reports of inappropriate behavior by students during a basketball game. According to the statement, game footage was reviewed and statements were collected and then shared between the...
WIBW
United Methodist Church’s new bishop for Kansas makes history
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The United Methodist Church recently elected new leaders for its various regions, and the new bishop coming to Kansas is making history. Rev. Dr. David Wilson is the first Native American bishop ever elected in the denomination. He currently serves in Oklahoma City, and will be based from Topeka as he moves to lead the UMC congregations in Kansas and Nebraska.
1350kman.com
JT Tomescko picks up offer from K-State
As K-State heads toward the finish of the 2023 recruiting cycle and coaches have hit the road this entire week to see commitments, prospects, and portal targets, they found the time to extend an offer to Arkansas defensive back JT Tomescko. The Bentonville native just concluded his senior season, and...
WIBW
Topeka elementary school mourns passing of kindergartner
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka elementary school is mourning the passing of one of its kindergartners due to ongoing health issues. Topeka Public Schools USD 501 says in an email to families of students and staff of Jardine Elementary School on Thursday, Dec. 8, that kindergartner Alice McClanahan passed away on Wednesday due to ongoing health issues.
KVOE
KVOE News poll results show vast majority of respondents displeased with new city logo
A minor adjustment to Emporia’s new city logo did very little to change opinions on the overall design. KVOE’s recent news poll concluded late Friday afternoon and asked residents the question: Do you approve of the new design? Nearly 500 individuals responded to the poll with an overwhelming majority, 423 to be exact, answering “no.” 31 respondents answered “yes” while 12 responded “unsure.”
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Kansas
Most of the lakes in Kansas are man-made lakes created to manage flood control, water supplies and to help irrigate the miles and miles of crops grown in Kansas. There are 24 public reservoirs that have been built over the years. Smaller lakes and ponds dot the landscape of the state as well providing pockets of habitats for fish, turtles, birds and migrating waterfowl. Many of the bigger reservoirs are around the same size with Milford Lake being the biggest lake in Kansas. The bigger reservoirs in the state are also the deepest lakes although that is not always the case. If you are looking for some of the deeper pools for fishing there are a few lakes that have prime fishing holes. Let’s take a look at the deepest lake in Kansas.
WIBW
Actions taken for fan behavior at Topeka High/Valley Center basketball game
Chef cooks up an adorable visit as he hopes for a fur-ever home. Shawnee Co. Commissioner explains issues surrounding future of curbside recycling service. Three people were arrested overnight Friday after getting into a fight at a local bar.
RCPD: Suspects spray painted walls inside Manhattan church
RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged vandalism at a church in Riley County. Around 5:00pm on Thursday, the Riley County Police Department was called to investigate a report of vandalism at the Sedalia Community Church on N. 52nd Street in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
Emergency repairs to start on highway section in Manhattan
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Emergency stormwater repairs are set to cause traffic disruptions in Manhattan near a major thoroughfare. The City of Manhattan announced on Tuesday that repairs are set to start on Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 8 a.m. due to a storm sewer collapse close to a metal grate on eastbound U.S. Highway 24 just […]
Police warn of Kansas College Rapist prior to winter break
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Law enforcement is warning college students to be careful approaching winter break due to a man referred to as the “Kansas College Rapist.” The Riley County Police Department reports that between 2000 and 2015 a total of 14 completed or attempted rapes of female college students occurred in Lawrence and Manhattan. These […]
Valley Center cancels school after receiving threats
The Valley Center schools have canceled classes and closed all buildings for Wednesday, citing threats that have been made online to USD 262.
WIBW
Kansas woman, three Florida residents indicted on Medicare fraud
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One Kansas woman and three Florida residents have been indicted in connection with a scheme to defraud Medicare, according to the United States Attorney’s Office District of Kansas. Court documents say that a federal grand jury in Topeka has returned an indictment -- charging Fawn...
Valley Center basketball debacle starts with Republicans’ war on racial diversity | Opinion
Racism at Valley Center basketball game is the fallout from GOP’s misleading anti-CRT campaign.
WIBW
Three people arrested in Topeka bar fight identified
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people who were arrested overnight Friday after getting into a fight at a local bar have been identified by the Topeka Police Department. The Topeka Police Department was called to Bar ‘N Grill at SW 21st St. and SW Belle Ave. around 1 a.m. on December 9. The three people arrested following an on-scene investigation are:
