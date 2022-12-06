Read full article on original website
starvedrock.media
Illinois quick hits: Gun bill vote could come sooner; property tax board wants more space; first social equity dispensary opens
State Rep. Bob Morgan expects to get his proposed bill banning future sales of certain types of semi-automatic firearms and magazines passed when lawmakers return for the lame-duck session starting Jan. 4. Morgan told WMAY his goal is to pass the measure, which also restricts anyone younger than 21 from getting a Firearm Owner’s Identification Card unless they are enlisted in the military or National Guard, by Jan. 10. Gun rights groups have promised lawsuits if the measure passes.
starvedrock.media
Illinois quick hits: SAFE-T Act delayed; Illinois retirement debt holds it back, Fitch says
The case dozens of state’s attorneys and sheriffs across Illinois have against the SAFE-T Act’s no cash bail law set to take effect Jan. 1 has been delayed. A hearing scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed to Dec. 20. It’s expected the circuit court judge would rule the following week, leaving just days before the law is to be implemented. It’s also expected the case will go to the Illinois Supreme Court.
starvedrock.media
Missouri University says no weed on campus ahead of recreational cannabis legalization
(The Center Square) – Recreational use of marijuana will be legal for those 21 and older in Missouri on Thursday, but the University of Missouri announced it would continue to enforce federal laws prohibiting its use or possession. Slightly more than 53% of voters on Nov. 8 approved an...
starvedrock.media
Pritzker signs amendments to SAFE-T Act
(The Center Square) – Amendments to Illinois’ SAFE-T Act are now law. The controversial legislation passed the previous General Assembly in January 2021. It brought about sweeping changes to the state’s criminal justice system and regulations on police. Lawmakers passed three trailer bills with various clarifications since then.
starvedrock.media
Two Illinois state lawmakers set to retire after winning new terms
(The Center Square) – Two Illinois state lawmakers who recently won reelection have announced they won’t continue into the new General Assembly. State Sen. Jason Barickman, R-Bloomington, announced Monday he will retire from the position at the end of the term on Jan. 10. He just won an uncontested race in his district. Barickman said in a statement he looks forward to spending time with family and not being taken away by phone calls.
starvedrock.media
Pritzker touts Illinois tourism during conference
(The Center Square) – At the Illinois Governor's Conference on Travel & Tourism this week, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said the state is experiencing record levels of tourism. The conference is an annual look at the economic impact of tourism in Illinois. Illinois' tourism and hospitality industry contributes significantly to the state's economy, employing nearly 400,000 people statewide in 2021.
starvedrock.media
ISU Named New Host For IHSA State Football Finals
The state football championship games are on the move in Illinois. The Illinois High School Association Board of Directors approved a new hosting contract with Illinois State University. Football title match ups will be held at Hancock Stadium from 2023 thru 2027. Northern Illinois University and Southern Illinois University also submitted bids to host the state football finals.
starvedrock.media
RTA eyes 11 tax, fee hikes to prevent transit 'collapse'
(The Center Square) – The Regional Transportation Authority's five-year strategic plan calls for consideration of 11 tax and fee hikes at a time when fewer people are using public transportation. The transit agency said in the draft of the plan the tax increases are necessary to prevent the collapse...
starvedrock.media
At least one Illinois pension fund may be impacted by FTX bankruptcy
(The CenterSquare) – At least one public employee pension fund in Illinois says it may have been impacted by the bankruptcy of a digital currency exchange that sent ripples through the investment world. Digital currency exchange FTX went bankrupt last month, saying it owes creditors over $3 billion. The...
starvedrock.media
Retail group urges Illinois shoppers to grab deals when they see them
(The Center Square) – Shoppers continue their holiday spending as retailers seek to improve their bottom line heading to the end of the year. Illinois Retail Merchants Association President and CEO Rob Karr said the day after Thanksgiving has always been important, but things are evolving. “Historically it was...
